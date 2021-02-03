AOC hits back at Republican claims she lied about Capitol assault: ‘It’s because they know they are implicated’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graeme Massie
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;AOC hits back at claims she lied about Capitol assault ordeal&lt;/p&gt; (Win McNamee/Getty Images))

AOC hits back at claims she lied about Capitol assault ordeal

(Win McNamee/Getty Images))

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has hit back at claims she lied about her experience during the pro-Trump Capitol riots.

The New York congresswoman took to Twitter to blast “implicated” Republicans for suggesting that she had exaggerated what she went through during the attack.

Critics have said that the congresswoman was in her office in the nearby Cannon House Building and not in the US Capitol Building when it was stormed.

GOP congresswoman Nancy Mace has said that her office is two doors down from Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s and that “insurrectionists never stormed our hallway.”

But Ms Ocasio-Cortez branded the efforts by Republicans to discredit her as “very damning and revealing.”

“To survivors of any trauma who worry about being believed, or that their situation wasn’t ‘bad’ enough or ‘too’ bad, or fear being branded or deemed ‘manipulative’ for telling the truth: I see you,” she tweeted.

“Community is here for you. You are safe with me, and with all of us. You are loved!”

And she said that the efforts by Republicans were the “latest manipulative take on the right.”

“They are manipulating the fact that most people don’t know the layout the Capitol complex," she wrote.

“We were all on the Capitol complex - the attack wasn’t just on the dome.

"The bombs Trump supporters planted surrounded our offices too.

"People were trying to rush and infiltrate our office buildings - that’s why we had to get evacuated in the first place.”

The lawmaker also said that evidence showed the rioters had been intent on trying to physically harm politicians.

“It is also very damning and revealing that the GOP is now digging both heels in a discrediting campaign," she tweeted.

“It’s because they know they are implicated, so they’re pivoting to (again) the classic abuse playbook of ‘it’s not as bad as they say.’

“It was that bad. It’s actually worse.”

Earlier in the week Ms Ocasio-Cortez revealed that she was a victim of sexual assault, as she put in context the trauma she says she suffered in the wake of the Capitol riot.

It is the first time that the lawmaker has talked publicly about being a survivor of sexaul assault.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez said on an Instagram Live stream that those people telling her to “move on” from the 6 January violence were using “the same tactics" of abusers.

“The reason I say this and the reason I'm getting emotional in this moment is because these folks who tell us to move on, that it's not a big deal, that we should forget what's happened, or even telling us to apologise,” she said.

“These are the same tactics of abusers. And, um, I'm a survivor of sexual assault.”

The congresswoman did not go into detail about her sexual assault.

“And I haven't told many people that in my life. But when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other,” she added.

"And so, whether you had a negligent or a neglectful parent, and - or whether you had someone who was verbally abusive to you, whether you are a survivor of abuse, whether you experience any sort of trauma in your life, small to large - these episodes can compound on one another."

There was an outpouring of support for Mr Ocasio-Cortez following her revelation.

Sara Benincasa, a writer, said: “And enormous respect to AOC for choosing to disclose that she was sexually assaulted when she was younger, and to discuss how new danger to one’s safety can awaken and compound old traumatic memories.”

“AOC's admission of being an abuse survivor is especially poignant, given the horror the she clearly experienced on 1/6. It's one of the most devastating moments of her IG (Instagram).," tweeted Steve Seel of Minnesota public radio.

"To which I can only respond, the fact that THIS is the environment our lawmakers now live under, and especially the Squad, is an absolute disgrace for what purports to be a civilised society,”

Read More

AOC knew she’d face a backlash for talking about her trauma

AOC reveals she is a survivor of sexual assault

AOC reveals how she hid from Capitol rioters looking to kill her

Outpouring of support for AOC as she reveals sexual assault

Latest Stories

  • Israel's rapid rollout provides the first real-world proof that COVID vaccination works as well as promised

    Now that a huge share of Israelis have been vaccinated, experts are looking at the country’s experience as a kind of real-world, real-time experiment, with unique data that could start to answer some of our most pressing questions about the power of vaccines to curb the pandemic.  

