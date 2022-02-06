AOC heading to Texas to campaign against Democratic colleague

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., announced a rally in Texas to support two candidates in next month's Democratic primary.

"Texans, are you ready?" Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter. "We’re coming in for a major DOUBLE-RALLY next Saturday, Feb 12th… This one’s going to be special."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Ocasio-Cortez will rally in support of Greg Casar, who the New York Democrat officially endorsed last week.

"Because of his roots as a labor organizer, I know Greg and I will work together to organize year-round and deliver on Medicare for All, good jobs, and climate justice," Ocasio-Cortez said at the time. "I’m proud to support his campaign and will be doing everything I can to help him win this primary on March 1."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The rally will also support Jessica Cisneros, who is looking to unseat incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, in Texas' 28th Congressional District.

Cuellar previously bested Cisneros by four points in the 2020 primary, but now faces controversy after his home was raided by FBI agents last month.

The FBI has not charged the lawmaker with a crime, but Cisneros has called the investigation "alarming" and boasted that Ocasio-Cortez is "ready to work alongside us to finally bring true representation to South Texas families."

Rep. Henry Cuellar

Casar, who faces off with three other candidates in Texas' 35th Congressional District, said he was "honored" to have the endorsement of Ocasio-Cortez.

"I’m honored to have earned the endorsement of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, who boldly fights for working families every single day," Casar said of the endorsement. "I look forward to working with her to deliver for TX-35 residents."

Ocasio-Cortez has previously criticized her fellow Democrats for not using her or other progressives on the campaign trail, saying the party made a "mistake" by being too moderate during the Virginia gubernatorial race that Republican Glenn Youngkin won last November.

"Before the Virginia elections, it was very clear that our help and our participation was not wanted or asked for, which is fine. I’m not here to tell people how to run their races," Ocasio-Cortez said at the time. "But at the same time, to consider the members here that have some of the tightest relationships to our political base as just a uniform liability – and not something that can be selectively deployed, or consulted, or anything – I think it’s just sad. I think it was a mistake."

The New York Democrat added that "not a single person" asked her to send an email to people on her "own list," but the party still laid blame on progressives for their defeat.

"The idea that we just accept a collapse in youth turnout – and essentially turn it into a self-fulfilling prophecy – in times when races are decided by such narrow margin points: I think it’s ill advised," she said.