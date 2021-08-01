AOC Insists: No Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan without $3.5T Partisan Spending Bill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caroline Downey
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez insisted Sunday that the House should not pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill absent a much-larger partisan spending package, claiming she and progressive allies have “more than enough” votes to kill the former unless the latter passes too.

The comments further conflict with any suggestion that the two bills might be considered on separate tracks, as some Republican negotiators had hoped.

The former bill, a roughly $1 trillion version of the original $4 trillion plan President Biden pitched as part of his “Build Back Better” agenda, includes provisions for transportation, broadband Internet, and clean-water systems. The latter, costing $3.5 trillion, would fund many of the Biden administration’s domestic legislative priorities, namely on climate change, health care, and family-service programs.

“It was made very clear at the beginning of this process that this bipartisan deal, if it even survives the Senate, the only chance that it has at passing the House is if the House passes the Senate bill and if the Senate passes the House bill, which is largely in reconciliation,” AOC said on CNN’s State of the Union.

The Senate recently voted on a procedural motion to advance the bipartisan deal, opening up the chamber to start debate and iron out amendments. A final text for the over 2,000-word document is expected to be released Sunday.

“We can’t just have one body driving the entire legislative agenda of the country and, frankly, 20 senators within that one body. We need a reconciliation bill . . . if we want this bipartisan bill to pass,” AOC added. “Reconciliation” refers to the larger package; specifically, to the process Democrats want to use to pass it on a simple-majority vote.

When anchor Jake Tapper asked whether she would vote for the bipartisan legislation, the Democratic representative replied, “We have to hold on to that bargain. If there is not a reconciliation bill in the House and if the Senate does not pass the reconciliation bill, we will uphold our end of the bargain and not pass the bipartisan bill until we get all of these investments in.”

The lawmaker said the “deal” is passage of the reconciliation bill for passage of the infrastructure bill, adding that the number of lawmakers who will stand by her in this demand is in the “double digits.” Asked if it’s enough to prevent the bipartisan bill from passing, she said it’s “more than enough.” The future of both these packages remains murky, as it’s not clear whether Democrats on the Senate side would hold together on the partisan plan, which Republicans oppose.

AOC also said that she finds some of the allocations in the bipartisan deal “alarming,” especially those pertaining to privatizing public infrastructure and toll roads.

“Leasing public infrastructure to private entities is very concerning and should be concerning to every American. We really need to see that language. . . . Bipartisan doesn’t mean its always in the interest of the public good. Sometimes there’s a lot of corporate lobbyist giveaways in some of these bills,” she noted.

AOC recently slammed Democratic senator Kyrsten Sinema over her criticism of the reconciliation bill’s enormous price tag. The “squad” member’s comments echoed House speaker Nancy Pelosi last week, when she said she would refuse to put the bipartisan infrastructure agreement on the floor unless the Senate pushes the partisan proposal through reconciliation.

President Biden threatened to veto the bipartisan agreement unless the reconciliation bill also passed but backtracked following criticism from Republican lawmakers.

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Schumer: Vote on infrastructure bill could come within days

    The vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill could be held “in a matter of days,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday, as negotiators scrambled to finish writing the legislation. Schumer opened the rare Sunday session by saying that the text of the bill would be released “imminently.” To prod the work along, Schumer is keeping senators in over the weekend, encouraging the authors of the bipartisan infrastructure plan to finish drafting the bill so that senators can begin offering amendments.

  • Students experience a summer like no other as schools race to catch up

    Educators say they are especially concerned about students living in poverty, English-language learners and students with disabilities.

  • Jaddou becomes 1st woman, 1st person of Arab and Mexican descent to head immigration agency

    The Senate confirmed Ur Jaddou as director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Friday.Why it matters: The agency has not had a Senate-confirmed leader in over two years despite the critical role it plays in the immigration system, per BuzzFeed. Jaddou will be the first woman and first person of Arab and Mexican descent to step into the position.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.USCIS is involved in providing work permits, screening asylum seek

  • 'Every American is going to see a difference' with infrastructure deal: Buttigieg

    Jonathan Karl interviews Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on "This Week."

  • Olympics Latest: Belarus runner says team forcing departure

    Belarus track sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya says her Olympic team officials tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. Tsimanouskaya says in a filmed message on social media she was “put under pressure” by team officials and asked the International Olympic Committee for help. The Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation says the athlete did not board the flight and summoned Japanese police.

  • Walensky backtracks nationwide vaccine mandate comments amid messaging confusion

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky backtracked Friday after she said the Biden administration was entertaining a federal coronavirus vaccine mandate.

