AOC and the cast of 'Queer Eye' hung out on Capitol Hill

Four members of the Queer Eye cast (we missed you, Karamo) were on Capitol Hill this week to promote the Equality Act. Of course, they still squeezed in some time to hang out with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Photos of AOC and Jonathan Van Ness strolling breezily through the halls of Congress started circulating Thursday afternoon. The internet loved it, which is unsurprising. Come on: AOC + Queer Eye? JVN and AOC both wearing pink? It is a situation tailor-made for Twitter screaming.

SEE ALSO: The 'Queer Eye' guys answering rapid fire questions is hilariously chaotic

Nancy Pelosi joined the group shortly after, and everyone posed for a photo. The pic, which is extremely good, features a stunning array of pink and red apparel, a slightly uncomfortable looking Tan France (semi-related: you simply must watch the Queer Eye installment of Pitchfork's "Over/Under"), and Bobby's phone case, which says "BOBBY."

.@QueerEye: feel free to let us know when you want @RepAOC & me to fill in next. #Fab5 pic.twitter.com/THjnPSCFcR — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 4, 2019

"Feel free to let us know when you want [AOC] and me to fill in next," Pelosi captioned the pic.

The crew later went outside to converse on the Speaker's balcony, according to a Congressional staffer. Is a mini-episode in the works?

UPDATE: April 4, 2019, 2:19 p.m. ET: The tweets keep rolling in.

Thank you all for visiting me! You made my work day 🤗🌈💕 #QueerEye https://t.co/dWNEMJUXh3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 4, 2019

We have the most diverse American congress ever, I’m lifted up in seeing that a United States that values Equality & protection for all is currently fighting for that. We’re making it rain pantsuits & equality in 2020. pic.twitter.com/k7J2cCpXep — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) April 4, 2019