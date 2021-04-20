AOC reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict, says the fact that George Floyd had to die 'to be seen and valued is not justice'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/Pool

AOC tweeted that Derek Chauvin's conviction on multiple counts of murder and manslaughter was not justice.

"That a family had to lose a son, brother and father; that a teenage girl had to film and post a murder, that milions across the country had to organize and march just for George Floyd to be seen and valued is not justice," AOC tweeted.

"And this verdict is not a substitute for policy change," she added.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighed in Tuesday after the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on multiple counts of murder and manslaughter related to the death of George Floyd.

After deliberating for fewer than 11 hours, a Minnesota jury found Chauvin guilty of second degree murder, third degree murder, and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Floyd, who was 46 years old, died last May after Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest while Floyd pleaded for his life and said he couldn't breathe.

Ocasio-Cortez was one of several lawmakers who reacted to Chauvin's conviction Tuesday.

"This feels different for our community, justice feels new and long overdue," tweeted Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar. She also tipped her hat to the state's attorney general, Keith Ellison, whose office prosecuted Chauvin. "Rejoice, my beloved community. Grateful to @AGEllison, jurors, and everyone who made this possible. Alhamdulillah!!"

"No joy today," tweeted Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York. "Just relief."

Rep. Maxine Waters of California struck a similar chord, saying, "Someone said it better than me: I'm not celebrating. I'm relieved."

Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley tweeted: "Black men, I love you, and you deserve to grow old."

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said in a statement that there was "no question" in his mind "that the jury reached the right verdict."

"While this outcome should give us renewed confidence in the integrity of our justice system, we know there is more work to be done to ensure the bad apples do not define all officers - the vast majority of whom put on the uniform each day with integrity and servant hearts," the statement continued.

Chauvin's conviction capped weeks of emotionally charged testimony from dozens of witnesses, law enforcement officials, bystanders, and medical professionals about the circumstances surrounding Floyd's death. The prosecution and defense made closing arguments on Monday, and the jury deliberated for ten hours and 27 minutes before the court announced it had reached a verdict.

Chauvin now faces up to 40 years in prison.

"I feel relieved today that I finally have the opportunity ... for hopefully getting some sleep," Floyd's brother, Philonise, said at a news conference Tuesday after the verdict was read.

