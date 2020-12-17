AOC clashes with pro-Trump senator who chided top Biden official for calling Republicans ‘f***ers’

Graeme Massie
AOC clashes with pro-Trump senator who chided top Biden official for calling Republicans &#39;f***ers&#39; (AFP via Getty Images)
AOC clashes with pro-Trump senator who chided top Biden official for calling Republicans 'f***ers' (AFP via Getty Images)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez clashed with Marco Rubio after he hit out at one of Joe Biden’s top officials for calling Republicans “f*****s”.

The New York lawmaker came to the defence of Mr Biden’s incoming deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon, who had branded GOP politicians “a bunch of f*****s” in an interview with Glamour magazine.

“Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think? Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f*****s,” Senator Rubio wrote on Twitter.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez was quick to point out to the Florida politician that a Republican congressman had accosted her on the steps of the Capitol and called her a “f***ing b***h".

"You stood by in total silence when your GOP colleague called a Congresswoman a 'f*****g b***h' on the Capitol steps in front of press," she tweeted.

“You weren’t big enough to speak then, & you don’t get to sob now.”

She then shared an image of her own interview with Vanity Fair in which she said, “these are the same people saying that we can't have tuition free public colleges because there's no money... when these m****r f*****s are only paying $750 a year in taxes”.

"BTW that is the right word for those who fleece & scam working families," she added, in reference to Ms Dillon’s remarks.

Mr Rubio hit back by telling that “the right word for those who fleece & scam working families is actually ‘socialist’”.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also got involved and took a shot at Ms Dillon on Twitter.

“She can try to walk back, but this says volumes about her boss who calls for 'unity' while shouting that we are ‘assaulting democracy,’” she tweeted from her personal account.

“They think we are deplorable, irredeemable ‘F*****s’. SICK.”

