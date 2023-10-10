AOC denounces antisemitism at pro-Palestinian rally

NEW YORK — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday condemned what she called antisemitism and bigotry at a controversial pro-Palestinian rally held in Times Square over the weekend.

The firebrand progressive lawmaker, who is a harsh critic of Israel, said supporters of the Palestinians did their cause a disservice by failing to condemn the horrifying Hamas terror attacks that killed hundreds of Israeli citizens.

“It should not be hard to shut down hatred and antisemitism where we see it. That is a core tenet of solidarity,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement about the rally.

Ocasio-Cortez denounced some of the protesters who she suggested glorified the attacks.

“The bigotry and callousness expressed in Times Square on Sunday were unacceptable and harmful in this devastating moment,” she said in the statement, which was first reported by Politico.

The controversial rally was promoted by Democratic Socialists of America, a leftist group that has been one of the strongest supporters of Palestinian rights.

Ocasio-Cortez and several other DSA-backed New York elected officials scrambled to distance themselves from the explosive anti-Israel rhetoric as the Jewish state reeled from the worst terror attacks in years.

“(The rally) did not speak for the thousands of New Yorkers who are capable of rejecting both Hamas’ horrifying attacks against innocent civilians as well as the grave injustices and violence Palestinians face under occupation,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

In a statement Tuesday, the DSA-NYC chapter said it promoted the rally on X in advance in solidarity with Palestinians.

“We understand why many, including our colleagues, were shocked by the timing and tone of this message in a moment of profound fear and grief,” said the chapter in a statement. “We are sorry for the confusion our post caused and for not making our values explicit.”

The DSA-NYC statement went on to call for what it saw as the “occupation of the West Bank.”

The Queens/Bronx lawmaker and several members of her progressive Squad in Congress have come under intense criticism in the past for slamming Israel as an “apartheid” state and denouncing the half-century occupation of Palestinian lands.

They have called for a ceasefire and “deescalation” even as Israel ramps up retaliatory strikes and prepares for what could be a bloody ground assault.

But even many pro-Palestinian lawmakers were scrambling to stay away from the Times Square rally even as they reiterated their criticism of Israel and its retaliatory attacks on Gaza.

“My support for Palestinian liberation should never be confused for a celebration of the loss of civilian life,” said Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, a Queens progressive.

_____