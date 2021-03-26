AOC and other progressive lawmakers privately met with White House officials to discuss the filibuster and minimum wage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cheryl Teh
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AOC
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Monday, August 24, 2020. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/Pool

  • White House chief of staff Ron Klain met privately with AOC and other progressives this week.

  • According to a scoop by Axios, this meeting touched on the filibuster and minimum wage.

  • This meeting signals the Biden administration's willingness to work with more progressive Democrats.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain held private meetings with progressive lawmakers including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Jamaal Bowman, and Andy Levin this week, which many believe signals the Biden administration's willingness to have a good working relationship with more outspoken Democrats.

According to a scoop by Axios, this closed-door, in-person meeting touched on the filibuster and minimum wage.

Axios reported that Klain did not make promises to oppose or abolish the current filibuster rules. However, he did re-confirm Biden's commitment to upping the hourly minimum wage to $15.

These private meetings establish a basis for dialogue with progressive Democrats, even when the strategies on how best to approach issues and push matters forward may differ.

The meetings follow a Politico report last week that said Klain had met with leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, including its chair, Pramila Jayapal.

Axios noted that the formation of a backchannel between the Biden White House and progressive Democrats could be helpful to the president, particularly ahead of his request to Congress to fork out $3 trillion for healthcare and infrastructure next week.

Biden has also been seen in recent weeks to lean toward a more progressive position on the Senate filibuster, saying on Thursday that he might be "open to doing more" besides incremental reforms.

"If there's complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we'll have to go beyond what I'm talking about," Biden said on Thursday.

The filibuster has been a huge obstacle for Senate Democrats who want to pass gun bills through the Senate. Two gun bills have already made it through the House, but they are unlikely to get the 60 votes needed in the Senate, which is currently split 50-50.

However, Democrats have been discussing the removal of the filibuster to make it possible to pass legislation at a simple 51-vote majority. Much opposition stands in the way, particularly as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has cautioned that the Senate would enter "a sort of nuclear winter" if Democrats were to scrap the filibuster.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Kamala Harris Explains Why Passing Gun Laws In Congress Would Have More ‘Lasting’ Impact Than Executive Orders

    "If we pass legislation, it's permanent," Harris told CBS This Morning

  • Ted Cruz Defends Telling a Reporter He Won't Wear Mask While Talking to the Press

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that, for now, fully vaccinated people still wear masks and socially distance while in public

