AOC, Rashida Tlaib introduce Israel arms sales resolution that could set up unprecedented House debate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A contingent of progressive House Democrats, headlined by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), will introduce a resolution seeking to block a United States-proposed $735 million sale of bombs to Israel, Jewish Currents reports. The news comes after Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee backed away from requesting the White House delay the arms sale.

Ocasio-Cortez appeared to confirm the plan in a Wednesday tweet outlining why she believes the U.S. should not be aiding Israel militarily during its ongoing conflict with Hamas, which has involved the Israeli Defense Forces carrying out air raids in Gaza that have killed more than 200 Palestinians in retaliation for rocket strikes on Israel.

It's unlikely the resolution will pass the House, but Jewish Currents notes it could still "set up an unprecedented debate" in the lower chamber about the U.S.-Israel relationship. Read more at Jewish Currents.

More stories from theweek.com
Stephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme Court
A$AP Rocky confirms romance with Rihanna: 'The love of my life'
The COVID lab-leak debate is asking the wrong question

Recommended Stories

  • AOC moves to block a $735 million arms sale to Israel, saying the US has a 'responsibility to protect human rights'

    "We should not be sending 'direct attack' weaponry to Prime Minister Netanyahu to prolong this violence," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • AOC, Tlaib introduce resolution to halt weapons sale to Israel

    Progressive Democrats such as Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Rashida Tlaib are pressuring President Biden to do more to stop the violence in the region.

  • Why is the Israel lobby attacking Ilhan Omar?

    Ongoing Israeli air strikes and artillery bombardment of the Gaza Strip have killed hundreds of civilians. At time of writing, at least 213 Gazans had been killed, including 61 children, and the territory's beleaguered hospitals are overwhelmed with casualties. As Amira Haas reports at Haaretz, several individual homes have been bombed in the middle of the night with no warning — suggesting a deliberate intent to wipe out entire families, since the Israeli military has detailed information on Gaza residents and has provided evacuation warnings in other instances. Meanwhile, Hamas has fired thousands of rockets into Israel, but because almost all of them were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome system, only 12 Israelis have been killed, including one child. Israel's actions have inspired unusually stark condemnations from left-wing Democratic members of Congress, including (but not limited to) Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In response, the leading pro-Israel lobbying organization in the U.S., the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, has spent thousands of dollars on Facebook attack ads with the faces of Omar and Ocasio-Cortez superimposed on pictures of Hamas rockets — all but implying they are in league with the group: These ads are plainly dishonest (though not as bad as the 2019 ads that said Omar was "maybe more sinister" than ISIS, for which AIPAC apologized). In a recent speech, Omar condemned both Israeli bombing and Hamas rockets: "I understand, on a deeply human level, the pain and the anguish families are feeling in Palestine — and in Israel — at this moment … whether rocket attacks or air strikes, violence does nothing to make people more secure." Ocasio-Cortez has also said Hamas' actions are "condemnable[.]" Their criticism is focused primarily on Israel because that country is committing the overwhelming majority of the violence against civilians in the conflict, and because it receives both enormous subsidies and diplomatic protection from the U.S. government. America has little leverage over Hamas, but could easily pressure Israel into accepting a proposed ceasefire from Hamas it has so far rejected, or ending the occupation that is at the root of the conflict. One wonders why AIPAC feels the need to single out these two women of color (one of whom is a Muslim) and misrepresent what they are saying. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtA$AP Rocky confirms romance with Rihanna: 'The love of my life'The COVID lab-leak debate is asking the wrong question

  • No longer silent, Gulf Arab citizens express anger at Israel

    The ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip has unleashed a chorus of voices across Gulf Arab states that are fiercely critical of Israel and emphatically supportive of Palestinians. The vocal opposition to Israel, expressed in street protests, on social media and in newspaper columns, comes just months after pacts were signed to establish ties with Israel — and complicates government efforts to rally Arab citizens around full-throttle acceptance of the deals. Analysts said the conflict will also set back Israeli efforts to secure more normalization deals with other Arab states, like Saudi Arabia.

  • 'Very disappointed with Canada's response': Palestine-Israel turmoil exposes Canada's 'empty both sides approach,' expert says

    Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada this past weekend for peaceful protests in support of the Palestinian solidarity movement, including rallies in Vancouver, Saint John, Ottawa and Toronto. As of today, at least 212 Palestinians, including 61 children, have been killed by the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. In Israel, officials say 12 people, including two children have been killed since the fighting started over a week ago. As the death toll escalates, activist groups and members of the public are expressing disappointment with the Canadian government’s lack of condemnation towards Israel. This discontent is being echoed by some politicians, with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh calling for Trudeau to halt the sale of arms to Israel “until the end of the illegal occupation.”

  • NYPD Looking For Attacker Who Repeatedly Punched and Bit Asian Man's Fingers

    A 48-year-old man of Asian descent was allegedly punched multiple times and bitten on the hand by a shirtless attacker at a sidewalk in Hell's Kitchen in Manhattan on Tuesday morning. Unprovoked attack: The unnamed victim was walking along West 43rd Street and 11th Avenue when an unknown assailant approached him and started punching him repeatedly, reported WABC. In a statement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo condemned the violent attack, which he says a part of “an alarming, disgusting pattern.”

