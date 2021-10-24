AOC blasts Democrats who don't unify behind the party's nominees as 'playing a dangerous game' in the face of a 'fascist threat'

AOC blasts Democrats who don't unify behind the party's nominees as 'playing a dangerous game' in the face of a 'fascist threat'
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John L. Dorman
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AOC India Walton
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, greets Buffalo Democratic mayoral nominee India Walton, left, during a rally in support of Walton in Buffalo, New York, on October 23, 2021. AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

  • Rep. Ocasio-Cortez stumped for Buffalo Democratic mayoral nominee India Walton at a Saturday rally.

  • In a speech, AOC reiterated the importance of supporting party nominees in their respective races.

  • "Let's talk about the stakes. This isn't a game," Ocasio-Cortez said of a "fascist" threat.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday criticized Democratic leaders who decline to endorse more liberal candidates within the party, calling out the holdouts for "playing a dangerous game with our democracy."

While speaking at a rally in support of India Walton, the Democratic mayoral nominee in Buffalo who won an upset primary victory over longtime Mayor Byron Brown in June, the Bronx native said that a refusal to endorse party nominees is deeply problematic amid what she describes as a "fascist threat" in US politics.

"Here's the deal. There are many primaries where I have stood behind incredible community organizers, and you know what? That moment may not have been the time. That's ok. We get up and we move on," she said.

"But when a nominee wins, I do not try to undermine the entire political party. We don't try to do that. Do you know why? Because in the grander scheme of things, we are facing a very real fascist threat in this country. Let's talk about the stakes. This isn't a game," she added.

In her speech, Ocasio-Cortez reiterated a distaste for intraparty divisions.

"We rally behind our nominee," she said. "That is what we do, whether that candidate is you or the person you're going for, or the person you're not going for. Any Democrat right now that is trying to establish a precedent of not uniting behind the party's nominee is playing a dangerous game with our democracy."

She emphasized: "I want to send a very direct message to some of those folks. If you as a Democratic elected official try to go out and undermine your party's nominee, how can you ever turn around and ask people to support you when you're the party's nominee?"

Ocasio-Cortez traveled Upstate to stump for Walton, a self-described socialist who is still facing a challenge from Brown, who successfully launched a write-in campaign and could siphon off voters that she would naturally receive as the Democratic nominee of the diverse post-industrial city.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a native of the Buffalo area, has declined to endorse a candidate, citing the "unique" nature of two Democrats running in the same race.

"With respect to Buffalo, we have a unique situation there," she said during a COVID-19 briefing last week. "I'm going to be looking forward to truly working hard, rolling my sleeves up, with whoever … emerges as the victor. Buffalo's success is important to me personally."

While some of Walton's supporters have argued that party leaders like Hochul should endorse the nominees chosen by Democratic voters, she recently received a key endorsement.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Brooklyn native and one of the most powerful politicians in the country, on Thursday endorsed Walton, praising her activism and emphasizing unity within the party.

"Today, I endorse @indiawaltonbflo, the Democratic nominee for Mayor of Buffalo," he tweeted. "She's a community leader, nurse, & mother with a clear progressive vision for her hometown. Dems are at our best when we build a big tent & forge inclusive coalitions to fight for everyday people."

Last week, a range of political figures, including Ocasio-Cortez and Schumer, criticized a statement made by New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs to Spectrum News 1 where he said that the winner of the primary is not guaranteed a party endorsement, offering an example of the former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke winning a primary.

"Jay Jacobs absolutely should resign over his disgusting comments comparing a Black single mother who won a historic election to David Duke," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Schumer released a statement saying, "The statement was totally unacceptable and the analogy used was outrageous and beyond absurd."

Jacobs later apologized for his remarks.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Manchin, Schumer huddle with Biden in Delaware to discuss spending bill

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will meet with President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday morning in Delaware as Democrats look to reach an agreement on the massive spending measure.Driving the news: Democrats are still negotiating what to keep in the bill and how to pay for it, with Biden saying on Thursday that the party does not have the votes to raise the corporate tax rate.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Much of the di

  • Vaccine mandates create conflict with defiant workers

    Josh “Chevy” Chevalier is a third-generation shipbuilder who hasn't missed a day of work during the pandemic in his job as a welder constructing Navy warships on the Maine coast. “People are fighting for their constitutional rights — the way they think their life should be,” said Chevalier, one of hundreds of employees at Bath Iron Works threatening to leave. Chevalier is among a small but significant number of American workers deciding whether to quit their jobs and careers in defiance of what they consider intrusive edicts that affect their freedoms.

  • Derrick Henry causes Chiefs defenders to make obvious business decisions

    The Chiefs' defense was bad enough before it had to face Derrick Henry, and several business decisions occurred.

