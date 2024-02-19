Anyone on a public water system can check if their water passed its safety test. Here's how.

Making coffee, taking a shower or brushing your teeth — these are just a few times during the day when you use your home's water. How do you know if it's safe?

Public water systems in both Wisconsin and across the U.S. are legally required to complete annual water quality tests. Here's how to find the results.

How do I find out what's in my water?

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, your water supplier should publish its annual water quality report, or "consumer confidence report," by July 1. This report lists where your water comes from and what's in it.

If you pay your own water bill, a copy of the report should come with the bill once a year by July 1. However, there are plenty of other ways to access it.

Many municipalities attach a link to the full report on their websites. For example, the most recently available water quality report for Milwaukee residents can be accessed on the city's website.

You can also type your municipality's name into the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Drinking Water System Portal to access your consumer confidence report.

You can access any water quality report across the country by entering a location or clicking on a state on the map shown on the EPA's search tool.

How do I interpret my water quality report?

If you're looking at a water quality report for the first time, the data tables listed may seem confusing. However, the EPA's fact sheet on understanding your water quality report explains how to interpret it.

For example, the "violation" column will list if contaminants found in your water are present at levels higher than what's allowed by EPA standards.

Some water contaminants listed in the report, like arsenic, occur naturally, while others come from sewage discharge or runoff from farming, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report will list the typical source of a contaminant.

When is my water supplier required to tell me if there's an issue with my water?

Under the Public Notification Rule, which is part of the Safe Drinking Water Act, the EPA requires public water systems to notify consumers any time water is in violation of safety standards or could pose a risk to public health.

Notices must be provided to all persons affected, not just those who receive water bills.

Depending on the type of violation, suppliers are required to notify consumers within a certain time period. For example, notifications must be issued within 24 hours if E. coli is present.

All violations in annual water tests require a notification within 30 days.

How do I know if I should buy my own water test?

According to University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point groundwater specialist Kevin Masarik, water for consumer confidence reports is taken from your public water system's source, not straight from your faucet.

That means water could be impacted by the distribution system it goes through on its way to your home, without being captured on the consumer confidence reports. For example, Masarik said water could pick up additional materials, like iron or manganese, on its way to someone's residence.

According to the EPA's home water testing fact sheet, some reasons to test your own water include:

Recurrent gastro-intestinal illness

Household plumbing contains lead

Objectionable taste or smell

Nearby areas of intensive agriculture

The EPA recommends testing through a certified lab. You can find a state-certified lab to conduct a personal water test on the EPA's website. All of Wisconsin's certified labs for water testing can be found on the Wisconsin DNR's website.

Quinn Clark is a Public Investigator reporter. She can be emailed at QClark@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @Quinn_A_Clark.

Questions or tips? Contact Public Investigator

.

Government corruption. Corporate wrongdoing. Consumer complaints. Medical scams. Public Investigator is a new initiative of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its sister newsrooms across Wisconsin. Our team wants to hear your tips, chase the leads and uncover the truth. We'll investigate anywhere in Wisconsin. Send your tips to watchdog@journalsentinel.com or call 414-319-9061. You can also submit tips at jsonline.com/tips.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How to check if your water quality meets EPA standards