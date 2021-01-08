AOC mocks Josh Hawley after he complains about ‘Orwellian’ loss of book deal over role in encouraging Capitol riot

Joe Sommerlad
(Getty)
(Getty)

Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has lashed out at Republican senator Josh Hawley after he issued a self-pitying public statement mourning the loss of a lucrative book deal in the wake of the Capitol riots.

The senator for Missouri was aggrieved after Simon & Schuster announced it had abandoned plans to publish his forthcoming volume The Tyranny of Big Tech over his role in encouraging the storming of the Capitol Building in Washington, DC, on Wednesday in ugly scenes of looting and vandalism that left five people dead and led to 52 arrests.

Senator Hawley and five of his Republican peers had announced beforehand that they intended to support Donald Trump’s protest against his election defeat by challenging the certification of the results in Congress.

He was photographed raising a clenched fist in solidarity with supporters of the president rallying nearby on his way into the chamber before the violent clashes got underway.

“We did not come to this decision lightly,” Simon & Schuster said of its decision to drop the book. “As a publisher, it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints.”

“[At] the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.”

The disappointed author hit back with a tweeted statement casting himself as a victim of “cancel culture”.

“This could not be more Orwellian. Simon & Schuster is cancelling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to rebrand as sedition.

“Let me be clear, this is not just a contract dispute. It’s a direct assault on the First Amendment. Only approved speech can now be published. This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don't approve of. I will fight this cancel culture with everything I have. We'll see you in court.”

Incensed, the influential New York progressive, popularly known as AOC, took him to task for his self-involvement and failure to take responsibility for the consequences of his actions.

“You fist-pumped insurrectionists and baselessly attacked our elections,” she replied to him on Twitter. “Your actions fueled a riot and you fundraised in the chaos. Five people are dead.

“Even your GOP colleagues have distanced from your acts. Yet here you are crying over a book deal. You should be expelled.”

Mr Hawley’s Republican colleague from Nebraska Ben Sasse has likewise taken him to task, telling NPR his plan to object to the Electoral College results was “really dumbass” and saying: “It was a stunt and it was a terrible, terrible idea, and you don’t lie to the American people.”

Also deeply critical of Mr Hawley was his former mentor, ex-state senator John Danforth, who expressed regret over his past endorsement of the politician, telling The Kansas City Star: “I thought he was special. And I did my best to encourage people to support him both for attorney general and later the US Senate and it was the biggest mistake I’ve ever made in my life.”

The same newspaper commented in an editorial that Mr Hawley now has “blood on his hands” and called on him to resign.

Read More

What led Trump to turn his back on the Capitol Hill rioters?

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Manchin Says He Will ‘Absolutely Not’ Support $2000 Stimulus Checks

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) said Friday he would “absolutely not” support a $2,000 stimulus payment, potentially throwing a wrench in President-elect Joe Biden’s plans for a new coronavirus relief package that would include another round of checks.“Absolutely not. No. Getting people vaccinated, that’s job No. 1,” Manchin told the Washington Post when asked if he would endorse another round of direct payments.“How is the money that we invest now going to help us best to get jobs back and get people employed? And I can’t tell you that sending another check out is gonna do that to a person that’s already got a check,” Manchin said.Biden’s team is working to craft a coronavirus relief package that will include new stimulus checks, extended unemployment benefits and more, according to the Washington Post. The president-elect will also likely push for additional funding for vaccine distribution and funding to help states and cities, the report says.Manchin, a moderate, is expected to hold a crucial vote as Democrats control the Senate in a 50-50 split with Republicans, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker.Biden wants to pass a new relief package quickly after he takes office on January 20, and earlier this week promised Georgia voters that they can expect to receive a $2,000 stimulus check if both Democratic U.S. Senate candidates won their elections, which they did.“If you send Jon and the reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now,” Biden said at a rally for the Democrats in Atlanta.After Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock won their races earlier this week, incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) also promised that the $2,000 checks would be a top priority.However, if Biden and Schumer lose even one Democratic vote they may struggle to pass legislation under special Senate rules that allow bills to pass with a simple majority, rather than the 60 vote margin generally needed.While some Republicans have come out in favor of the $2,000 stimulus payments, it is unlikely GOP lawmakers would support other facets of Biden's new plan, including extending unemployment benefits.

  • US Attorney: FBI agents search lawmakers’ offices and homes

    Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of several state lawmakers. U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle Tennessee spokesman David Boling confirmed the searches included the homes of former GOP House Speaker Glen Casada, state Rep. Robin Smith and Casada's former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, Boling confirmed.