  • Poll: 6 in 10 parents rate local schools highly despite GOP efforts to fan outrage over race and masks

    As Republicans stoke conservative outrage toward local school leaders over hot-button social issues and COVID-19 restrictions, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll suggests that most Americans trust local school boards, not parents, to decide what happens in the classroom.

  • Taylor Swift teased her upcoming re-recorded album 'Red (Taylor's Version),' saying that it's 'worth the wait'

    In her first Instagram Reel post, Swift teased her upcoming album "Red (Taylor's Version)" with a montage of red items. It's due on November 12.

  • The Supreme Court's Texas Abortion Case Could Give States More Power Than Ever

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined for the second time to immediately block Texas’ six-week abortion ban, but said it will hear two separate challenges to the law from the Biden Administration and Texas abortion providers on Nov. 1. The high court will not examine the question of whether the Texas law, known as SB 8, violates the constitutional right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade. Rather, it will consider the legality of the law’s unusual private enforcement mechanism and whether the Department of Justice (DOJ) and abortion providers can sue to challenge the law.

  • ‘Finally doing right’: Democrats’ big bill offers Sanders chance to deliver

    The progressive senator is close to realizing many of his policy goals – but can he unite the party behind Biden’s plan? Bernie Sanders leaves a Democratic strategy meeting at the Capitol on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP When making the case for progressive policy, the veteran leftwing senator Bernie Sanders often cites public opinion. “Poll after poll,” he’ll say, before running through a list of ambitious initiatives that the “vast majority of the American people want”, from lowering t

  • Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Movie Fatal Shooting May Have Been Recorded, Cops Say; Search Warrant Issued For Santa Fe Location, Cameras, Phones & More

    The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office is searching to find out whether footage exists of the fatal shooting Thursday on the New Mexico set of the Alec Baldwin film Rust. In an affidavit for a search warrant, Detective Joel Cano on Friday asked the state courts to allow him “to confirm if the incident that took […]

  • 'Beautiful' 900-year-old Crusader sword discovered by diver off the coast of Israel

    An unsuspecting diver spotted the treasure while on a scuba dive in the Meditteranean Sea near the port city of Haifa.

  • President Biden hosts Manchin and Schumer in Delaware to discuss spending bill

    Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin were at President Joe Biden's home in Delaware on Sunday as prominent party members try to work out details on a social spending bill. Zeke Miller, a White House reporter for the Associated Press, joins CBSN to discuss the latest with the negotiations.

  • Howard University students continue protesting over housing conditions

    For a second week, students at Howard University are protesting what they call "unlivable" housing conditions.

  • Workers fired for refusing vaccine speak out

    Thousands of people have lost their jobs because they refused to get the Covid vaccine. Now, some are speaking out about the fallout.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

    If you buy stakes in strong companies with sustainable competitive advantages and give those positions some time to grow, even relatively modest investments can turn into much larger sums. For Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), the answer was with a pioneering push into the world of cloud services that ultimately paved way for much of the modern internet as we know it. From there, the company has used its development strengths and vast resources to build a fast-growing digital advertising business.

  • ‘Molecularly Impossible’: Fauci Blasts Rand Paul for Covid Lab Theory

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has accused Fauci and NIH of funding research in Wuhan that led to Covid-19, but the nation's top epidemiologist said the senator is "absolutely incorrect"

  • If Dallas Cowboys played Sunday, it would have been ‘tough’ for Dak Prescott with injury

    Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones updated the health of Dak Prescott’s right calf.

  • Trump's volatile return to the stock market

    Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals Donald Trump this week became both a meme stock and a social-media entrepreneur at the same time, by announcing that a new company called Trump Media & Technology Group was going to merge with an existing company listed on the stock market.Why it matters: The medium-term promise of Trump's media company is that it will replace Twitter for anybody wanting to keep track of Trump's messages. The short-term promise is that it can be a hot new speculative vehicle f

  • Brian Boyle with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

    Brian Boyle (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 10/23/2021

  • WR Danny Amendola says ‘storm will break’ on the Texans’ losing streak

    Receiver Danny Amendola is confident that the Houston Texans will be able to snap their losing streak.

  • FDA: Benefits of COVID-19 vaccine for children far outweigh risks

    Food and Drug Administration regulators said Friday that the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children far outweigh the risks for children ages 5 to 11.Why it matters: The announcement could add momentum to the FDA's authorization of doses for children on an emergency basis, which could happen as early as next week, according to the New York Times.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The remarks came on t

  • Christian Wood leads Rockets in dominant home win over Thunder

    Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jae'Sean Tate had double-doubles as Houston cruised to victory in the home opener versus Oklahoma City.