  • New poll shows women of color highly motivated to vote

    Women of color turned out to vote at record rates in the 2020 election, with almost nine in 10 agreeing that the stakes were too high not to vote, according to a new poll.Why it matters: The findings in the poll, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of a group of reproductive rights organizations, appear to confirm the highly-motivated voting bloc's emerging power.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAdvocates warn that the GOP's e

  • Inside a COVID ICU, Hopes Fade as Patients Surge In

    MIAMI — Alix Zacharski, a nurse manager, went to check on one of her patients inside the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital on a recent afternoon, hoping that the patient, who had been struggling to breathe on her own, would be a little better. But these days inside the COVID ICU, almost everything is worse. The week before, Zacharski’s team had lost a 24-year-old mother whose entire family had contracted the coronavirus. The woman, like every other patient in the

  • DC Mayor Muriel Bowser reportedly went unmasked at wedding after reimposing indoor mask mandate

    According to the Washington Examiner, Bowser was pictured attending a wedding with hundreds of unmasked guests after announcing the city's mask order.

  • Fallout continues over alleged slurs aimed at health chief

    Civil rights advocates, religious leaders and others on Friday said they were outraged by St. Louis County Health Director Faisal Khan's claims that he was assaulted and bombarded with racial slurs after defending a new mask mandate. Khan spoke at the St. Louis County Council meeting on Tuesday, when the council voted 5-2 to end a mask mandate imposed by Democratic County Executive Sam Page. St. Louis city and county simultaneously began requiring masks last week to combat the fast-spreading delta variant of COVID-19.

  • Motor racing-Bottas handed five place grid penalty for next race

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas will have a five place grid penalty at Formula One's next race in Belgium after the Finn triggered chaos and collisions on the opening lap of Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. The race was halted after Bottas braked late and hit the back of Lando Norris's McLaren, which then smashed into the side of Formula One leader Max Verstappen's Red Bull and wrecked the race for both. Stewards ruled Bottas caused an avoidable collision at turn one, in wet and slippery conditions, and also handed him two penalty points.

  • ‘Borderline dangerous’: For Boise’s outside workers, record heat leads to taxing summer

    “It just feels like your brain is starting to boil a little bit,” one Treasure Valley landscaper said of the past two months’ temperatures.

  • U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal court, the Justice Department said Abbott's order, which he said was aimed at preventing migrants from potentially spreading the coronavirus, illegally infringes upon the federal government's jurisdiction over immigration matters. The order, which Abbott signed on Wednesday, permits only "law enforcement officials" to provide ground transport for migrants detained for illegally crossing the southern border.

  • Biden's hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan is a terrible mistake

    The US is leaving without any process or plan, leaving Afghan women to fend for themselves against the Taliban's draconian restrictions.

  • Olympics-Italy hails new sprint king, as drama unfolds at airport

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the most coveted crown in athletics on Sunday, giving Italy its first 100 metres gold on a night of high drama in Tokyo. As Jacobs stormed https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-italys-jacobs-takes-stunning-100-metres-gold-2021-08-01 to the first Olympic title of the post-Usain Bolt era, the fate of a Belarusian sprinter's Tokyo Games was playing out at a nearby airport. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who had been due to compete in the women's 200 metres on Monday, told Reuters she had sought the protection of Japanese police https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/exclusive-olympics-belarusian-athlete-says-she-was-taken-airport-go-home-after-2021-08-01 at Tokyo's Haneda airport after being taken to the airport against her wishes.

  • Biden Administration has started flying some migrants back to home country as part of new expedited removal policy

    Flights began Friday for some families who arrived at the border who could not be expelled under Title 42, but “do not have a legal basis to stay."

  • Warriors owner Joe Lacob on blockbuster trade: “It’s very unlikely”

    "So the more likely path... is to bridge the gap to the future."

  • WSJ Opinion: Biden May Produce a Taliban Victory in Afghanistan

    Journal Editorial Report: Paul Gigot interviews Clifford May of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Image: Jalil Rezayee/Shutterstock

  • Lily James Shares a Last Look at Her Transformation into Pamela Anderson

    The resemblance is uncanny.

  • ‘This is not ok’: U.S. lawmaker protests evictions

    Bush, a progressive Democrat who won her Missouri seat last year, managed about an hour of sleep sitting upright on a camp chair.Bush remained outside the Capitol on Saturday afternoon urging an Instagram audience to join her demand that Congress, President Joe Biden or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stop the moratorium from expiring. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren stopped by to show her support."Today, by midnight," Bush said, "if nothing happens, if no other action is taken from the House, or the Senate or the administration, 7 million people will be at risk for evictions....I've been there myself."People are at risk of eviction because of unpaid rent that accrued during the pandemic, when many lost jobs due to the economic fallout. The CDC imposed the moratorium 11 months ago in part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through crowding in shelters and homes of people who would take in others.The House of Representatives adjourned for a seven-week August recess on Friday without renewing the moratorium after a Republican congressman blocked a motion to extend it until Oct. 18. Lacking sufficient support, including among some Democrats, House Democrats opted not to bring legislation to a vote.Biden on Thursday had asked Congress to extend the moratorium and made clear that his administration would not extend it again without congressional approval.More than 6.5 million U.S. households are currently behind on $20 billion in rental payments, according to a study by the Aspen Institute and the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project.