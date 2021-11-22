AOC, Maloney slam NYC district attorneys for fueling Rikers Island crisis

Prominent Democrats in Congress slammed the city’s five district attorneys Monday for fueling the crisis at Rikers Island by frequently seeking “excessive” cash bail for people accused of nonviolent crimes.

New York Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote that the city’s top prosecutors were not doing enough to address conditions at Rikers. The jail has been reeling from overcrowding, lack of staff and filthy conditions.

“The overcrowding in New York City’s jails is due, in part, to prosecutors who continue to seek excessive cash bail, resulting in increased rates of incarceration, particularly for low-income defendants,” Ocasio-Cortez and Maloney wrote in the letter.

The two lawmakers were joined by their fellow Democrat from Maryland, Rep. Jamie Raskin. The letter comes as other politicians, including mayor-elect Eric Adams, have endorsed revising 2019′s bail reform measures to address concerns about rising crime. The Congressional Democrats argue that the city’s prosecutors are still abusing the cash bail system.

“High bail amounts lead to a two-tiered system of justice, with those who can afford bail being able to escape the inhumane conditions at pretrial detention facilities such as Rikers Island while those who cannot afford bail are forced to remain,” they wrote.

The lawmakers cited specific cases handled by each DA.

During the last few months, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance requested $15,000 cash bail for a homeless person charged with a misdemeanor. Staten Island DA Mike McMahon sought $5,000 for a defendant charged with stealing a sandwich and three drinks from a grocery store, according to the letter.

Bronx DA Darcel Clark sought $25,000 bail for a suspect charged with a low-level felony who had turned themselves in. And Queens DA Melinda Katz asked a judge to set $50,000 bail for a person accused of stealing a cell phone, the letter states. Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez sought $50,000 bail for a defendant with no prior record charged with stealing packages from a building, the letter claims.

Maloney, AOC, and Raskin asked why the DAs made the bail requests, even as activists and elected officials sounded the alarm about conditions in city jails. At least 14 people have died in custody at city jails this year.

“Condemning thousands of individuals to languish in an environment plagued by persistent overcrowding and mounting violence as they await trial is not acceptable and risks violating the federal civil rights of these individuals,” the letter reads.

A Vance spokesman noted the office supports many of the initiatives outlined by the lawmakers. The Queens DA said has implemented a number of policies to keep defendants away from Rikers without jeopardizing public safety. A Brooklyn DA spokesman said the office would be happy to brief lawmakers on efforts to address the Rikers crisis. The other DAs did not immediately respond to inquiries.