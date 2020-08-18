Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez formally nominated Bernie Sanders for president, confusing many, but it was only symbolic and Biden still got the Democrats' nomination

REUTERS/Erin Scott

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York formally nominated Sen. Bernie Sanders for president on Tuesday night during the Democratic National Convention.

Ocasio-Cortez's action was only a symbolic part of the process, but it led to a flurry of confusion online.

"If you were confused, no worries!" Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet. "Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold. I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call. I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden _ let's go win in November."

Many people seemed to think the progressive lawmaker was challenging former Vice President Joe Biden's nomination in a substantive way, but her nomination of Sanders was merely a symbolic part of the convention's process.

There was a flurry of confusion on Twitter after Ocasio-Cortex formally nominated the Vermont senator on Tuesday night, though it's just how the convention works:

The rules surrounding the convention and presidential nominating process are convoluted, but here's the gist: Based on the Democratic primary, both Biden and Sanders crossed the delegate threshold to be formally nominated at the convention.

Ocasio-Cortez noticed that people were perplexed, and she addressed it in a tweet.

"If you were confused, no worries!" she said. "Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold. I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call. I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden _ let's go win in November."

Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, a fellow member of group of freshman Democratic lawmakers known as "the squad," also came to Ocasio-Cortez's defense.

"People are attacking Congresswoman @AOC because she had the formal role of nominating Senator @BernieSanders so he could receive his delegates and transfer them to Vice President @JoeBiden," Tlaib tweeted. "Please understand the process before attacking her or Senator Bernie Sanders."

In short, Biden officially received the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday night, and both Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders are supporting the former vice president.

Though it's true that Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders are not on the same page as Biden politically, they have lined up behind the former vice president as Democrats fight to ensure President Donald Trump is not reelected.

With that said, Ocasio-Cortez's speech made clear that lawmakers like her would continue to push for a far more progressive Democratic platform if Biden is elected.

