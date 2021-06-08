AOC calls out Harris for her remarks on immigration, telling migrants 'do not come'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Durschlag
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day

AOC calls Harris' immigration comments 'disappointing' as VP warns migrants 'do not come'
New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Vice President Kamala Harris’ comments on immigration "disappointing" on Monday, after Harris said during a press conference that migrants looking to cross the U.S. border should not come.

In a twitter post, Ocasio-Cortez said coming to the U.S. border seeking asylum is a legal method of arrival.

The progressive Democrat also said the U.S. has contributed to destabilization in certain areas of Latin America and "we can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing."

As previously reported by Fox News, Harris made comments appearing to clarify the administration’s stance on immigration during a visit to Guatemala, where she said the U.S. intends to continue working toward securing its border.

"I want to emphasize that the goal of our work is to help Guatemalans find hope at home, at the same time I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making the dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border -- do not come, do not come," she said. "There are legal methods by which migration can and should occur."

Harris said the administration would discourage illegal migration and that people who arrived at the border that way would be "turned back." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:
- Harris, in Guatemala, tells potential migrants they will be turned back: 'Do not come'
- Twitter mocks Kamala Harris for passing out cookies of her faceless head to reporters
- Harris tells Guatemalan president that migration is a top priority, after he blames us for surge
- 'Bo Snerdley' rips 'narcissist' Harris for selfie cookies while fentanyl, sex trafficking flows over border
- Kamala Harris' Mexico, Guatemala visit: Everything you need to know

California authorities vow 'justice' against couple accused of 6-year-old's road rage murder
The Southern California couple suspected in connection with the road rage killing of a 6-year-old boy last month will appear in court Tuesday, as officials promised to "get justice" for the child in what they described as a disturbing case.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24 and Wynne Lee, 23 were arrested Sunday at their home in Costa Mesa, located 40 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, in the death of Aiden Leos.

A vehicle, a white Volkswagen, and a gun used in the incident were recovered at different locations, California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Don Goodbrand said during a Tuesday news conference.

Officials declined to disclose details of what led to their capture or how the pair was linked to the shooting. Prosecutors are still deciding what charge to bring, said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

Eriz and Lee are being held in the Orange County jail on a $1 million bond each, according to jail records.

The arrests came after a two-week manhunt and a day after a weekend memorial service for Leos, who was remembered as a child with a vocabulary beyond his years who exuded warmth and tenderness.

Leos was shot on May 21 while seated in a booster seat on the rear passenger side of a car being driven by his mother, Joanna Cloonan, as she drove on State Route 55 in the city of Orange on her way to drop him off at school. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:
- Aiden Leos shooting: Image of suspect vehicle in road rage killing released as California DA issues warning
- California mom speaks out after son, 6, was fatally shot in an apparent road-rage incident
- California family members hold vigil for boy, 6, shot dead in apparent road-rage incident
- Reward reaches $300K for California freeway shooter who killed 6-year-old

Michigan confirms first human case of virus with 40% fatality rate
Michigan health officials on Monday reported the state’s first confirmed human case of the deadly hantavirus.

The rat-borne illness, which U.S. health officials say cannot be transmitted from person-to-person, is typically passed to patients when they breathe in air contaminated with the virus through rodent droppings.

The confirmed case under investigation by county and state health officials involved a woman in Washtenaw County, "recently hospitalized with a serious pulmonary illness from Sin Nombre hantavirus," according to a release from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services. "The individual was likely exposed when cleaning an unoccupied dwelling that contained signs of an active rodent infestation."

It’s also possible to contract the virus through a bite from an infected rodent, or if people touch something that has been contaminated with rodent urine, droppings or saliva and then touch their own nose or mouth. It may also be possible to contract the virus by eating food contaminated by an infected rodent’s droppings, urine or saliva, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:
- FDA approves Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug
- Breast-cancer pill reduces recurrence, death risks, study shows

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S MUST-READS:
- California cops acted on tips, enhanced images to track down road rage shooting suspects
- Ilhan Omar says America, like Hamas and the Taliban, has committed 'unthinkable atrocities'
- Atlanta police arrest man in drive-by shooting spree through tony Buckhead area; victims include father of 3
- Bill Gates' divorce could expose affairs, inappropriate behavior covered up by NDAs: report
- Minneapolis' 'Defund police' fallout: 14-year-old gunned down at grad party, 19-year-old shot at street race

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:
- Ex-McDonald's CEO warns wage hikes could have unintended consequences
- Trump: Bitcoin's a scam, US dollar should dominate
- These countries have the highest and lowest corporate tax rates
- Starbucks locations face supply shortages nationwide
- Subway hits franchisees with new snow closure rules

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity explained Thursday how Sen. Joe Manchin’s vote on the Democrat’s For the People Act is angering members of his party and the media’s reaction to his vote.

