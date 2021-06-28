AOC dismisses concerns about rising violent crime as 'hysteria'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez referred to outrage over violent crime spikes across the country as “hysteria.”

"We are seeing these headlines about percentage increases," the New York Democrat told her colleague, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, during a Zoom meeting. "Now, I want to say that any amount of harm is unacceptable and too much, but I also want to make sure that this hysteria, you know, that this doesn’t drive a hysteria and that we look at these numbers in context so that we can make responsible decisions about what to allocate in that context."

Violent crime is on the rise in the nation’s largest cities, including New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles, which Republicans and some local officials have argued is a result of liberal efforts to defund police departments and lower penalties and bail for non-violent crimes.

Earlier this month, Ocasio-Cortez urged authorities to stop building prisons and instead divert attention to public health issues, arguing that it is “not acceptable” to use jails as “garbage bins.”

"If we want to reduce violent crime, if we want to reduce the number of people in our jails, the answer is to stop building more of them," Ocasio-Cortez stated. "The answer is to make sure that we actually build more hospitals, we pay organizers, we get people mental healthcare, and overall healthcare, employment, etc. It’s to support communities, not throw them away."

Ocasio-Cortez’s comment drew harsh criticism on social media, including from journalist Glenn Greenwald, who suggested she was “mocking” ordinary people who are concerned about violence in their cities while demanding protection for herself at the same time.

“AOC is mocking ordinary people as ‘hysterical’ who are afraid of violent crime in their neighborhood: people who, unlike her, don't have reams of private security,” Greenwald tweeted. “Yet she just acted to ensure $2 billion more in spending on the police that protects her.”

