'ANYTHING BUT HUMAN' Criminal justice system jails Native Americans at higher rate

Jun. 18—TRAVERSE CITY — A recent MacArthur Foundation report on incarceration rates for Native Americans in the U.S. tells a grim story.

In state after state, Native people are overrepresented in jails and prisons, incarcerated at a rate 38 percent higher than the national average for other demographic groups — even though they account for 1.7 percent of the country's overall population.

Holly T. Bird, a local attorney and Tribal judge, is alarmed, but not surprised, by those figures.

Native American defendants "are failed every step of the way judicially," said Bird, who has served as a Tribal judge for various sovereign Anishinaabek nations in Michigan for more than a decade.

Bird also has served as a Supreme Court justice for the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi since 2008.

Native Americans "are sentenced at different rates, with higher penalties," she said. "The initial decision to charge Native Americans, both nationally and locally, is often discriminatory. And the outcomes, once members of the Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPoC) have been in the system, also are disparate."

Having represented and consulted with many Native Americans during her 23-year legal career, Bird said she has repeatedly seen disparities in the way that law enforcement and the judiciary deal with Native Americans who are charged with crimes.

"I have witnessed Native Americans profiled and charged and/or arrested at a higher degree within the Northern Michigan region," she said.

Higher rates of incarceration and more severe sentencing of Indigenous peoples "is the practical result of a justice system created under white supremacy," she added. "It is indicative, in truth, of an unjust system.

"In order to overcome our past and present system of injustice, we need to change the system, beginning with those that work for and within the system."

Assessing the scope of the over-incarceration of Native Americans is difficult because comprehensive national, state and local inmate demographic data are hard to come by.

A national study by the Prison Policy Initiative found that Native Americans are incarcerated in state and federal prisons at a rate of 763 per 100,000 people — more than double the national rate of 350 per 100,000 people.

In Michigan, incarceration data is imprecise and difficult to access. The principle reason is that the state is not consistent in how it categorizes and counts incarcerated people by race or ethnic background.

In some cases, the data is not recorded at all.

Michigan's 83 counties do not collect inmate demographic data in a uniform manner — and there is no statutory requirement that local governments report that data to any state authority.

Overlapping jurisdictions and differences between tribal justice systems also make statistical collection especially challenging.

Complicating matters even more, demographic data is not reported by inmates. Instead, the recording of race and ethnic background data on arrest records relies on the accuracy of arresting officers.

Data systems maintained by the federal Office of Justice Programs and the state of Michigan illustrate the problem: In the Office of Justice Programs' Corrections Management Information System, inmates are categorized as "white" or "not white," while the Michigan Offender Tracking and Information System includes categories such as: Black, Hispanic, Asian and "other" groups.

Neither system specifically identifies Native American inmates.

Andrew Myrick, 43, who is Odawa Anishinaabe and a citizen of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, said he has been in and out of prison.

"In my individual experiences," Myrick said, "I've been labeled as 'white male' in many arrest reports and court documents. I learned around 13 or 14 years old to stop bothering to tell them that I'm not white. . . . I'm Odawa."

Myrick grew up outside of Minneapolis-St. Paul, where he said stories told by friends and family who were brutalized by police "became the norm."

Law enforcement data in Minneapolis analyzed by the Center for Indian Country Development showed that, in 2016 and 2017, American Indian women accounted for 6.57 percent of the police stops even though Native women made up 1.42% of the female population in Minneapolis. Similarly, American Indian men accounted for 3.37% of police stops even though they represented 1.51 percent of the local male population.

At a young age, Myrick said, he experienced and witnessed police violence in Native American communities. He said he was subjected to disparate treatment by law enforcement that included physical violence, threats and intimidation.

"It was not uncommon for us to be hit by the police, thrown around — things like that," he said.

That violence is what caused him to return to Michigan, Myrick said.

Unfortunately, he said, the sensation of "constantly having a target on your back for being Indigenous" did not go away with the change of location.

Myrick said his mother constantly cautions him to check his car before going out to make sure it is in "near perfect condition." That's not because she's worried that his car is unsafe to drive, he said, it's because she worries that he might be "pulled over (for driving) while Native American."

Social justice experts who have examined the over-incarceration of Native Americans point to historical trauma and other social inequities as likely causes of arrest and sentencing disparities.

"It's structural," said Matthew Fletcher, a professor at the University of Michigan Law School. "The incarceration of Indigenous people is tied to ongoing colonial violence and is upheld by policies."

Fletcher, who is a citizen of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, teaches and writes about federal Indian law, American Indian tribal law, Anishinaabe legal and political philosophy, constitutional law, federal courts and legal ethics.

