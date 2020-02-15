AOC and Bernie Want To Shut Down Fracking Nationwide

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced a nationwide fracking ban Wednesday.

The Democratic New York congresswoman’s bill is a companion to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ legislation seeking to ban fracking across the country by 2025. If passed, the laws would prohibit natural gas production within 2,500 feet of homes and schools by 2021 and help transition energy workers away from the industry.

“Fracking is destroying our land and our water,” Ocasio-Cortez wroteWednesday on Twitter. “It is wreaking havoc on our communities’ health. We must do our job to protect our future from the harms caused by the fracking industry.” Sanders announced his bill in February.

Fracking is destroying our land and our water. It is wreaking havoc on our communities' health. We must do our job to protect our future from the harms caused by the fracking industry. That is why I am proud to introduce the Fracking Ban Act with @RepDarrenSoto today. pic.twitter.com/Mt7EEUxPPo

Read the original article.