Can anyone recognize this murder victim? Miami police need help in identifying him

Miami-Dade police are asking the public to help identify a murder victim found in Brickell this weekend.

The victim was found Saturday morning near 451 SE Eighth St. Police describe him as a white man in his early 30s with a slim build. He weighed 105 pounds and stood at five feet, three inches.

A composite of the murdered man found in Brickell this weekend.

Anyone who can identify the victim or who has information about the murder can contact Detective P. Klimick at 305-471-2400. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.