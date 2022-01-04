AOC gets slammed (again) for partying maskless at this drag brunch in Miami Beach

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez was a full-on Florida woman over the long holiday weekend and got burned for it (and we’re not talking about the sun).

The New York congresswoman was first spotted Thursday enjoying a drink with her boyfriend Riley Roberts at Doraku Sushi in Miami Beach, the National Review reported.

AOC, as she is known, got slammed on social media for being a hypocrite as she staunchly supports mask mandates in her home state and wasn’t wearing one in the pic an anonymous onlooker took.

Welcome to Florida, AOC!



We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership. https://t.co/AU0Khspu8P — Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) December 31, 2021

“Welcome to Florida, AOC!” tweeted Gov. Ron DeSantis’ official account with a screenshot.

After the subsequent backlash, the 32 year old pol responded on social media to her haters: “If Republicans are mad they can’t date me, they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” she tweeted on Friday, referring to Roberts’ beach sandals. “Ya creepy weirdos.”

In Florida that same day, the CDC reported more than 75,900 new cases of COVID-19.

The Bronx native added fuel to the Twitter dumpster fire when video came out of her partying (again, maskless) Sunday at the Palace Bar’s famed drag brunch (again outdoors) in South Beach. AOC was also seen hugging fellow attendee Broadway icon Billy Porter, also bare faced at the packed, raucous bash.

AOC was spotted partying in a bar maskless in the great free state of Florida. Absolute hypocrite pic.twitter.com/5lPEtPTnib — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2022

To note: There are no mask mandates in place in the state of Florida, despite the spike in COVID-19 cases.

“AOC is STILL lounging it up in Florida, in large crowds and maskless. This time at a Drag Queen bar in Miami,” summed up right wing commentator Brendon Leslie. “Rules for thee, but not for me.’

AOC did not comment on social media regarding that event and her Instagram contains zero pictures of her fabulous vacation down south.

But she did get some support from local Dem activists, Our Revolution’s Twitter account with the handle @Rev305:

“While it’s been an absolute riot to watch folks (plus the DeSantis troll farm) lose their minds to see AOC exist, the rampant homophobia in the replies & quote tweets has been disgusting & disappointing,” read Monday’s post. “We support our LGBTQ friends & families and implore you all to as well.”