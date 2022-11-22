Can anyone recognize this murder victim? Miami police need help in identifying him
Miami-Dade police are asking the public to help identify a murder victim found in Brickell this weekend.
The victim was found Saturday morning near 451 SE Eighth St. Police describe him as a white man in his early 30s with a slim build. He weighed 105 pounds and stood at five feet, three inches.
Anyone who can identify the victim or who has information about the murder can contact Detective P. Klimick at 305-471-2400. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.