AOC eyes handling of domestic violence cases

Oct. 1—Survivors of sexual, domestic and dating violence, as well as their advocates, say there needs to be more effort to improve accessibility of the court system to combat language barriers, as well as training in better language for addressing survivors.

Sexual, domestic and dating violence survivors in western Kentucky regions had an open-floor forum Thursday with the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts' Domestic Violence Program to discuss their experiences in Kentucky courts in regards to their cases.

The forums, in addition to a survivor's survey that was previously conducted, is meant to help the AOC get a full picture of the judicial branch's response to domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and sexual violence and how it can work to improve.

AOC Domestic Violence Program coordinator Vanessa Chauhan said a statewide needs assessment has not been conducted for the court system in about a decade.

While results of the survey and the forum will be released later this year, the open-floor forum allowed survivors and advocates to speak openly in an anonymous setting about what specific concerns they have with the court system in regards to sexual or domestic violence.

Many issues expected to be seen on surveys, according to New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services Advocacy Coordinator Megan Gross, relate to whether survivors are treated with dignity and respect during court processes by judges, law enforcement and court staff.

She said it also allows advocates to voice concerns that they see regularly with their own clients.

"It's really about being a voice ... for the clients and speaking out on issues that I see the most and hopefully being able to come up with solutions to make those things better for the clients," Gross said.

Advocates and survivors discussed accessibility to court proceedings during Thursday's forum, especially in regards to language barriers.

One individual stated that there needed to be more interpreters available, especially while completing paperwork.

Additionally, another individual stated that sign language interpreters should be more readily accessible.

Individuals also expressed concerns with being better guided throughout the process to better understand how the court system works and how to fill out paperwork properly.

Another significant concern among participants was language used by court staff, judges and law enforcement in relation to the survivor.

One advocate stated that she witnessed her clients experiencing victim blaming on an ongoing basis.

She said that she was involved in a case once where a survivor was denied a protective order because the judge focused more on what she could have done to prevent the violence rather than the person who committed the act of violence.

The case, she said, was appealed, but that is rare in domestic violence cases.

She said appeals take money, time and also require that the survivor wants to continue on with it following negative court experiences.

"The victim also needs to want to continue being part of the system to challenge it after these things were said to them," she said. "It does impact the outcome of the case if someone is saying they need help and someone says, 'well you should've done something different' "

Gross said while taking steps to move forward will depend mostly on the results of the survey and forums, she expects that it will likely lead to additional training for court staff, judges and law enforcement.

"It may be that there are certain jurisdictions where we need to do more training with law enforcement or court staff, or maybe it's just about setting up better modes of communications between either ourselves and the courts or the clients and the court," she said.

The AOC held three other forums for Kentucky regions this week.