  • DC waitress reveals Trump team was tight-fisted with tips and exhausting to serve

    Waitress said ‘business plunged’ as Obama officials left town and that as Trump supporters started visiting DC eateries, ‘experience was painful for all’

  • Biden adviser suggests holdovers from Obama era dictated 'harsh' response to GOP COVID-19 relief proposal

    The Monday night White House statement that appeared to take some air out of bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill negotiations didn't sound like President Biden, an anonymous longtime adviser to the commander-in-chief told Politico. "I think it sounded like more like [White House Chief of Staff] Ron Klain," the adviser said. "The GOP plan wasn't a joke. I looked at it and said, 'OK the midpoint between $600 billion and $1.9 trillion is about 1.2 or 1.3.' I was a little surprised we hit back that hard. It's not like our plan is perfect and there's nothing we can approve. Vintage Biden would not have been that harsh." The adviser suggested that while Biden has a penchant for bipartisan deal-making, Klain, an Obama-era holdover, doesn't have fond memories of working with Republicans after unsuccessful talks with GOP lawmakers about the stimulus in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and the Affordable Care Act. "Ron has this whole thing: 'Remember how they rat-f---ed us on the ACA!," the adviser told Politico. It's worth noting, however, the White House statement did say Biden wants to keep talking with the group of senators going forward, so the idea of a bipartisan resolution hasn't been completely shot down, even if the possibility is shrinking. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateStephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New York

  • Wisconsin prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond

    Prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday for a new arrest warrant for an Illinois teen charged with shooting three people, killing two of them, during a protest over police brutality in Wisconsin after he apparently violated his bail conditions. Kyle Rittenhouse failed to inform the court of his change of address within 48 hours of moving, Kenosha County prosecutors alleged in a motion filed with Judge Bruce Schroeder. The motion asks Schroeder to issue an arrest warrant and increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000.

  • Kerry Defended Taking Private Jet to Iceland for Environmental Award: ‘the Only Choice for Somebody Like Me’

    White House climate czar John Kerry traveled to Iceland by private jet in 2019 to accept an environmental award and defended his transportation choice to a reporter at the time by calling it, “the only choice for somebody like me.” Kerry flew to Iceland in October, 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle award, an iceberg sculpture, for his leadership on climate issues and being “a consistent voice pressuring the American authorities to commit to tackle environmental matters,” according to Icelandic outlet RUV. During the trip, Kerry was confronted by Icelandic reporter Jóhann Bjarni Kolbeinsson on whether his use of a private jet was an “environmental way to travel.” “If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me, who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry responded. The former secretary of state went on to emphasize his climate accomplishments, including negotiating the Paris accord for the U.S. and bringing Chinese President Xi to the table. “I’ve been involved in this fight for years,” Kerry said. “I believe the time it takes me to get somewhere, I can’t sail across the ocean, I have to fly to meet with people and get things done,” he continued. “But what I’m doing almost full-time is working to win the battle of climate change. And in the end, if I offset and contribute my life to do this, I’m not going to be put on the defensive.” Last week, Kerry recommended that oil and gas workers should pivot to manufacturing solar panels if their jobs are eliminated as a consequence of the Biden administration’s environmental policies. Biden signed several executive orders on climate change last week aimed at achieving the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. During his first week in office, the president reentered the Paris climate accord, from which the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. in 2017. Biden also canceled the permit on the Keystone pipeline, a project that would have created about 11,000 U.S. jobs this year, according to the Keystone XL website. Many of the workers are temporary, but 8,000 are union workers.

  • Billionaire Robert Smith avoided prosecution after co-operating with prosecutors in largest ever tax evasion case

    A billionaire businessman who praised the Trump administration's efforts to help minority business owners and cleared black students' debt was reportedly spared prosecution for tax evasion in a deal to co-operate on another massive tax case. Robert Smith, America's wealthiest black businessman, made headlines when he pledged to pay the student debt for students graduating from Morehouse College, an all-male historically black college in Atlanta, in 2019. Mr Smith, who runs a private equity firm and is estimated to be worth $7 billion, was also a vocal advocate of the Trump administration’s financial relief efforts for minority business owners during the pandemic and spoke regularly with the former president's daughter Ivanka Trump. But according to Bloomberg, at the same time, Mr Smith was being investigated by prosecutors and the US taxman who believed he had failed to declare more than $200 million in income. According to the outlet, Donald Trump's attorney general, William Barr, signed off on a non-prosecution agreement which allowed him to avoid a potential jail term and losing control of his company Vista Equity Partners.

