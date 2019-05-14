AOC, at Green New Deal rally, puts Joe Biden and other Democratic climate moderates on notice

WASHINGTON — Speaking at a crowded auditorium at Howard University, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and other proponents of the Green New Deal — an ambitious plan to rid the U.S. economy of a reliance on fossil fuels — affirmed their progressive ideals while striking out at both conservative Republicans and moderate Democrats who have, according to her and other critics, done too little about global warming for too long.

In particular, Ocasio-Cortez, who is in her first term as a congresswoman representing the Bronx and Queens, seemed to criticize Joe Biden, who entered the U.S. Senate in 1973, 16 years before she was born. Speaking with a sense of urgency, Ocasio-Cortez described how NASA had been warned about climate change since 1989 and how more warnings came in the years thereafter, to little legislative effect.

“I will be damned if the same politicians who refused to act then come back today and say we need a 'middle of the road' approach to save our lives,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., addresses the "Road to the Green New Deal" tour final event at Howard University on May 13. (Photo: AP/Cliff Owen) More

Her remarks were obviously aimed at Biden, who is now running for president and is facing criticism for not speaking urgently enough about climate change. A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez did not deny that Biden was a target of remarks.

Ocasio-Cortez also denounced “conservatives on both sides of the aisle,” a line that earned cheers and whooping from the audience, composed in part of young activists associated with the Sunrise Movement, which planned the event at Howard as a culmination of a nationwide tour promoting the Green New Deal.

Ocasio-Cortez savored the moment with a smile before continuing. Her remarks, which came at the end of the two-hour event, crystallized an argument for the Green New Deal that is rooted less in policy details, which remain largely lacking, than in a kind of existential desperation. Compromise has, that argument goes, led to the current state of affairs, in which an economy still reliant on fossil fuels is leading to what many scientists say will soon be catastrophic environmental degradation.

“We cannot allow ourselves to be bullied out of our values anymore,” Ocasio-Cortez said, urging the audience not to “settle for less.” That, too, seemed to be a reference to next year’s presidential election, a priority for Green New Deal proponents. The event’s young, energetic moderator, co-founder of the Sunrise Movement Varshini Prakash, demanded that Democratic candidates “swear off oil and gas money forever” and “commit to make the Green New Deal a day-one priority” if elected. She also called for one of the primary debates, which will begin this summer, to focus on climate change. The issue was virtually absent from the debate stage in 2016.

A volunteer prepares information packets for a Green New Deal event at Howard University on May 13. (Photo: AP/Cliff Owen) More

One of the 2020 candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also spoke at the rally at Howard. He also had criticized Biden for his stance on climate change, tweeting last week in disfavor of any “middle ground” approaches to the problem. On Monday night, he used the increasingly dire language of climatologists, invoking the potential of “international havoc and war,” which some say rising temperatures and ocean levels could cause.

Sanders called for “massive investments” in renewable sources of energy, deploying that phrase several times. Republicans have painted such investments as unrealistic, claiming that the cost of the Green New Deal could be as high as $93 trillion. Experts, however, have called that number vastly inflated, with some putting the cost at about $18 trillion.