  • Liz Cheney says she won't vote for McCarthy for speaker if GOP wins House

    Former House Republican conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney told Politico she wouldn’t vote for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for speaker next year if the GOP won back the House majority.Why it matters: Cheney has signaled she will continue to be a voice of opposition against Donald Trump and factions of her own party, including those like McCarthy who she believes have enabled the former president and his lies.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCheney was ousted from leadership last week for voting to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection, and for continuing to criticizing his election lies in the months following.“I think that we've got to have leaders who lead based on principle, and that's not what we've seen from him,” Cheney said of McCarthy in an interview out Tuesday.Between the lines: Cheney's words highlight the broken relationship between she and McCarthy, as the pair have ended up on either side of a rift about whether Trump should be a leading voice in the party during his post-presidency.Cheney told NBC's "Today" after her ouster last week that McCarthy's visit to Mar-a-Lago to see Trump in the weeks following Jan. 6 was "really stunning."Axios previously reported that Cheney plans to run for re-election while painting her rift with her own party as more than just a squabble about her leadership position — but instead about truth and the soul of the GOP.Go deeper: Liz Cheney says she regrets voting for Trump in 2020More than 100 Republicans threaten to form 3rd party over Trump More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • ‘Damaging’ police leniency over cannabis revealed

    Police have been accused of decriminalising cannabis by the back door, as official figures show nearly nine in 10 people in parts of the country are escaping court after being caught with the drug. The Home Office data reveal the most lenient forces are charging just one in eight (13 per cent) offenders, with the remainder let off with a caution, community resolution or on-the-spot fine. By contrast, the toughest police forces are charging up to 60 per cent of people caught with the class B drug, which has increased in its potency and been linked to psychosis and mental ill health. Nationally, just under 24 per cent of those caught with the drug are charged with possession, down from 29 per cent three years ago. Of the 91,479 caught with cannabis in England and Wales last year, 21,672 were charged with the remainder dealt with through out of court settlements that did not result in a criminal record. Just over 17,500 (19 per cent) were let off with a cannabis warning, 6,148 (seven per cent) were given a caution and 7,410 (eight per cent) were given an on-the-spot fine. Most - 38,832 (42 per cent) - received a community resolution, which usually involves the suspect admitting the offence on the street, apologising at the scene and accepting a printout of mental health implications of cannabis. The data showed the toughest police forces were five times more likely to charge an offender than the most lenient. Avon and Somerset police charged 63 per cent, while Surrey charged 13 per cent.

  • Biden targets housing rules that hurt low-income earners. Will the suburbs buy in?

    Biden's infrastructure plan aims to reduce exclusionary zoning rules keeping people of color out of many neighborhoods. Will the suburbs buy in?

  • Liberal Democrats launch late push to block Israel arms sale

    The move comes as President Joe Biden has faced increasing bipartisan pressure to help broker an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

  • Student's arrest for racist post sparks free speech debate

    The arrest of a Connecticut high school student accused of posting racist comments about a Black classmate on social media is being supported by civil rights advocates, but free speech groups are calling it an unusual move by police that raises First Amendment issues. A 16-year-old student in a classroom at Fairfield Warde High School allegedly took a photo of a Black classmate and posted it on Snapchat on May 7 with a caption that included a racial slur and racist comments. Police in Fairfield, Connecticut, arrested the student on a state hate crime charge of ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race.

  • World's largest iceberg breaks off in Antarctica

    An iceberg about 73 times the size of Manhattan has broken off from Antarctica's Ronne Ice Shelf, making it the world's largest, current iceberg, the European Space Agency confirmed Wednesday.Of note: Icebergs separating from ice shelves — a process known as calving — is a natural occurrence, and scientists aren't attributing this one to climate change.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The iceberg has been named A-76 after the Antarctic quadrant it was sighted in on May 14. The National Ice Center tracks large icebergs due to the hazards they can pose to ships.It measures 1,667.96 square miles in size, making it quite a bit bigger than the previous largest iceberg, A-23A, which measured 1,498.1 square miles, per the ESA.Our thought bubble, via Axios' climate reporter Andrew Freedman: This iceberg comes soon after one of the largest icebergs on record, known as A-68, that calved from the Larsen C ice shelf in 2017, finally disintegrated in the iceberg graveyard of the South Atlantic. In general, scientists are concerned about the stability of floating ice shelves, since they can speed up the flow of land-based ice into the sea, but not every iceberg destabilizes an ice shelf, as in this instance.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Temporarily Closed Restaurant in New Mexico Receives Negative Reviews for ‘Blame China!’ Sign

    An Italian restaurant in Deming, N.M. is facing backlash after a sign that read “Blame China!” was seen on the front doors of the temporarily closed establishment. “We are not racist, we are not bigots,” owner Kimberly Yacone said to KRQE, “This thing came from China, it’s a known fact.” When asked whether the sign “instigates violence against the Asian community” she said she doesn't think so, since it was directed toward the government, not the people.