"Joe Manchin is feeling the wrath of his own party’s Woke mob," Hannity said, "Now, Manchin recently opposed SR1 and, of course, eliminating the filibuster. Now, because of Manchin’s common sense, constitutional opposition to the radical socialist left mob’s power grab, his fellow Democrats and the media mob are now denouncing his moves as racist."

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter's name honors Queen, Princess Diana

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Lilibet ‘Lilli’ Diana, the first American born royal great-grandchild.

  • South Korea's 2002 World Cup star Yoo Sang-chul dies at 49

    Yoo Sang-chul, one of the stars of South Korea’s surprising run to the semifinals at the 2002 World Cup, has died after long battle with pancreatic cancer. Yoo played 124 times for South Korea from 1994 to 2005. The most famous of the Yoo’s 18 goals was the one that sealed his country’s first ever win in a World Cup match — 2-0 against Poland.

  • China's Guangdong steps up COVID-19 testing as infections mount

    China's southern Guangdong province, spooked by a rise in novel coronavirus infections since May, stepped up mass testing this week in a handful of cities, including those that have yet to report a single case. While the numbers of confirmed infections and asymptomatic cases remain small compared to massive outbreaks seen in other countries such as India and Brazil, China is taking no chances. Guangdong, China's manufacturing hub and biggest province by economic output, has reported more than 110 confirmed cases since May 21.

  • Manchin to oppose voting rights bill pushed by Dems

    West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday announced that he intends to oppose a sweeping voting rights bill backed by the majority of his fellow Democrats - that would expand access to voting across the United States.Manchin, who spoke on CBS’ Face the Nation Sunday, is a crucial swing vote in the U.S. Senate, which is currently divided equally between Democrats and Republicans.MANCHIN: "The bottom line is the fundamental purpose of- of our democracy is the freedom of our elections. If we can't come to an agreement on that, God help us, John. (flash) we must come together on a voting rights bill in a bipartisan way."The bill would require states to expand mail-in voting - while also lengthening the hours of in-person balloting.Republican-controlled state legislatures in places such as Texas and Georgia have tried to greatly scale back mail-in voting, as former President Donald Trump has continued to make false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.Manchin instead has said he would throw his support behind an alternative voting bill that has received broader bipartisan support - the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.Named for the late Congressman John Lewis, the bill would restore the need for certain states and counties to see approval from the federal government before re-drawing voting districts, a legal requirement that was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in its landmark 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision.

  • Liam Payne and Maya Henry Call Off Engagement: 'It Was Best for Both of Us,' Says Singer

    I've just not been very good at relationships," said Payne, who got engaged to Henry in August

  • Man jailed over racist remarks on sharonliew86 'parody' account

    A man who posted racially insensitive comments online under the pseudonym "Sharon Liew" on Twitter was jailed for three weeks on Tuesday (8 June).

  • James files grievance against Broncos, signs with Ravens

    Ja'Wuan James filed a $15 million grievance Monday against the Denver Broncos, who released him last month after he ruptured an Achilles tendon during an off-site workout. Also Monday, the offensive tackle agreed to a two-year deal with Baltimore that ESPN reported was worth up to $9 million and includes $500,000 this year while James rehabs with the Ravens. James' injury became a flashpoint between the NFL and the NFL Players Association over the “non-football injury” designation, which relieves teams from having to pay players their full salaries if they're injured off site.

  • To Keep Their Son Alive, They Sleep in Shifts. And Hope a Nurse Shows Up.

    It was 9 a.m. on a Sunday in May, and Chloe Mead was already worn out. In her living room, she cradled her 7-year-old son, Henry, supporting his head with one hand and helping him toss a ball with the other, careful not to disturb the ventilator that was keeping him alive. A nearby monitor tracked his blood-oxygen levels and a pump was at the ready should his tracheotomy tube need cleaning. In the corner, her 4-year-old daughter was building a pillow fort. “I need, like, five extra arms,” she sa

  • 'Hard to believe' Olympics would cancel due to COVID-19

    Irwin Kishner, Co-Chair of the Sports Law Group with Herrick, Feinstein LLP, breaks down what could be at stake for broadcast companies if the Olympics are canceled.