  • The GOP’s New Rule: White People Can Shoot, But Black People Can’t Vote

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThere have been seven gun massacres in seven days, but congressional Republicans are staying the course of claiming that passing any kind of gun-control legislation “would do nothing to stop these murders.” It’s a message that they’ve paired, for good measure, with the road-tested racist tactic of stirring up white delusions of Black criminality among their base. The message is, essentially, guns don’t kill people, Black people do — so be sure to lock and load.Senator Tom Cotton argued that Black people calling police “bigoted and prejudiced” and “demanding that they be defunded” is what causes mass shootings to happen, because despite being in Congress for nearly a decade, he apparently didn’t hear about all the mass shootings in this country long before the defund movement gained traction last summer. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene chooses violence almost every day by tweeting equivalencies between BLM and terrorism, while Ron Johnson basically claimed guns don’t even count as lethal weapons as long as white people are carrying them (“This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me,” Johnson said about the Capitol insurrection, though he admitted he would’ve been scared if the rioters had been “Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters.”).Senator Ted Cruz, the biggest congressional recipient of gun lobby dollars at last count, went on TV this week to pin mass shootings on BLM because—I’m still confused by the racist math here—white people are worried that roving bands of Black civil rights protesters are “going to come into the suburbs and raid people’s homes.”The GOP Is Now the Party of Thugs, Terrorists, Racists and Dopes“In Texas, a whole lot of the homes, people believe in the right to keep and bear arms, and if you come after their families you’re going to meet the business end of a firearm,” Cruz said. “The Democrats, they want to take that away, which endangers you and your family.”While all these white Republicans refuse to take even the most minor steps toward mitigating gun violence overwhelmingly committed by white “lone wolves,” they’ve gone all in on stopping Black folks from voting. “Election integrity” is the Republican rhetorical ruse that’s supposed to barely cloak the new voter suppression campaign the GOP just dropped. It’s no secret that Republicans—who’ve spent recent years purging voter rolls, shuttering polling sites and gerrymandering around the country—don’t want Black folks voting. It’s just that they’re kitchen-sinking their obstructionism now.“States are not engaging in trying to suppress voters, whatsoever," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell claimed Wednesday, a brazen lie contradicted by the Republican National Committee’s new “election integrity’’ commission, empaneled to think up new ways to end Black voting rights, and more than 253 voter suppression bills currently pending in nearly every state legislature. One of Georgia’s proposed 68 voting laws includes a petty provision that would make bringing “food and drink” to people in lengthy voting lines—like those in Black neighborhoods where the GOP has shuttered polling sites—a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or a year in jail.Arizona’s legislature is contemplating a bill that “would require every absentee ballot to be notarized,” while Pennsylvania would do away with no-excuse absentee voting. Cindy Hyde-Smith, the Mississippi Republican who once said voter suppression is a “great idea” before backpedaling it as a joke, defended the elimination of early voting on Sundays—an effort to keep Black churches from continuing “Souls to the Polls” voter drives—by claiming the practice desecrates the sabbath. Apparently, like so many white enslavers and segregationists who came before them, these Republicans really think God is on their side.This is what motivates otherwise “do-nothing” GOP members: threats of the Republican-voting white majority losing power to Black and brown demographic expansion and democratic voting rights. It’s right there in Arizona state Representative John Kavanagh’s declaration that “everybody shouldn’t be voting,” and his insistence that “quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes”—as if some votes are worth inherently more than others based, presumably, on who cast them. And it’s also in Cruz’s declaration that the For the People Act—which just cleared the House, and makes voter registration easier, gerrymandering harder, and re-enfranchises the disproportionate number of Black and brown population with felony convictions—is “the single most dangerous bill this committee has ever considered.”It’s also in Texas Senator John Cornyn’s lamentation that “President Biden has instead emphasized the humane treatment of immigrants,” in the bevy of upcoming Senate Republican bills that paint migrants as criminals, in the insistence by Cruz (yeah, him again) that expanding voting rights gives “illegal immigrants and child molesters” the vote, and Greene’s dumb white supremacist tweets claiming “we are being invaded and @JoeBiden invited them all.”To be sure, they’re not wrong about what moves their base. There was a surge in gun buys during 2020, with the most precipitous rise occurring in June as anti-racist protests raged—and the greatest sales increases in states where researchers detected the most anti-Black racism. We know that the more intensely racist white folks are, according to multiple studies, the more likely they are to own weapons and oppose gun control. This is the party of white folks who remain so angry over millions of Black and brown votes being counted they still delusionally believe the last election was stolen. (And, just as a reminder, hundreds of them tried to undertake a white power coup.) They’ve been telling pollsters that they’re getting angrier about the current immigration situation, as if this administration has not kept the cruelty going in ways you might assume they’d appreciate.All political parties have priorities. The GOP’s lies in approaching every problem with an eye toward ensuring that whiteness, particularly of the conservative stripe, reigns supreme. That is their principal goal, and their policymaking is dictated by that outlook.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Suspect shot, injured during DEA operation in NJ

    An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot and injured during a DEA operation in New Jersey, authorities say.

  • Lauren Boebert says 'no gun laws' could've stopped Boulder shootings weeks after assault weapon ban was lifted

    Lauren Boebert claimed no gun laws would have stopped the Boulder shooting despite an assault weapon ban being lifted days before the massacre.

