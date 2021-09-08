AOC explains trans men and nonbinary people can menstruate after referring to 'menstruating people'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said not only women menstruate, but also trans men and nonbinary people, responding to an earlier comment she made referring to "menstruating people."

"Trans men & non-binary people can also menstruate," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, along with a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline that said: "AOC calls women 'menstruating people' while explaining the female body."

"Some women also *don’t* menstruate for many reasons, including surviving cancer that required a hysterectomy. GOP mad at this are protecting the patriarchal idea that women are most valuable as uterus holders," the New York Democrat continued.

Ocasio-Cortez referred to "menstruating people" during a CNN interview discussing a restrictive Texas law that blocks abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

"I don't know if he is familiar with a menstruating person's body. In fact, I do know that he's not familiar with a woman, with a female, or menstruating person's body," she said of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. "He speaks from such a place of deep ignorance, and it's not just ignorance. It's ignorance that's hurting people."

Ocasio-Cortez strongly criticized the new Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy without rape and incest exceptions. The Supreme Court declined to block the legislation last week.

"I'm sorry we have to break down Biology 101 on national television, but in case no one has informed him before in our life, in his life, six weeks pregnant means two weeks late for your period," she said. "Two weeks late on your period for any person, any person with a menstrual cycle can happen if you're stressed, if your diet changes, or for really no reason at all. So you don't have six weeks."

