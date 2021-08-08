AOC, progressive lawmakers call out moderate House Democrats over 'concerns' about $3.5 trillion reconciliation package

AOC, progressive lawmakers call out moderate House Democrats over 'concerns' about $3.5 trillion reconciliation package
John L. Dorman
·4 min read
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill after it was announced that the Biden administration would enact a targeted nationwide eviction moratorium on August 3, 2021. AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

  • AOC and House progressives called out their moderate Democratic colleagues for their "concerns" over the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.

  • The moderate lawmakers want a standalone vote for the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

  • Speaker Pelosi has committed to bringing up both infrastructure bills at the same time.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and progressive House Democrats on Sunday pushed back against "concerns" raised by their moderate colleagues over the proposed $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders want to pass in conjunction with a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

In a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a group of six moderates called on the California Democrat to bring the bipartisan package, which is on the cusp of passage in the Senate, up for a standalone vote, according to The Hill.

The moderates also expressed reservations about the $3.5 trillion "human infrastructure" bill, which would fund priorities focused on childcare, clean energy, and higher education, among other measures.

"As soon as the Senate completes its work, we must bring this bipartisan infrastructure bill to the House floor for a standalone vote. This once-in-a-century investment deserves its own consideration, without regard to other legislation," the letter read. "Separately, as we begin the reconciliation process, we have concerns about the specific components of that potential package."

While the bipartisan bill on Saturday passed 67-27 and attracted the support of 18 Senate Republicans in advancing the legislation, the larger infrastructure package would be passed through reconciliation, which only requires a simple majority and can skirt filibuster rules that mandate a 60-vote threshold to cut off debate.

The members urging caution include Democratic Reps. Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Kurt Schrader of Oregon, Vicente Gonzalez and Filemon Vela of Texas, and Ed Case of Hawaii, The Hill reported, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.

Several progressives, led by Ocasio-Cortez, a two-term Democratic lawmaker from New York, responded to their moderate colleagues on Sunday with a sharply different message.

"If mods want to blow up the infra deal, that's on them," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "I know this is tough for some to understand, but the US is more than a handful of suburbs - communities outside them aren't disposable. And just bc something is 'bipartisan' doesn't mean it's good. Look at Wall St bailouts."

The lawmaker pointed to "war," "tax cuts for the rich," "Wall St bailouts," and "fossil fuel giveaways" as examples of "bipartisan" moves.

"Just because something is 'bipartisan' doesn't make it intrinsically good for people or worthy of passage," Ocasio-Cortez said. "Substance matters."

Freshman Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York retweeted the letter on Twitter and added a clear response: "No."

In another tweet, Jones emphasized the significance of passing the larger infrastructure package.

"Wondering how many Americans will know which infrastructure bill was 'bipartisan' versus the number who will know whether Medicare was expanded, child care became affordable, and the planet was saved," he wrote.

Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona was just as forceful, saying there would be "no deal" without both infrastructure bills being considered at the same time.

"Both move together or nothing moves," he tweeted on Saturday.

Progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota also chimed in on the debate, emphasizing that "it's time to act."

"Reconciliation bill needs to be tied to the infrastructure bill if moderates are serious about passing the bill," she tweeted. "If they want to tank the Democratic agenda it's on them. Dems across the country want investments in the care economy & campaign promises fulfilled. It's time to act."

She added: "People voted for Dems to legislate and not defer to republicans. Bipartisan legislation doesn't provide the investments promised by the administration and Democrats in Congress. @LeaderMcConnell is an obstructionist and Dems need to #safeguard themselves from his influence."

Pelosi has maintained that she won't bring up the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the House unless the larger reconciliation package has also passed, and she maintained that stance during a Friday press conference.

"Whatever you can achieve in a bipartisan way, bravo," she said. "We salute it. We applaud it. We hope that it will pass soon. But, at the same time, we're not going forward with leaving people behind."

