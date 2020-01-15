AOC-Linked Dark Money Goes After Biden and Buttigieg

A dark money group with ties to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced Tuesday it will spend over $500,000 on digital ads attacking former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Ocasio-Cortez has in the past called dark money the “enemy to democracy,” saying groups that use it do so to “manipulate electorates” and silencegrassroots candidates.

The group, Organize for Justice, is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization, meaning it can raise unlimited sums of money without having to disclose the identity of its donors to the public. Organize for Justice calls itself the “sister organization” of Justice Democrats, a PAC whose board Ocasio-Cortez served on throughout most of her pivotal 2018 primary campaign.

Organize for Justice plans on spending $500,000 on Facebook ads promoting news articles that highlight Biden and Buttigieg’s lack of progressive bonafides, according to HuffPost.

The dark money group has already spent about $20,000 on about 40 Facebook ads, all of which were run on a month-old page called “Watercooler Politics,” Quartz reported. The ads targeted voters in the early caucus and primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

“We need leaders who can connect with diverse communities and work for ordinary people, not big donors, to take on the big challenges we’re facing,” states one of the Organize for Justice ads linking to an article titled, “Why 2020 Won’t Be Won By Centrists.”

Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately return a request for comment.

