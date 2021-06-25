AOC blasts Republicans for wasting time and 'negotiating in bad faith' on bipartisan infrastructure deal

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Republicans for walking back from a bipartisan infrastructure deal.

On Twitter, the New York lawmaker accused GOP senators of negotiating "in bad faith."

She also blasted the lack of diversity in the bipartisan group of senators negotiating with Biden.

On Friday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Republicans for walking back on a bipartisan infrastructure deal just a day after President Joe Biden said "we have a deal."

On Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez argued the senators had wasted time and negotiated "in bad faith."

"Wow, who could have possibly predicted that Senate Republicans were wasting months of a Dem majority's precious time negotiating in bad faith just to suddenly renege on a bipartisan agreement w/ new, mercurial demands after doing exactly the same w the Jan 6th commission," the New York lawmaker wrote in a tweet.

The criticism came in response to news that one GOP senator was wavering in his support of the $1 trillion infrastructure agreement he had been part of negotiation with the White House, on the grounds that Biden was tying it to Democrats' passage of another, larger spending package.

Bloomberg's Erik Wasson reported that Republican Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas, who helped hammer out the details of the infrastructure deal, "wants assurances" that Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona would oppose the second bill. Moran joins other Republicans who also said they would refuse to back a bipartisan deal if it's tied to another.

Biden said on Thursday that the two deals were tied together. "If this is the only thing that comes to me," he said at the White House, in reference to the bipartisan deal, "I'm not signing it."

Also on Thursday, top Democrats said they would work to pass a multitrillion-dollar package that covers other Biden initiatives left out of the bipartisan deal on a straight party-line vote through a process called budget reconciliation.

"It's time to move forward, rebuild infrastructure and drawdown carbon, lower the age of Medicare and extend it to cover vision & dental, expand childcare and housing accessibility, and serve the American people," Ocasio-Cortez continued in another tweet. "That is bipartisan too, with 2 party support among the electorate."

Her comments come a day after she blasted the all-white bipartisan group of 10 senators who led negotiations with Biden for lacking diversity.

"The diversity of this 'bipartisan coalition' pretty perfectly conveys which communities get centered and which get left behind when leaders prioritize bipartisan dealmaking over inclusive lawmaking (which prioritizes delivering the most impact possible for the most people)," the New York Democrat tweeted alongside a photo of the group of lawmakers with Biden on Thursday.

The bipartisan proposal includes funding for traditional infrastructure like roads and bridges as well as clean water, nationwide broadband, and improved public transit. It also aims to establish a nationwide network of 500,000 electric-vehicle charging stations.

The White House plans to offset the measure's cost with repurposed unemployment-insurance funds, stricter IRS enforcement, and the purchase of unused toll credits. The corporate tax hike initially sought by the Biden administration wasn't included in that deal.

Republicans beyond Moran seem mortified that Biden could pass a bipartisan deal while simultaneously passing a party-line bill that covers the rest of his proposals on infrastructure.

"It seems like the momentum in the Republican caucus is to abandon this deal," Brian Riedl, a former Republican Senate aide who is now a budget expert at the conservative-leaning Manhattan Institute, told Insider's Joseph Zeballos-Roig. "The fact they feel lied to and misled by the president gives them a pretty clear justification for pulling out."

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina went further on Friday, telling Politico that "most Republicans could not have known" that Biden would tie the two bills together. "There's no way. You look like a f---ing idiot now."