  • Parliament to vote on new Israeli government on Sunday, Knesset speaker says

    Israel's legislature will vote on Sunday on approving a new government, the speaker of parliament said on Tuesday, a move that will unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's longest-serving leader. If the coalition of right-wing, left-wing, centrist and Arab parties wins the vote of confidence, it will be sworn in on the same day, marking the end of Netanyahu's 12-year run as prime minister and his replacement by nationalist Naftali Bennett. Last Wednesday, centrist Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid announced that he and Bennett, a former defence minister who heads the far-right Yamina party, had formed a broad governing alliance following an inconclusive March 23 election, Israel's fourth in two years.

  • Tearful reunion after mom saw photo of daughter at US border

    Six years had passed since Glenda Valdez kissed her toddler goodbye and left for the United States — six years since she held Emely in her arms. It was a fairy tale ending — for the moment — to a complicated story, one that began in Honduras and with an unhappy relationship, according to Valdez, 26. Emely’s father, she said, was absent and did not provide for them.

  • The Justice Department is arguing it should take Trump's place in a defamation lawsuit over his response to a magazine columnist who accused him of rape

    "The DOJ's position ... would give federal officials free license to cover up private sexual misconduct," Roberta Kaplan, attorney for E. Jean Carroll, said.

  • Fed lawyers: Trump not liable for 'crude' remarks at accuser

    Donald Trump cannot be held personally liable for “crude" and “disrespectful” remarks he made while president about a woman who accused him of rape, Justice Department lawyers said Monday in arguing for him to be replaced by the United States as defendant in a defamation lawsuit. The lawyers told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan that responding to allegations of misconduct falls within activities that form part of any president’s office. Trump was acting “within the scope of his office" in denying wrongdoing after White House reporters asked him about claims by columnist E. Jean Carroll in a June 2019 book that he attacked her in the mid-1990s at an upscale Manhattan department store, the lawyers from the Washington office of the Justice Department wrote.

  • U.S. report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab - WSJ

    The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred to by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the WSJ report https://on.wsj.com/3pw8T5F said. Lawrence Livermore's assessment drew on a genomic analysis of the COVID-19 virus, the Journal said. Lawrence Livermore declined to comment on the Wall Street Journal report.

  • Las Vegas Police ID ‘Little Zion’ and Issue Murder Warrant for Mother

    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police DepartmentLas Vegas police have identified a young boy found dead in a forest 10 days ago and issued a murder warrant for the arrest of his mother.Authorities used DNA to determine the child, previously known only as Little Zion, is Liam Husted, 7, of San Jose, California. They are now searching for Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35.Mother and son left California in a blue Dodge Caliber on May 24 and drove to Southern California and then to Nevada. Moreno Rodriguez was

  • Rudy Giuliani's pressure on Ukraine on behalf of former President Trump revealed in call recording on CNN

    Pressure on Ukraine by the former president's personal lawyer to investigate Joe Biden for Donald Trump is revealed in call recording obtained by CNN.

  • Trump called Biden a 'mental r-----' while struggling in the polls in early 2020, according to a new book

    "How am I losing in the polls to a mental r-----?" former President Donald Trump said during a meeting in early 2020, according to a new book.

  • Defendant, who prosecutors say stormed Capitol in a QAnon shirt, says he 'fell victim' to conspiracies and was fed 'a pack of lies' by Trump

    Douglas Jensen was pictured sporting a T-shirt with a QAnon logo with an eagle at the center, accompanied by the conspiracy theory group's slogan.

  • Trump bought into conspiracy theory that Democrats would sabotage Biden, replace him with Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama as presidential nominee, book says

    Trump initially held off on attacking Biden out of fear of weakening his opponent to the point that Democrats would replace him, forthcoming book says.

  • British woman in coma following crocodile attack at popular lagoon in Mexico

    A British woman is in a coma after being rescued from a crocodile attack by her twin sister near a popular surfing resort in Mexico. Melissa and Georgia Laurie, 28, were swimming by night in a lagoon 10 miles from the resort town of Puerto Escondido when the attack occurred, according to their family. The women's mother, Sue Laurie, from Sandhurst, Berkshire, said Melissa, a zookeeper, remained in a medically-induced coma. "She has water on her lungs and she has been coughing up blood. So we don