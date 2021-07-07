AOC influence in question after Eric Adams defeats her picks for NYC mayor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Edmund DeMarche, Ronn Blitzer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

About a year and a half ago, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made headlines after she downplayed election wins for Democrats in solidly Democrat districts, including her own.

She also mentioned Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and said a "glass of water" with a "D" next to it could win.

ERIC ADAMS WINS DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY RACE FOR NEW YORK CITY MAYOR

"[S]he's a wonderful member of Congress as I think all of our colleagues will attest. But those are districts that are solidly Democratic," Pelosi, D-Calif., said at the time.

The comment was widely embraced by Republicans who have been trying to gauge Ocasio-Cortez's influence on a much larger scale. Could she defeat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in a race for the Senate? Can she be the mayor of New York? Ocasio-Cortez herself has left open the possibility of a Senate run in the past.

ACTIVITST IN AOC'S DISTRICT BLASTS 'DEFUND THE POLICE' MOVEMENT: 'THERE ARE SHOOTINGS EVERY DAY'

The victory by Eric Adams, a former police captain, in New York City's Democratic primary for mayor could be an indicator that the congresswoman’s sway – in her own city – is exaggerated. Fox News reached out to Ocasio-Cortez's office about whether the results of the mayoral race could impact any future Senate plans but they did not immediately respond.

In the first round of voting in the primary, Ocasio-Cortez endorsed progressive candidate Maya Wiley and ranked Scott Stringer as her second choice. Neither candidate even advanced to the final round, where Adams faced off against Kathryn Garcia in a close contest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Ocasio-Cortez remains wildly popular in her district, the mayoral race indicates that her influence may not extend far beyond that. Her congressional district is located in areas of the Bronx and Queens. According to a map of unofficial results from the first round of voting published by Gothamist, the Bronx overwhelmingly supported Adams, and while Wiley fared better in Queens her support was largely limited to the western part of the borough while the rest was mainly split among Adams, Garcia and Andrew Yang.

It remains to be seen whether the failure to draw voters to her progressive cause in her own boroughs – let alone New York City as a whole – could impact Ocasio-Cortez's decision on where her career could take her next.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge finds U.S. government 60% responsible in 2017 Texas church mass shooting

    U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez ruled on Tuesday that the government failed to exercise reasonable care in allowing the shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, to obtain firearms he used in the Nov. 5, 2017, massacre at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Rodriguez said Kelley had pleaded guilty in 2012 to domestic violence charges dating from his time in the Air Force, but the Air Force did not record his criminal history in a federal database used to flag unauthorized firearms purchases.

  • In Atlanta, a glimpse of why ‘defund the police’ has faltered

    The “defund the police” movement had unprecedented momentum last summer. But Atlanta is a window into a mounting backlash.

  • Biden has lost his patience with the 'negative' press corps before six-month mark

    President Joe Biden is increasingly dropping his "Uncle Joe" persona with reporters as pressure mounts on the White House to notch legislative accomplishments before the 2022 midterm elections.

  • Israel's new prime minister to update Iran policy before Biden meeting

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has launched an Iran policy review to be concluded before his first meeting with President Biden, which is likely to take place in late July, Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: Bennett is in the process of shifting Israeli foreign policy on several fronts, with a particular focus on the Iran file. While Bennett and his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu are both Iran hawks, Bennett is considering taking Israeli policy in a new direction.Get market news w

  • House Republicans unveil legislative plan to break up Big Tech and stop censorship

    Under pressure to come up with a conservative approach to holding Big Tech companies accountable, House Republicans announced on Wednesday an agenda that would make it easier to break up tech companies in court and challenge unfair censorship.

  • Police: 3 undercover officers shot, wounded in Chicago

    Three undercover law enforcement officers were shot and wounded Wednesday morning while driving onto an expressway on Chicago’s South Side, police said. The three were in an unmarked undercover vehicle on their way to an assignment when they were shot, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown told reporters. Two of the officers are agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and one is a Chicago officer, Brown said.

