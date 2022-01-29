AO World (LON:AO.) shareholders have endured a 70% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Unfortunately, shareholders of AO World plc (LON:AO.) have suffered share price declines over the last year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 70%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 17% in three years. Furthermore, it's down 36% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

AO World isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, AO World increased its revenue by 32%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 70%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

AO World shareholders are down 70% for the year, but the market itself is up 15%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for AO World you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

