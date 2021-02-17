AOC rips into Texas governor for blaming storm outages on the Green New Deal, saying his 'failed leadership' is the true 'deadly deal'

John Haltiwanger
AOC
Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hold a news conference to introduce legislation to transform public housing as part of their Green New Deal proposal outside the U.S. Capitol November 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez excoriated Texas' governor for blaming power outages on the Green New Deal.

  • "Here's a reminder: Texas runs 80-90% on fossil fuels," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

  • Millions are without power in Texas amid a devastating winter storm.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Tuesday offered scathing criticism of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after he falsely blamed winter storm power outages on the Green New Deal and renewable energy sources.

"I go offline a few days and return to a GOP Gov blaming policies he hasn't even implemented for his own failures. Gov. Abbott doesn't seem to have a grasp on his state, so here's a reminder: Texas runs 80-90% on fossil fuels. The real 'deadly deal' is his failed leadership," the New York Democrat tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez in a separate tweet said that Abbott "needs to get off TV pointing fingers & start helping people"

"After that, he needs to read a book on his own state's energy supply," she added.

Abbott had referred to the Green New Deal, a broad proposal to address climate change that hasn't actually been implemented in the US, as a "deadly deal" while discussing outages in his state during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

"This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America," Abbott told Hannity of the outages. "Our wind and our solar got shut down, and they were collectively more than 10 percent of our power grid, and that thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power on a statewide basis."

"It just shows that fossil fuel is necessary," he added.

Millions of people have lost power in Texas as the state and its neighbors contend with record-low temperatures and a fatal winter storm.

Though Republican leaders like Abbott have sought to blame renewable energy source for the outages, a senior official with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the state's power grid, painted a different picture.

"It appears that a lot of the generation that has gone offline today has been primarily due to issues on the natural gas system," Dan Woodfin, a senior director at ERCOT, told reporters on Tuesday, per the Texas Tribune.

ERCOT said 16 gigawatts of renewable energy generation were offline, the Tribune reported, while almost double that (30 gigawatts) was lost from thermal sources - including gas, coal, and nuclear energy.

Renewable energy shortages only accounted for about 13% of the total outages in Texas, Insider reported. In short, wind turbines are not the main cause of the Texas outages.

The primary issue in Texas appears to be that officials did not adequately prepare for cold weather. There are anti-ice systems available that can help wind turbines run through harsh winter temperatures.

In tweets, Ocasio-Cortez portrayed Texas as a cautionary tale for leaders who don't take climate change seriously.

"The infrastructure failures in Texas are quite literally what happens when you *don't* pursue a Green New Deal," Ocasio-Cortez said.

"Weak on sweeping next-gen public infrastructure investments, little focus on equity so communities are left behind, climate deniers in leadership so they don't long prep for disaster," Ocasio-Cortez, who has spearheaded the push for the Green New Deal in the House, added. "We need to help people *now.* Long-term we must realize these are the consequences of inaction."

    Mike Donilon, senior adviser to President Biden, argues in a memo to White House senior staff that GOP opposition to the COVID rescue package would shrink the party's already declining national support. What they're saying: "There seems to be a growing conventional wisdom that it is either politically smart — or, at worst, cost-free — for the GOP to adopt an obstructionist, partisan, base-politics posture," Donilon writes in the two-page memo, obtained by Axios. "However, there is lots of evidence that the opposite is true: ... this approach has been quite damaging to them."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The memo cites a Morning Consult poll showing a Biden approval rating of 62% with registered voters. Just 23% of registered voters think the Republican Party is going in the right direction, while 63% say the party is on the wrong track.Other data points: Tens of thousands of Republicans across the country have switched party affiliation since the Capitol riot, the N.Y. Times reports. The Economist/YouGov polling finds a decline in voters calling themselves Republicans since November (from 42% to 37%)."[Y]ou see a party shrinking its appeal in this country — not growing it," Donilon writes. "Opposing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan only exacerbates Republicans' predicament. ... [T]he GOP is putting itself at odds with a rescue package supported overwhelmingly by the American people."Polls put support for Biden's American Rescue Plan at 68% (Quinnipiac) or more.Donilon called opposition to the plan "politically isolating": "The country is looking for action. For progress. For solutions. On COVID. On the economy. You see it and hear it all over the country. Voters are hurting."Read the memo. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free