He also is the chief justice of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and, like Bird, is a Supreme Court justice for the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi.

Although research on Native American incarceration rates is limited, Fletcher said BIPoC citizens are more likely than white people to be surveilled by the police, to be charged with more serious offenses, and to have higher bail rates.

Many BIPoC defendants also have difficulty obtaining legal representation and they experience higher-than-normal poverty rates.

"Speaking for Northern Michigan, this greatly affects Native Americans," Fletcher said.

Because Michigan does not have central oversight authority of county jails, the Record-Eagle filed Freedom of Information Act requests with 11 county sheriffs in Northern Michigan in an attempt to assess the incarceration rates of Native Americans in jails in the region.

Replies to the FOIA requests varied. Some sheriff's departments complied, while others stated they did not collect inmates' demographic data and referred inquiries to the U.S. Department of Justice. Leelanau, Cheboygan, Wexford and Crawford counties are among those that do not collect demographic information on inmates.

The Record-Eagle also submitted a FOIA to the Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Statistics to obtain its Census of Jails. That census report is part of a series of data collections that studies the nation's local jails and the 12 Federal Bureau of Prisons detention facilities that function as jails.

But, in its response, the DOJ provided its 2019 Census of Jails from the University of Michigan instead. That report does not break down data for individual counties in Michigan.

A copy of the 2020 and 2021 Annual Report for the Leelanau County Jail, which was obtained by the Record-Eagle, does break down the number and percentage of inmates who were Native Americans.

In 2020, the number of Native Americans (not counting mixed Natives) that made up the total annual population of inmates was 21.3 percent. That year, the average daily population of Native Americans in the jail accounted for 13.3 percent.

According to the U.S. Census, Native Americans represented 3 percent of Leelanau County's total population that year. But the Leelanau County Jail does accept inmates from other county jails.

In Grand Traverse County, the percentage of Native Americans who were incarcerated in the county jail was 6.4 percent in 2021 and 5.3 percent in 2022. In contrast, Native Americans account for less than 1 percent of the population in Grand Traverse County.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson served on the Criminal Justice Policy Commission under former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder from 2015 to 2017 and on the Jail Reform Advisory Council under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2021 and 2022.

"I can say that on both statewide commissions that I worked on, one of the things that was glaringly apparent is that the state is really behind" on the collection of incarceration data, Hilson said. "And this is probably true in my own county, quite honestly — especially if you break it down by ethnicity."

Improving the collection and dissemination of incarceration data would require the investment of public money. "Obviously, the counties of the state are really behind in data, data collection and how it's collected — and the accurate diversity of that collection," Hilson wrote in an email.

The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan is "in the process, on our own, to upgrade our systems so that we can drill deeper than 'white,' 'non-white,' or 'black,' 'white,' 'non-white,' " Hilson said.

In the absence of reliable statewide demographic arrest and incarceration data, anecdotal stories of mistreatment of Native inmates continue to surface.

"Shananaquet," a 33-year-old Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indian citizen who prefers not to go by their real name or gender for fear of being identified, said their stints in local jails have "snowballed out of control" since they first landed in jail at the age of 17.

At that time, they were living in a group home after bouncing around in foster care for a few years after being charged in Leelanau County for being a minor in possession of alcohol.

They were placed on probation, after which they asked the judge to be discharged from foster care because "I was done," Shananaquet said.

The judge granted Shananaquet an unsuccessful discharge, court documents show.

Over the next decade, Shananaquet served several stints in the Grand Traverse County Jail after being arrested for crimes stemming from alcoholism. Although it was stated in court that "I have an alcohol problem," Shananaquet said, "not once was I given an option for treatment or asked if I needed help."

In the Grand Traverse County Jail, Shananaquet said they felt like "a caged animal. I was riddled with anxiety," spending time pacing back and forth in the jail cell.

"You can get lost in there," Shananaquet said. "I have witnessed and experienced that Native people are especially degraded, not listened to, and face racially-based harassment" from other inmates and corrections officers.

"I begged for ibuprofen or Tylenol for a small injury I had," Shananaquet said, "I was laughed at."

Shananaquet said many of the hurdles they encountered with the justice system in Grand Traverse County were monetary, including being unable to pay court fees and not having access to transportation.

A review of court records shows that Shananaquet still owes fees they are unable to pay after serving a 93-day jail term in 2021. Those records showed that, less than 60 days after being released from custody, the amount owed had almost doubled because of the late charges.

"You cannot catch up," Shananaquet said. "I am frustrated with how this has just progressed so fast — being in the court system, feeling that I am judged, not listened to, and perceived as anything but a human."