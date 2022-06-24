AOC: We Have To Fill The Streets

Good Morning America

For people in jails and prisons across the country, where reproductive health care is already abysmal, the end of Roe v. Wade is a haunting prospect. "It's hard to predict the depths of trauma and adverse health effects that we might see with this, but I think we can imagine that it's going to be profound." Estimates show that at least 58,000 pregnant women enter the carceral system each year, according to The Sentencing Project and the Prison Policy Initiative.