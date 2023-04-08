'Anything helps': Moser family seeks donations following mother's tragic death in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK — It's a moment no one in the Moser family expected.

On Sunday evening, Kori-Lee Moser was fatally shot with a crossbow while at the home she shared with her boyfriend in the 700 block of Capital Avenue NE.

Joel Wagner, 59, has been charged with open murder in connection with the fatal shooting.

The Moser family is currently working to organize a celebration of life to honor Kori-Lee. The family has launched a GoFundMe page seeking donations in hopes of making the celebration a reality.

"A super unfortunate event happened to my mother on Sunday night that none of us were prepared for, her life was taken from her," Taylor Moser wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Due to her not having life insurance and not financially being able to afford a service for her, I'm trying to put together a nice celebration of life for her and anything helps!"

Kori-Lee Moser

Battle Creek police responded to the home in the 700 block of Capital Avenue NE about 7:45 p.m. Sunday and confirmed Kori-Lee Moser had been shot and injured with a crossbow. She was transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police said Wagner and Moser had been in a relationship for several years.

Narcotics are suspected to have contributed to the shooting, police said, but confirmation is pending forensic testing.

Wagner is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail without bond on the open murder charge. Open murder charge includes first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter.

A preliminary exam, where a judge will determine if there is probable cause Wagner committed the crime, is scheduled for April 24.

To donate to the Moser family, visit gofundme.com/f/kori-moser.

