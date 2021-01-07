AOC calls for Cruz and Hawley to resign: ‘If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion’

Gustaf Kilander
In this file photo taken on 7 February 2019, US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, speaks during a press conference to announce Green New Deal legislation to promote clean energy programs outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC ((AFP via Getty Images))
New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri to resign because of how their “self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people,” during the storming of the Capitol.

"Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion," she wrote.

Senator Cruz called Ms Ocasio-Cortez "a liar," and tweeted "I ain’t going anywhere".

"Leading a debate in the Senate on ensuring election integrity is doing our jobs, and it’s in no way responsible for the despicable terrorists who attacked the Capitol yesterday."

Mr Cruz said he would fight Ms Ocasio-Cortez and her "socialist buddies" on taxes, the environment, immigration and the Supreme Court.

Mr Cruz tried to distance himself from the attacks, putting out a statement saying: "The attack at the Capitol was a despicable act of terrorism and a shocking assault on our democratic system. The Department of Justice should vigorously prosecute everyone who was involved in these brazen acts of violence."

Trump news - live: President cheered on call to GOP meeting after riots as articles of impeachment unveiled

But he still pushed for a commission to investigate voter fraud, despite election officials and former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr, including many others, finding no evidence of widespread fraud.

“We must continue to defend our Constitution and the rule of law. That's why my colleagues and I called for an electoral commission to give Americans confidence in this past election and in elections going forward. Millions of Americans who have peacefully expressed their deep concerns regarding election integrity deserve to have their voices heard,” Mr Cruz said.

Thousands of those who had been concerned about voter fraud stopped being peaceful when a Trump-supporting mob stormed the Capitol thinking they were going to stop the election being stolen from Donald Trump.

Ted Cruz has repeatedly been accused of being a part of why so many Americans believe that the election was stolen. Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat who almost ousted Mr Cruz in 2018, said “It is your self-serving attempt at sedition that has helped to inspire these terrorists and their attempted coup,” The Dallas Morning News reported.

Mr Cruz went on the record supporting a transfer of power. "We must, and I am confident we will, have a peaceful and orderly transition of power, pursuant to the Constitution," he said.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez also called for the removal of President Trump, either through the 25th Amendment or impeachment.

This comes after freshman House Democrat Cori Bush introduced a resolution seeking the investigation and possible expulsion of members of the House of Representatives who objected to certifying Joe Biden’s election win.

Many Republicans who intended to challenge the electoral college results backed off after the US Capitol building was stormed by a pro-Trump mob, forcing members of Congress to evacuate and seek shelter in undisclosed locations.

Some of the backtrackers included Senators Mike Braun, Marsha Blackburn, Bill Hagerty, Ron Johnson, Steve Daines and James Lankford, CNN reported.

But eight senators, including Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley, and 139 House members stuck to their initial commitment, forcing Congress to keep the process going to almost four in the morning, according to the AP.

Others who objected even after having been forced out of their chambers included House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Representatives Louie Gohmert, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Qanon conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor-Greene, freshman Alabama Senator and former football coach Tommy Tuberville, and freshman congressman Ronny Jackson, Mr Trump's former physician, a tally by The New York Times showed.