  • After majority of Capitol mob walks free, feds struggle to identify suspects dispersed across the country

    “The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” Jake Angeli said.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Police Officer Killed in US Capitol Siege Was Air National Guard Veteran, Deployed to Iraq

    Brian D. Sicknick enlisted in the New Jersey Air National Guard in 1997 and served for six years.

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • White man who drove into Iowa protesters avoids prison

    A white man who deliberately sped his car through a crowd of racial injustice protesters in Iowa City, striking several, will avoid prison and have the incident erased from his record if he stays out of trouble for three years. A judge last month granted a deferred judgment for Michael Ray Stepanek, 45, who told police he drove his Toyota Camry through the crowd in August because the protesters needed “an attitude adjustment.” The sentence means a felony charge of willful injury resulting in bodily injury against Stepanek will be dismissed and expunged, as long as he does not commit a crime during a three-year term of probation.

  • One of the saddest days in American history has broken Trump – and deservedly so

    January 6 was one of the saddest days in American history. A sitting President incited a mob of his supporters to attack the United States Capitol building, where the Senate and House of Representatives were meeting in the Constitutionally required joint session to count the votes of the Electoral College. Donald Trump’s clear intention in urging this act of violence against the final concluding act of the 2020 presidential election was to disrupt the counting procedure, thereby buying more time to escape the otherwise inevitable outcome of the election. This is as shameful as it gets, but it is nonetheless only one of a long series of shameful acts by Trump before, during, and after the November election. He has lied repeatedly about what happened in that election, convincing millions of decent, honest people that his opponents committed systematic fraud, in effect conning his own supporters. If there is evidence of this fraud, Trump has yet to provide it to any judicial or administrative tribunal, Federal or state. In his view, the anti-Trump conspiracy is so vast and so successful that it left behind no evidence. Either that, or his campaign had the worst team of lawyers in Anglo-American legal history. Trump’s charade promulgated the idea that Congress could overturn the duly certified results of the election from the key battleground states, enough to shift the Electoral College majority to his favour. And there was more: that somehow his Vice President, Mike Pence, would ignore the plain words of the Constitution, and impose his own outcome on the election, by deciding which state certificates of the results to count and which to ignore.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • GOP Sen. Josh Hawley loses book deal, mentor, major donor after Capitol assault, gains 2 scathing editorials

    If Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) thought leading the small band of Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory on Wednesday would benefit him politically, it appears the opposite happened.On Thursday, political mentor former Sen. John Danforth (R-Mo.) called supporting Hawley's Senate bid "the worst mistake I ever made in my life," a GOP donor who gave millions to his campaigns denounced him as "a political opportunist willing to subvert the Constitution," Simon & Schuster canceled his book deal, and Missouri's two biggest newspapers called on him to resign immediately.> From our Francis Chung, Sen. Josh Hawley greeting protesters in the east side of the Capitol before riots began. pic.twitter.com/I8DjBCDuoP> > — Manuel Quinones (@ManuelQ) January 6, 2021"If Hawley had shown any evidence that there’s a conscience in there somewhere, underneath the ambition and the artifice and the uncommon combo of striving and laziness that he's somehow made work for him," he'd resign, The Kansas City Star said in an editorial. "We can't appeal to a sense of decency that doesn't exist. But we can say that Hawley, who gave a raised fist of encouragement to the likes of that proud lout who put his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk, cannot continue to be our man in Washington, and so will have to be expelled." The Senate, the Star editorialists added, "must do more than censure his treasonous behavior.""Hawley's tardy, cover-his-ass condemnation of the violence ranks at the top of his substantial list of phony, smarmy, and politically expedient declarations," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said in an editorial. "Hawley's presidential aspirations have been flushed down the toilet because of his role in instigating Wednesday's assault on democracy. He should do Missourians and the rest of the country a big favor and resign now."Joplin businessman David Humphreys, who personally and with his family largely bankrolled Hawley's state attorney general and Senate races, told the Missouri Independent on Thursday that Hawley "has shown his true colors as an anti-democracy populist by supporting Trump's false claim of a 'stolen election,'" and urged the Senate to censure him.Simon & Schuster, meanwhile, said it "cannot support Sen. Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."> pic.twitter.com/NdIkmGbCFI> > — Simon & Schuster (@simonschuster) January 7, 2021Hawley said Simon & Schuster was making a "direct assault on the First Amendment" and threatened to sue for breach of contract.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Extremists publicly shared violent plans for 'Operation Occupy the Capitol' weeks ago Republican inaction speaks louder than words

  • Biden DOJ Attorney General pick Merrick Garland accepts nomination and speaks on DC Mob

    President-elect Joe Biden's pick to lead the Department of Justice, Merrick Garland, accepts nomination and says Wednesday's D.C. Capitol event is an example that the rule of law is the very foundation of our democracy and that like cases are treated alike.

