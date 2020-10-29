AOC hits back at Laura Ingraham's criticism of her Vanity Fair cover in scathing tweet

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has hit back at criticism from Fox Newsâ Laura Ingraham over her appearance on the cover of Vanity Fair wearing âoutfits worth $14,000â.
On Thursday Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a scathing response to Ingrahamâs retweet of the broadcasters article titled: âAOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse out Trumpâ
"100 per cent worth it, would do it again," the progressive Democratic representative said.
The congresswoman, who is bidding for re-election in New York's 14th congressional district, then went one step further to undermine the broadcaster's criticism of her with sarcastic follow-up.
She added: â(& I donât know if youâve been in a photoshoot Laura, but you donât keep the clothes.)"
AOC argued that the rhetoric used in the article was part of a wider Republican strategy to "willfully act stupid" and called the party âsadâ.
"The whole âshe wore clothes in a magazine, letâs pretend theyâre hersâ gimmick is the classic Republican strategy of âletâs willfully act stupid, and if the public doesnât take our performative stupidity seriously then weâll claim biasâ," she tweeted.
The Democrat concluded: âGOP, get yourselves together. Itâs sad."
The Vanity Fair cover shows Ocasio-Cortez standing in front of a wall of pink garden roses, wearing a white, double-breasted suit by New York-based label AliÃ©tte.
AOC wore a selection of prominent designers for the feature, including recent CFDA winner Christopher John Rogers, Loewe, Christian Louboutin, and Wales Bonner.
💯% worth it, would do again https://t.co/0crlR7eXWT
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020
Commenters were quick to refer back to revelations included in The New York Timesâ tax report that President Donald Trump wrote off $70,000 in hairstyling expenses tied to The Apprentice.
Others noted that when First Lady Melania Trump appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico in 2017 she was photographed twisting a fork around an extravagant silver necklace as if to eat the jewelry.
âIn Melania's cover she was literally covered and 'eatingâ diamonds,â one user said.
The stream of tweets from AOC quickly went viral, with the first two gathering over 80,000 likes within the hour they were posted.
Read more
AOC slams ‘mother******* only paying $750 a year in taxes’
AOC claps back at Trump for mocking her education
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wears suffragette white for Vanity Fair cover
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she is thinking about freezing her eggs