  • Eric Adams poised to be New York's next mayor

    Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is poised to be the next mayor of New York City, after winning the Democratic nomination on Tuesday.In a tweet, Adams wrote that he was "honored" to be the Democratic nominee, and thanked voters for their support.The Associated Press called the race Tuesday evening with fewer than 8,000 absentee ballots left to count, after results showed Adams with a clear lead over his opponents Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley.The results come one week after the city's Board of Elections botched its calculations using the new ranked-choice voting system, posting and then removing incorrect totals after mistakenly including test ballots.Garcia did not comment on the results, and her campaign said she would hold a news conference soon.Meanwhile, Wiley issued a statement criticizing the elections board but stopped short of conceding the race.The election offered an early preview at how Democrats may approach the hot topic of policing during next year's congressional elections.Adams centered his campaign on boosting public safety, trying to strike a balance between addressing rising crime rates, and eliminating racial bias from the police department.Adams is strongly favored to win the heavily-Democratic city's general election in November, where he will face Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

  • War on Biden’s anti-gun ATF nominee escalates

    The firearms industry is stepping up its fight to block President Joe Biden’s anti-gun pick to lead the ATF, turning the heat on two key fence-sitting senators.

  • San Francisco Grapples with Brazen Shoplifting Spree, Much of It Caught on Camera

    Walgreens announced that it had closed 17 stores over the last five years, citing the substantial losses it has suffered from shoplifting in the city.

  • The best and worst of Joe Biden’s economic plans

    Biden won't get every tax and spending plan he wants. Here's what would provide the most bang for the buck.

  • Swamp hit list: 'Get the hell out of our GREAT country,' says Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spent the July Fourth weekend flying the American flag, and now, she’s back to telling its critics to love it or leave it.

  • Democratic donor Ed Buck injected drugs into passed out sex partners, prosecutors say

    Democratic megadonor Ed Buck, who is about to stand trial in the drugging deaths of two men, lured a stream of young participants to his West Hollywood apartment where they were injected with methamphetamine and played sexual fetish games, federal prosecutors said.

  • Trevor Reed's dad protests outside White House, says he's 'hopeful' for his son's release after Biden-Putin summit

    On one of the hottest days of the summer, Joey Reed stood alone outside of the White House, holding a sign with a picture of his son that said in bold type: "Free Trevor Reed." The plea was written next to images of his son in uniform, including two taken of him with former President Barack Obama. U.S. officials said the Marine veteran, has been held for nearly two years in Russia on charges that U.S. officials said were fabricated in an effort to use him as bargaining chips in a potential prisoner swap between the two countries.

  • 'I feel good': Biden sends message to Putin about US ability to retaliate for ransomware attacks

    President Joe Biden sent a thinly veiled threat to Russian leaders Tuesday, saying a ransomware attack allegedly launched from its soil did “minimal” damage in the United States while touting Washington’s ability to strike back.

  • Adams wins Democratic primary in NY mayoral race

    Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City after appealing to the political center and promising to strike the right balance between fighting crime and ending racial injustice in policing. (July 6)

  • The sports world is punishing Black women for being themselves

    Black women athletes have to face their opponents while also being penalized for being themselves. It isn't fair.

  • Gretchen Carlson, Five Years After Her Lawsuit Brought Down Roger Ailes: ‘We’ve Made Immense Progress’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    On this day five years ago — July 6, 2016 — Gretchen Carlson sued Roger Ailes, the larger-than-life founder and CEO of Fox News, for sexual harassment. The allegations in the lawsuit were explosive, and were levied against one of the country’s most powerful men: “Ailes has unlawfully retaliated against Carlson and sabotaged her career because she refused his sexual […]

  • Analysis: The parity era in the NBA may have just arrived

    The NBA commissioner was a more-than-keen observer on Tuesday night, watching the Phoenix Suns win their first finals game in 28 years and the Milwaukee Bucks lose their first finals game in 47 years. Silver says that’s a great thing. “I see this as, hopefully, the end of a transition for the league,” Silver said.

  • GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Reprehensible New Claim About COVID-19

    The Georgia Republican also slammed Fox News in a ranting “message from America to the swamp.”

  • Elsa regains hurricane strength 100 miles away from Florida

    Elsa regained hurricane strength roughly 100 miles from the west coast of Florida, where it is projected to make landfall Wednesday morning.