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Gunman who killed FBI agents identified as David Lee Huber. He worked on computers, flew planes

    The gunman who mowed down five FBI agents at the door of his Sunrise apartment has been identified as David Lee Huber, a 55-year-old who until Tuesday’s outburst of violence seems to have lived a largely innocuous life.

  • Cruz joins 13 Republicans in introducing Keystone Pipeline bill

    Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and 13 other Republican senators introduced a bill Tuesday to authorize the continuation of Keystone XL Pipeline construction.

  • Alleged Rioter Bailed Out Twice Before Arrested Again With Guns, Cocaine

    A Minnesota man who was bailed out twice by the Minnesota Freedom Fund has been arrested again and is now facing charges for alleged possession of firearms and a controlled substance. New charges: Thomas Moseley, 29, was arrested for the third time on Jan. 27 and is facing three new felony counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office via Fox News. The basis of his arrest was related to the damage of the Minneapolis Police Department’s Fifth Precinct in August 2020.

  • Navy Task Force Calls for Changing Ship Names that Honor Confederacy

    Task Force One Navy was directed to identify and dismantle barriers of inequality.

  • Uighur women subjected to systematic rape in China internment camps, witnesses claim

    Uighur women held at internment camps in China’s Xinjiang province have been subject to systematic mass rape, former prisoners and staff have claimed. Two former prisoners and two teachers who had worked at what the Chinese government calls “vocational and educational training centres” described a "culture" of gang rape and sexual torture in interviews with the BBC. The UN estimates more than one million ethnic Uighur and Kazakh men and women have been detained in a network of camps China built in its far-western Xinjiang Province since 2014. Chinese officials deny allegations of mistreatment and say camps are educational facilities designed to combat religious extremism and terrorism among the predominantly Muslim Uighur minority. In March 2019, the Telegraph spoke to eight former detainees who described a regime of systematic torture and forced labour. There have also been reports of forced sterilisations.

  • Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood is being investigated for possible voter fraud

    Lin Wood, a pro-Trump attorney who spent months spreading baseless claims of a rigged election and participating in lawsuits to overturn the results, is under investigation for potential voter fraud. During an interview with Atlanta's WSB-TV, Wood said he changed his residency from Georgia to South Carolina on Monday, but in a follow-up email, he told reporter Justin Gray that he has been "domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April." This has sparked an investigation by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whose office told NBC News on Tuesday that the "question is whether [Wood] was a legal resident" of the state when he voted there in November. Under Georgia law, "if a person removes to another state with the intention of making it such person's residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person's residence in this state." Wood, who has called for the execution of former Vice President Mike Pence, is also the subject of an investigation by the State Bar of Georgia, and has refused their order that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation. More stories from theweek.comMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateStephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New York

  • House Democrat delighted as Matt Gaetz offers to resign seat to defend Trump

    Mr Boyle, Congressman from Philadelphia, seemed to mock Mr Gaetz' resignation offer, tweeting: ‘I strongly support my colleague Matt Gaetz doing this’

  • People Are Changing Their Profile Photos to Drawing of Thai Man Pushed to His Death in SF

    In a show of solidarity, social media users have started changing their profile photos to an illustration of Vicha Ratanapakdee, an 84-year-old Thai man who died after being shoved in San Francisco last week. The attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred as Ratanapakdee was walking along Anza Vista and Fortuna Avenues at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. For no apparent reason, Antoine Watson, 19, darted from the right side of the camera frame to push Ratanapakdee to the ground, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

