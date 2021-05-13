AOC calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'belligerent person that's not in control of themselves' after the GOP lawmaker chased her down a hallway in the Capitol

AOC calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'belligerent person that's not in control of themselves' after the GOP lawmaker chased her down a hallway in the Capitol
Oma Seddiq
·2 min read
marjorie taylor greene alexandria ocasio cortez
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York; Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana; AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a "pretty belligerent person."

  • The comments came after Greene reportedly chased after Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday.

  • "These are the kinds of people that I threw out of bars all the time," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for pursuing her down a hallway in the Capitol and berating her on Wednesday.

"I think it's pretty public record that this is a pretty belligerent person that's not in control of themselves," the New York Democrat told reporters on Thursday.

The confrontation unfolded after the two lawmakers exited the House chamber on Wednesday, according to reporting from The Washington Post. Greene shouted Ocasio-Cortez's name twice, in an apparent attempt to get her attention, then proceeded to hurry after the New York lawmaker when she did not respond.

"You don't care about the American people," Greene yelled. "Why do you support terrorists and antifa?"

Ocasio-Cortez threw her hands up, but did not engage further with the Georgia Republican.

When asked for her reaction to the situation, Ocasio-Cortez told reporters on Thursday that "this isn't even about how I feel."

"It's that I refuse to allow young women, people of color, people who are standing up for what they believe, to see this kind of intimidation attempts by a person who supports white supremacists in our nation's Capitol," she said. "I'm not going to let kids see that we're going to be intimidated out of our fight for justice."

The comments come hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested the House Ethics Committee investigate Greene for reportedly chasing Ocasio-Cortez through the corridor and shouting at her.

Ocasio-Cortez said its up to the committee to make a determination. "She was certainly chasing," she told reporters.

The progressive Democrat compared the outburst to an incident last year, when she was accosted on the Capitol steps by former Republican Rep. Ted Yoho of Florida, who called her a "f--- b--." At the time, she spoke on the House floor condemning the vulgar language and sent a message to women to stick up for themselves and not "accept abuse from men."

"I used to work as a bartender. These are the kinds of people that I threw out of bars all the time," Ocasio-Cortez told reporters on Thursday.