  • Survey of 10,000 Americans reveals what adults think of ‘cancel culture’

    Recent reckonings on racism and misogyny have led to accountability that critics may consider part of cancel culture A statue of George Washington is covered in red paint in Washington Square park in New York. Photograph: Jason Szenes/EPA “Cancel culture” has become one of the most divisive terms in America, stoking a moral panic and even sparking calls from Republican lawmakers to make it illegal. Now, a major survey reveals how many Americans feel about the term and its power to hold people accountable. Although the phrase has existed for decades, the past several years has seen cancel culture become an increasingly politicized topic, according to the Pew Research Center, who released the findings of a survey of more than 10,000 US adults on Wednesday. The survey, conducted in September 2020, asked respondents to define cancel culture in their own words, and found many were deeply divided over its meaning. One representative response from a conservative Republican said cancel culture is “destroying a person’s career or reputation based on past events in which that person participated, or past statements that person has made, even if their beliefs or opinions have changed”, the study found. Conversely, another respondent who described herself as a “moderate Democrat” said it was “a method of withdrawing support for public figures or companies”. Five other distinct descriptions of the term “cancel culture” also appeared in Americans’ responses: “people canceling anyone they disagree with”, “consequences for those who have been challenged, an attack on traditional American values”, “a way to call out issues like racism or sexism”, or a “misrepresentation of people’s actions”. With the rise of social media, the #MeToo movement and recent reckonings on racism, many forms of accountability have been summarized as cancel culture – while others say critics of such reckonings are upholding toxic power structures. Cancel culture was condemned in 2020 in a letter from 150 academics, writers and activists on the left and right in Harper’s magazine. It was cited in a 2020 antitrust hearing by representative Jim Jordan who forced each technology executive to state whether he believed it was good or bad. Last week, a Republican operative founded a counter group to cancel cancel culture. Yet despite its dominance in national discourse, a large number of respondents said they are not familiar with the issue. Pew concedes the survey was fielded before “a string of recent conversations and controversies about cancel culture”. But still the majority – 56% – say they have heard nothing or not too much about it, including 38% who have heard nothing at all. Familiarity with the term varies with age. While 64% of adults under 30 say they have heard a great deal or fair amount about cancel culture, that share drops to 46% among those ages 30 to 49 and 34% among those 50 and older. Overall, 44% of Americans say they have heard at least a fair amount about the phrase, including 22% who have heard “a great deal”. Pew also surveyed people for their broader thoughts on the act of calling out others on social media, asking whether this kind of behavior is more likely to hold people accountable or punish those who don’t deserve it. More than half – 58% of US adults – say in general calling out others on social media is more likely to hold people accountable, while only 38% say it is more likely to punish people who don’t deserve it. “I think people need to be called out when they say something offensive on social media, because if you’re brave enough to say it then you should be brave enough to be accountable for your actions and be able to deal with whatever happens because of it,” one surveyed woman said.

  • Democrats abandon push to delay Biden administration arms sale to Israel

    Lawmakers who wanted to protest the sale believe its timing sent the wrong message when the White House has resisted an aggressive cease-fire push in the Middle East.

  • PGA known for being fair, Kiawah known for being a brute

    Whether it's a reputation or an identity that had been sorely lacking, the PGA Championship has become known for having the toughest field that faces the fairest test. Being fair doesn't mean it can't be a brute, the overriding topic of conversation about the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. “This golf course is a beast,” U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau said Wednesday.

  • Zimbabwe reports first cases of coronavirus variant from India

    Zimbabwe has detected the first cases of the new coronavirus variant that emerged in India, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said on Wednesday, adding that all travellers from the Asian nation would be required to undergo mandatory quarantine. Chiwenga, who also doubles as Zimbabwe's health minister, said in a statement the cases had been detected among a group of people in the central town of Kwekwe after a student returned from India on April 29. "People travelling from or transiting from India will be subject to mandatory quarantine at a designated quarantine centre and at their own cost," Chiwenga said.

  • Defense Stocks in Focus as U.S. Sanctions Arms Sale to Israel

    The U.S. administration has recently approved the potential sale of precision-guided weapons worth $735 million to Israel.

  • Biden Is Struggling to Stay Out of the Conflict Between Israel and Hamas

    When President Biden stepped to the microphone in the East Room on Monday, he wasn’t there to talk about the rising casualties in the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza. Hours later, the White House press office released a terse statement about Biden’s call with Netanyahu.

  • Biden approves $735m sale of precision-guided missiles to Israel, drawing criticism from Democrats

    The Biden administration has approved the sale of $735m of precision-guided weapons to Israel, raising the ire of some Democrats who question support for the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. The Washington Post reports that Congress was officially notified of the proposed sale on 5 May, citing three people familiar with the notification — a week before the current conflict with Hamas began. Rockets fired from Gaza into Israel have led to the deaths of 10 Israelis.