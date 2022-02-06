ANZ shares near one-year low as home lending competition crimps margins

Office buildings and the ANZ logo are seen in Sydney
Shashwat Awasthi
·2 min read

By Shashwat Awasthi

(Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Monday joined rival Westpac in flagging lower margins and warned of a first-half hit from "softer" performance in its markets business, sending its shares to a near one-year low.

ANZ did not disclose a profit figure for the quarter and said group net interest margin declined by 8 basis points, but added that rising interest rates in New Zealand would relieve some pressure in the second quarter.

Australian lenders are battling squeezing margins in the face of steep competition in mortgage lending, spurred by record low interest rates in Australia through the COVID-19 pandemic. Westpac warned on its margins last week.

ANZ said "softer" revenue in its markets business in October would hit first-half results, even though the unit's performance in subsequent months was in line with trends seen over fiscal 2021.

While it reversed A$44 million ($31.2 million) in bad debt provisions during the quarter, changes to provide Australian retail and commercial customers lower fee options would reduce annual operating income by about A$140 million, it added.

"Given the uncertain impacts of reduced activity on asset quality going forward, we expect that the bad debt benefit will likely be looked through and investors will focus on the softer than expected revenue print," Citi analysts said in a note.

ANZ shares sank as much as 5% to A$25.73, its lowest since Feb. 17, 2021, while the broader market was 0.7% lower.

In the Australian home loan space, ANZ said it had made "solid progress" to improve its systems, with application times for simple loans now in line with other major lenders.

The bank, which has steadily lost Australian home loan market share since 2019, said in October it aims to grow its home loan book in line with its larger peers by the end of the current business year.

ANZ also said it would consider expanding its A$1.5 billion buyback, as it reported a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.6% as at Dec. 31.

($1 = 1.4136 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • GlobalWafers says funds for failed Siltronic take over to go into capacity expansion

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's GlobalWafers Co Ltd said on Sunday that funds for a failed 4.35-billion-euro ($4.98 billion) takeover of German chip supplier Siltronic would go into capacity expansion instead. GlobalWafers said in a statement it expected total capital expenditure to reach T$100 billion ($3.6 billion) between 2022 and 2024, including "substantial greenfield investments". The proceeds originally intended for the Siltronic acquisition were now earmarked for capital and operating expenses, it added.

  • It’s Almost Too Late for Brits to Bag a Big Pay Rise by Quitting

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesU.S. Inflation Is Probably About to Spike Yet Again: Eco WeekChina Predicts Low Inflation Based on Western Monetary MovesThe great raft of resignations that rattled Britain’s jobs market

  • Treehouse Foods, Delek US Holdings See Action From Activist Investors

    Jana Partners disclosed a large stake in packaged-food firm Treehouse. Icahn Enterprises has a large investment in energy refiner and distributor Delek US.

  • UK and South Korea to sign deal to strengthen supply chains

    Britain and South Korea will on Monday sign an agreement to reinforce pandemic-damaged supply lines for key products like semiconductors, with trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan due to host her counterpart Yeo Han-koo in London. The ministers will also begin work on an improved trade deal as Britain looks to use its exit from the European Union to build stronger ties with faster-growing economies throughout Asia and the Pacific. "This is our Indo-Pacific tilt in action – strengthening ties with one of the largest economies in the world," Trevelyan said in a statement.

  • GlobalWafers Sees Chip M&A Getting Harder After Failed Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesU.S. Inflation Is Probably About to Spike Yet Again: Eco WeekChina Predicts Low Inflation Based on Western Monetary MovesAcquisitions will grow more difficult for GlobalWafers Co., Chief Executive Officer Doris Hsu said on Sunday, days after a $5 billion deal to buy Germany’s Siltr

  • Credit Suisse faces money laundering charges in trial of Bulgarian cocaine traffickers

    Credit Suisse will face charges in a Swiss court on Monday of allowing an alleged Bulgarian cocaine trafficking gang to launder millions of euros, some of it stuffed into suitcases. Swiss prosecutors say the country's second-biggest bank and one of its former relationship managers did not take all necessary steps to prevent the alleged drug traffickers from hiding and laundering cash between 2004 and 2008. "Credit Suisse unreservedly rejects as meritless all allegations in this legacy matter raised against it and is convinced that its former employee is innocent," the bank said in a statement to Reuters.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Recent earnings reports confirm that strong growth can come from the biggest companies in the world.

  • Down 40% This Year, Is Now the Time To Buy Roblox?

    The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, which tracks large- and mid-cap growth stocks, is down around 10% in 2022. Gaming platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been hit extremely hard by this growth stock sell-off and is now down over 40% in 2022. With shares down so much this year, is now the time to buy Roblox stock?

  • James Hardie sets higher profit view as U.S. housing market boom continues

    That is likely to support the company's prospects, even as it looks for a new chief executive after firing Jack Truong last month over claims of misconduct and complaints about his management style. Quarterly net sales were $900 million, up 22% from last year, with its North America segment contributing $644.9 million.

  • Don't forget: Jobless benefits are taxable on 2021 tax returns

    People may be confused because the rules changed temporarily for many people last year, thanks to some pandemic-related relief efforts.

  • California Golden Bears Basketball Legend Gene Ransom Killed in Oakland Interstate Shooting: Reports

    The California Highway Patrol's Oakland division announced Saturday that Juan Angel Garcia, 25, of San Francisco, had been arrested for the crime

  • World Wrestling Entertainment's 2021 Financial Smackdown

    Company sees record full-year revenue of $1.09 billion

  • Basketball legend Gene Ransom shot and killed in ‘road rage’ incident on California highway

    Golden Bears hall of famer died on Friday while driving to pick up his girlfriend, friend reveals

  • Alphabet Stock Just Split – What Does That Mean & How Does It Affect Your Investments?

    When Alphabet stock split earlier this month, many investors saw their net worth rise rapidly. The 20-for-1 stock split meant that each share of Alphabet, Google's parent company, was now worth 20...

  • Want $2,500 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $27,100 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Whether you favor growth, value, or income stocks, there's a pathway to build wealth over time. Then again, there's no denying the outperformance that dividend stocks have demonstrated over the long run. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center giant JPMorgan Chase, released a report that looked back at 40 years' worth of data and compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their payouts to companies that didn't pay a dividend.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

    AT&T will be spinning off its WarnerMedia unit as part of a previously-announced $43 billion deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • Want to Retire With $1 Million? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold

    If you want to make a fortune in stocks, it's time in the market (not timing the market) that matters.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Before Its Stock Split

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has proven quarter after quarter why it is one of the best businesses on Earth. The Google search engine, YouTube, and Google Cloud parent company has a nearly $2 trillion market cap, making it the third-largest company in the U.S. During its fourth-quarter earnings report issued on Feb. 1, Alphabet announced an astounding $75 billion in revenue for the quarter and $257 billion for the entire year.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

    The last few months have been brutal for growth stocks. In addition to multiple other factors, macroeconomic shifts and disappointing performance from some industry-leading tech names have led to waning investor confidence in companies with forward-looking valuations. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as top buys on the heels of recent market turbulence.