ANZ Bank Profit Tops Estimates on Strong Economy, Housing

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.’s first-half profit topped analyst estimates as the nation’s economy recovers from the pandemic.

Cash profit from continuing operations rose to A$3.1 billion ($2.2 billion) in the six months through March 31, compared with A$3 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to a statement Wednesday. That beat the A$2.89 billion estimate of six analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The Melbourne-based firm will pay an interim dividend of 72 Australian cents per share.

With Australia’s economic recovery gathering steam and benchmark interest rates beginning to increase, banks still face fierce competition for home loans despite some pressure easing on margins.

“Investments in our home loan processing capacity in Australia drove positive balance sheet momentum while processing times are comparable to our major peers,” Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott said in the statement.

ANZ Bank also said it intends to lodge a formal application with regulators to set up a non-operating holding company. This will allow it to create distinct banking and non-banking groups within the firm, according to the statement.

Higher Rates

Australian lenders are lifting variable mortgage rates after the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday delivered a bigger-than-expected interest-rate hike.

“Looking ahead, the economic environment is likely to be very different and we will continue to adjust our risk appetite, business settings and investment priorities as required,” Elliott said.

(Adds detail from fourth paragraph and CEO comments)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.