  • Woman who wrongly accused Black teen is arrested, apologizes

    A woman who wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and tackled him while being filmed at a New York City hotel apologized but defended her actions in a television interview conducted before she was arrested in California. “I consider myself to be super sweet,” Miya Ponsetto, 22, said in a “CBS This Morning" interview that aired Friday. The interview was conducted Thursday afternoon, hours before Ponsetto was jailed in Ventura County.

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • Capitol Police Officer Dies after Riot, Federal Murder Probe to Be Opened

    A Capitol police officer died on Thursday after he was reportedly hit in the head with a fire extinguisher while confronting a pro-Trump mob that stormed Congress during the Electoral College certification.Lawmakers had to be evacuated from the Capitol on Wednesday after President Trump incited thousands of supporters to march to the building. The mob overwhelmed police and breached the Capitol, and dozens of officers were injured trying to control the melee. One rioter was shot and killed by police.Officer Brian D. Sicknick "was responding to the riots…and was injured while physically engaging with protesters," the Capitol Police said in a statement. "He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."Prosecutors in the U.S. attorneys office plan to open a murder investigation into Sicknick's death."Many details regarding Wednesday’s events and the direct causes of Brian’s injuries remain unknown and our family asks the public and the press to respect our wishes in not making Brian’s passing a political issue," Sicknick's family said in a statement to reporters.> Stunning >> MULTITUDE of officers line the front of the Capitol in silence, honoring fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick… Rest In Peacebreaking @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/swKVbSKcQe> > -- Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) January 8, 2021Police officers lined up outside the Capitol late Thursday evening to pay tribute after news of Sicknick's death broke. Sicknick, who joined the force in 2008, is only the fourth Capitol Police member to die on duty since the force's founding over 200 years ago.Capitol Police chief Steven Sund will resign effective January 16, after police union head Gus Papathanasiou called for "change at the top." Papathanasiou said officers were "frustrated and demoralized" with a lack of leadership in confronting the mob, and blamed the breach on poor planning by senior officers."Not one Member of Congress or their staff was injured. Our officers did their jobs. Our leadership did not," Papathanasiou said. "Our Law Enforcement partners that assisted us were remarkable.”Meanwhile, senior Trump administration officials are resigning following the riots, including Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Congressional Democrats are calling to impeach the president or to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

  • Scientists surprised to discover two dwarf giraffes in Namibia, Uganda

    Being tall is the giraffe's competitive advantage, giving it the pick of leaves from the tallest trees, so scientists were stunned to find two giraffe dwarves on different sides of Africa. "It's fascinating what our researchers out in the field found," Julian Fennessy, co-founder of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, told Reuters in a videocall on Friday. Three years earlier, they had also found a 9-foot 3-inch (2.8 metre) giraffe in a Ugandan wildlife park.

  • Kansas City Star: Sen. Josh Hawley 'has blood on his hands'

    In a scathing op-ed, the Kansas City Star editorial board let Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) know that because of his "actions in the last week," he "has blood on his hands" and "deserves an impressive share of the blame" for the violence in the Capitol.Hawley was the first senator to say he would oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win, and "that action, motivated by ambition, set off much that followed," the editorial board wrote. "The rush of his fellow presidential aspirant Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and other members of the Sedition Caucus to put a show of loyalty to the president above all else."As Congress debated the Electoral College results on Wednesday, supporters of President Trump descended, storming the Capitol and causing destruction along the way as they smashed glasses and broke into offices. Hawley — who sent out a fundraising email tied to his objection right before the chaos began — released a brief statement saying "the violence must end." The editorial board mocked him for being "so modest" and "failing to note your key role in inspiring one of the most heartbreaking days in modern American history."Trump, the editorial board said, "did not manage this madness on his own" — he was assisted by Republicans like Hawley, who knew there wasn't any election fraud but backed up Trump anyway. The board also had harsh words for citizens who "have excused all of the brazen lawlessness of this administration," saying they "can take a little bit of credit for these events, too. They couldn't have done it without you."More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump Washington Times corrects widely cited story claiming 'antifa' infiltrated Capitol siege, says 'neo-Nazis' ID'd GOP Sen. Josh Hawley loses book deal, mentor, major donor after Capitol assault, gains 2 scathing editorials

  • Proud Boys boast they caused 'absolute terror' during Capitol riot

    The group says it intentionally dressed in black on the day of the riot