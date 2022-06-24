AOC: We Have To Fill The Streets
Speaking outside the Supreme Court, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told protesters that "right now, elections are not enough" to reclaim abortion rights in America "we have to fill the streets."
"Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away," said Ocasio-Cortez. "It only makes them more dangerous."
The Supreme Court ruled Americans no longer have the constitutional right to an abortion, erasing a right that's been in place for almost fifty years.
Legal experts and reproductive health doctors shared what a post-Roe world could imply for women in America.
For people in jails and prisons across the country, where reproductive health care is already abysmal, the end of Roe v. Wade is a haunting prospect. "It's hard to predict the depths of trauma and adverse health effects that we might see with this, but I think we can imagine that it's going to be profound." Estimates show that at least 58,000 pregnant women enter the carceral system each year, according to The Sentencing Project and the Prison Policy Initiative.