  • Biden Is Setting a Dangerous Precedent

    President Joe Biden’s recent executive order to expand food assistance to U.S. households, while well-intentioned, represents a substantial overreach of the executive branch and a blatant attempt to override the intent of Congress. If successful, this dangerous precedent would open the door to major expansions of the social safety net without congressional approval. Congress must resist the president’s attempts to subvert the intent of existing law. Less than one week into the Biden presidency, the new administration issued a series of executive orders focused on COVID-19 economic relief. One such order seeks to expand food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or food stamps. In it, President Biden instructed the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to take “immediate steps to make it easier for the hardest-hit families to enroll and claim more generous benefits in the critical food and nutrition assistance area.” In reality, the executive order asks a federal agency — the USDA — to intentionally misinterpret the Families First Act and subvert the constitutional authority of Congress over the legislative process. The Families First Act, which passed in March 2020, clearly outlined that states could request waivers from the Agriculture Department to provide emergency allotments to SNAP households “not greater than the applicable maximum monthly allotment for the household size.” In normal times, 60 percent of households enrolled in SNAP do not receive the maximum benefit because they have income from other sources — such as earnings — that they can use for purchasing food. The emergency allotments recognized that millions of people lost jobs or faced other employment disruptions when the pandemic hit, and that those enrolled in SNAP were at particular risk for job loss in the early aftermath of the pandemic. Rather than requiring SNAP households to report a job or income change to their state agency and wait for bureaucrats to recalculate their benefits, the emergency allotments gave every SNAP recipient the maximum allowed. This was, admittedly, not a very targeted effort. Some families received a boost in SNAP dollars without a change in household income or financial circumstances. But the immediacy of the economic shock brought on by the pandemic, and the employment instability that persists today, necessitated an equally expedient policy response. The Agriculture Department, under President Trump, had approved emergency allotment plans for all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands — but only in accordance with the law. The department extended these emergency-allotment waivers numerous times, most recently extending them through January 2021. The USDA — and Congress itself — also offered states flexibility in the aftermath of the pandemic. According to federal government spending data, all of the efforts outlined above have caused SNAP benefits to rise more than 40 percent in the last fiscal year, with more than $31 billion in added spending compared to FY 2019. Class-action suits have been filed in Pennsylvania and California by people who disagree with the USDA’s interpretation of the law: that regular SNAP plus emergency allotments cannot extend benefits beyond the maximum benefit level. Lawyers for the lawsuits argue that the law allows the USDA to approve emergency allotments in the amount of the maximum benefit, which if true, would mean that households could receive the maximum SNAP benefit plus the maximum emergency allotment — essentially doubling benefit amounts. A federal judge in California agreed with the USDA, while the Pennsylvania case is ongoing. The Biden administration’s executive order is encouraging its USDA to misinterpret the 2020 law in a similar way. The legislative text is not ambiguous. It is hard to imagine Congress being any clearer than, “to address temporary food needs not greater than the applicable maximum monthly allotment for the household size.” If Congress had wanted to give people more than the SNAP maximum, it would have done so. In fact, Congress eventually did just that — expanding benefits by 15 percent in the COVID-19 relief package passed last month. If the Biden administration is successful in this attempt, it will open the door to a number of executive actions aimed at expanding the safety net without congressional action. If political appointees in the Biden administration feel unconstrained by the law, we will see larger benefits directed to an increasing number of people. Such action not only undermines the integrity of the social safety net by going around Congress, it disregards the separation of powers ensconced in the founding documents of our republic. The American public has been largely supportive of efforts by Congress to provide economic relief to struggling households. Let’s keep that authority in its proper place.

  • Marine Infantry Regiment with Ties to Banana Wars Deactivates Amid Force Reorganization

    The 8th Marine Regiment's history dates to 1917, with its most recent activation lasting more than 70 years.

  • Republicans give update after meeting with Biden about COVID-19 relief package

    GOP senators updated the press after meeting with President Biden to discuss a coronavirus relief package.

  • COVID-19 also attacks the pancreas; one vaccine dose may be enough for those previously infected

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The new coronavirus directly targets the pancreas, infecting and damaging its insulin producing cells, according to a new study. The pancreas has two jobs: production of enzymes important to digestion, and creation and release of the hormones insulin and glucagon that regulate blood sugar levels.

  • 9 Floral Boutiques That Literally Deliver Romance on Valentine’s Day

    Don’t get up; these flowers will come directly to youOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest