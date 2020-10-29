AOC hits back at Laura Ingraham's criticism of her Vanity Fair cover in scathing tweet

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City (REUTERS)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has hit back at criticism from Fox Newsâ Laura Ingraham over her appearance on the cover of Vanity Fair wearing âoutfits worth $14,000â.

On Thursday Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a scathing response to Ingrahamâs retweet of the broadcasters article titled: âAOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse out Trumpâ

"100 per cent worth it, would do it again," the progressive Democratic representative said.

The congresswoman, who is bidding for re-election in New York's 14th congressional district, then went one step further to undermine the broadcaster's criticism of her with sarcastic follow-up.

She added: â(& I donât know if youâve been in a photoshoot Laura, but you donât keep the clothes.)"

AOC argued that the rhetoric used in the article was part of a wider Republican strategy to "willfully act stupid" and called the party âsadâ.

"The whole âshe wore clothes in a magazine, letâs pretend theyâre hersâ gimmick is the classic Republican strategy of âletâs willfully act stupid, and if the public doesnât take our performative stupidity seriously then weâll claim biasâ," she tweeted.

The Democrat concluded: âGOP, get yourselves together. Itâs sad."

The Vanity Fair cover shows Ocasio-Cortez standing in front of a wall of pink garden roses, wearing a white, double-breasted suit by New York-based label AliÃ©tte.

AOC wore a selection of prominent designers for the feature, including recent CFDA winner Christopher John Rogers, Loewe, Christian Louboutin, and Wales Bonner.

💯% worth it, would do again https://t.co/0crlR7eXWT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

Commenters were quick to refer back to revelations included in The New York Timesâ tax report that President Donald Trump wrote off $70,000 in hairstyling expenses tied to The Apprentice.

Others noted that when First Lady Melania Trump appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico in 2017 she was photographed twisting a fork around an extravagant silver necklace as if to eat the jewelry.

âIn Melania's cover she was literally covered and 'eatingâ diamonds,â one user said.

The stream of tweets from AOC quickly went viral, with the first two gathering over 80,000 likes within the hour they were posted.