  • Feds seek end to dredging limits that protect sea turtles

    The federal government is close to undoing a policy that for 30 years has protected rare sea turtles from being mangled and killed by machines used to suck sediments from shipping channels in four Southern states. The Army Corps of Engineers is in charge of keeping U.S. waterways clear for boats and ships. Since 1991, the agency has suspended dredging of harbors in Georgia, the Carolinas and Florida during warmer months when sea turtles are most abundant in coastal waters and females lay eggs on Southern beaches.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Listens to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s 'WAP' When She’s Upset

    When asked what songs she goes to when she's feeling down during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Goop founder didn't have to think for long

  • Chrissy Teigen Explains Decision to Deactivate Her Twitter Account: 'I Hate Letting People Down'

    The cookbook author is still on other social media platforms including Instagram and TikTok

  • Nnamdi Asomugha Joins Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne In Netflix Buzz Thriller ‘The Good Nurse’

    EXCLUSIVE: Sylvie’s Love star Nnamdi Asomugha is joining Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in Netflix’s anticipated serial killer thriller The Good Nurse, we can reveal. We understand the shoot is being lined up for mid-April on the East Coast. Based on the book by Charles Graeber and scripted by 1917 scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Danish writer-director Tobias Lindholm […]

  • Gold set to face first weekly decline in three on dollar strength

    Gold prices were flat on Friday, as lower U.S. yields and worries about the global economic recovery following a surge in COVID-19 cases across Europe countered a rising dollar, although bullion was still on course for its first weekly decline in three. Spot gold was little changed at $1,727.10 per ounce by 0745 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,726.30 per ounce.

  • AOC and other progressives privately met with Ron Klain to discuss minimum wage

    White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain met quietly with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman and other progressive lawmakers this week to discuss the filibuster, minimum wage and other issues, people familiar with the matter told Axios. Why it matters: The private, in-person meeting demonstrates the White House’s commitment to staying in close contact with some of the House’s most outspoken members, even if the parties don’t always share the same strategy to achieve common goals.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeKlain didn’t make any promises to oppose or ultimately abolish the current filibuster rules.He did reaffirm that President Biden was committed to raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The lawmakers, including Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Andy Levin (D-Mich.), agreed to a good working relationship going forward with planned additional meetings.The intrigue: Last week, Klain met with the official leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, including the chair, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman, both of New York, along with their two other colleagues, had a separate meeting scheduled, but it was moved to this week. Ocasio-Cortez has previously gone out of her way to praise Klain, responding to news of his appointment in November by tweeting: “Good news and an encouraging choice.”The big picture: The existence of a backchannel between the White House and the party’s most prominent progressive could help the president in his next big legislative push: asking Congress to spend an additional $3 trillion on infrastructure and healthcare. Biden is also slowly moving toward the progressive's position on the filibuster, saying during his news conference Thursday that while he first wants to make incremental reforms, there may be a point where he’s open to doing more. “Let's deal with the abuse first," he said. "If we have to, if there’s complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we’ll have to go beyond what I’m talking about.”Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the home state of Rep. Jayapal.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Dems pushing same 'fear campaign' about gun control after Boulder shooting: Guns rights activist

    Attorney and guns rights activist Colion Noir on the Biden administration calling for gun control in the wake of the Boulder, Colorado shooting.

  • Right-wing militias continue to recruit and organise on Facebook, watchdog report finds

    Months after company announced crackdown, more than 200 pages and 13 groups tied to far-right militias discovered on platform

  • Trump may partner with an obscure social media app 'built on the power of positivity' to launch his own network

    The app, FreeSpace, has just 20,000 downloads and claims it wants to "make social media fun again." For comparison, Twitter has 192 million daily users.

  • Patrick Schwarzenegger to Join Brother-in-Law Chris Pratt in New Amazon Series The Terminal List

    Patrick Schwarzenegger has been cast in a recurring role on the thriller series based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel of the same name

  • Joe Biden snubs FOX News' Peter Doocy in first press conference

    FOX News White House correspondent discusses the topics the president avoided on 'America Reports'

  • Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's death: Queen chosen as regent

    The royal family will mourn King Zwelithini for three months, and will then decide on his successor.

  • Street Racing Dodge Charger Kills Innocent Driver

    Enthusiasts need to find a way to stop this…

  • Arizona's GOP governor says VP Harris, a daughter of immigrants, is the 'worst possible choice' to oversee the border situation

    Vice President Kamala Harris has described the situation at the border as a "huge problem," while cautioning that it won't "be solved overnight."

  • Kristin Davis Responds to Criticism Over Netflix Movie Deadly Illusions

    Kristin Davis weighed in on fans' reactions to the "uncomfortable" nature of her new Netflix movie Deadly Illusions on Instagram.