AOC says Biden has ‘exceeded expectations’ for progressives

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graeme Massie
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, leaves a photo opportunity with the female Democratic members of the 116th US House of Representatives outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 4, 2019&lt;/p&gt; (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, leaves a photo opportunity with the female Democratic members of the 116th US House of Representatives outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 4, 2019

(SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the Biden administration has “exceeded expectations” for progressive Democrats.

The New York congresswoman gave the president a thumbs up for his first 100 days in office, which he will mark at a drive-in rally in Atlanta on 29 April.

“The Biden administration and President Biden have definitely exceeded expectations that progressives had,” said Ms Ocasio-Cortez during a virtual town hall meeting.

“A lot of us expected a much more conservative administration.”

And she said she had been impressed with the White House’s approach to negotiating with Congress to make headway.

“It’s been good so far,” she added.

The high-profile lawmaker also gave Mr Biden credit for his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus package, the American Rescue Plan.

The president is now trying to pass the giant $2.25 trillion American Job Plan, which is focussed on US infrastructure, which Ms Ocasio-Cortez said could actually be larger.

“I think the infrastructure bill is too small,” she said.

“I have real concerns that the actual dollars and cents, and programmatic allocations of the bill, don’t meet the ambition of that vision, of what’s being sold.”

The lawmaker also told the town hall that she will not be able to attend Mr Biden’s first State of the Union address, as Covid-19 restrictions will limit the audience to 200 people.

Read More

Mexico's president steps up battles with nation's courts

LA official returning beachfront to Black family says ‘whole country’ should give back ‘stolen’ land

Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden will visit UK this summer in first trip abroad as US President

    Joe Biden has announced he will make Britain the venue for his first foreign trip as president in what the White House said was an explicit signal of the strength of the Special Relationship. Mr Biden, 78, decided to attend the G7 summit in Cornwall in person, despite the pandemic, after weeks of deliberation. Jen Psaki, his press secretary, said: “It certainly sends a message about the Special Relationship with the UK that this is his first trip.” The US president will be in the UK for the summit, which runs from June 11 to 13, though he could arrive earlier depending on whether he meets the Queen. During the trip he will also hold a bilateral meeting with Boris Johnson, expected to be his first with another world leader on non-US soil. The news of the visit will be welcomed in Downing Street as a positive sign as Britain looks to push for a trade deal with the United States. Last month, when asked by The Telegraph if the president would physically go to Britain for the G7 Summit, Ms Psaki, had said there was "certainly a possibility" he would not. Mr Biden will travel on from the UK to Brussels for a Nato summit on June 14, and a US-EU summit.

  • Republicans offer counterproposal to Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan

    President Biden is set to announce the second part of his infrastructure plan, which will likely include a major tax increase on the wealthy.

  • Tucker Carlson under fire for yearbook entry seen as mocking gay politician Harvey Milk’s murder

    Mr Carlson’s 1991 university yearbook contains an apparent joke about the murder of gay politician Harvey Milk

  • Sen. Daines: Spending by Biden administration is out of control

    Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., reacts on ‘CAVUTO Live’ to President Biden’s proposed capital gains tax hike.

  • Trump to ‘relocate to New Jersey golf club’ when Mar-A-Lago closes for hurricane season

    Former president Donald Trump will reportedly relocate to his New Jersey golf club in Bedminster when his Florida resort has its annual summer shut-down

  • Zayn Malik Celebrates Baby Mama Gigi Hadid’s 26th Birthday With Sentimental Surprises!

    Zayn Malik wins baby daddy of the year! Gigi Hadid just turned 26 and her boyfriend, Zayn, is not letting her birthday go unnoticed. The “Pillowtalk” singer wowed the model with a huge floral bouquet to celebrate the milestone, which features a variety of bright spring bulbs.

  • Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Showed Off Their Cool Mom and Dad Style in Coordinating Looks

    The new parents stepped out to celebrate Gigi's 26th birthday.

  • 'My Girl': The Sweetest Photos of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik with Their Daughter, Khai

    Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Khai, in September 2020. In the photo's caption, Hadid revealed that the family had already decorated for the holidays explaining, "she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations."

  • Busted: GOP tries to stop protesters as McConnell feels heat on police reform

    As pressure mounts on Mitch McConnell to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, Republicans are attempting to stop the movement to hold police more accountable. They have introduced 81 anti-protest bills this year across 34 states. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez reports.

  • Oscars 2021: When are the Academy Awards this year and how can I watch them?

    The ceremony will look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic

  • Caitlyn Jenner Files Paperwork to Run for Governor in California

    Announcement comes as recall of Democrat Gavin Newsom is expected to be approved next week

  • Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California

    Republican Caitlyn Jenner said Friday she will run for governor of California, injecting a jolt of celebrity into an emerging campaign that threatens to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

  • Republicans say Newsom recall is all about the virus. That's not how it started

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • The new digital divide is between people who opt out of algorithms and people who don't

    Do you know what happens when you share your data? mtkang/shutterstock.comEvery aspect of life can be guided by artificial intelligence algorithms – from choosing what route to take for your morning commute, to deciding whom to take on a date, to complex legal and judicial matters such as predictive policing. Big tech companies like Google and Facebook use AI to obtain insights on their gargantuan trove of detailed customer data. This allows them monetize users’ collective preferences through practices such as micro-targeting, a strategy used by advertisers to narrowly target specific sets of users. In parallel, many people now trust platforms and algorithms more than their own governments and civic society. An October 2018 study suggested that people demonstrate “algorithm appreciation,” to the extent that they would rely on advice more when they think it is from an algorithm than from a human. In the past, technology experts have worried about a “digital divide” between those who could access computers and the internet and those who could not. Households with less access to digital technologies are at a disadvantage in their ability to earn money and accumulate skills. But, as digital devices proliferate, the divide is no longer just about access. How do people deal with information overload and the plethora of algorithmic decisions that permeate every aspect of their lives? The savvier users are navigating away from devices and becoming aware about how algorithms affect their lives. Meanwhile, consumers who have less information are relying even more on algorithms to guide their decisions. Should you stay connected – or unplug? pryzmat/shutterstock.com The secret sauce behind artificial intelligence The main reason for the new digital divide, in my opinion as someone who studies information systems, is that so few people understand how algorithms work. For a majority of users, algorithms are seen as a black box. AI algorithms take in data, fit them to a mathematical model and put out a prediction, ranging from what songs you might enjoy to how many years someone should spend in jail. These models are developed and tweaked based on past data and the success of previous models. Most people – even sometimes the algorithm designers themselves – do not really know what goes inside the model. Researchers have long been concerned about algorithmic fairness. For instance, Amazon’s AI-based recruiting tool turned out to dismiss female candidates. Amazon’s system was selectively extracting implicitly gendered words – words that men are more likely to use in everyday speech, such as “executed” and “captured.” Other studies have shown that judicial algorithms are racially biased, sentencing poor black defendants for longer than others. As part of the recently approved General Data Protection Regulation in the European Union, people have “a right to explanation” of the criteria that algorithms use in their decisions. This legislation treats the process of algorithmic decision-making like a recipe book. The thinking goes that if you understand the recipe, you can understand how the algorithm affects your life. Meanwhile, some AI researchers have pushed for algorithms that are fair, accountable and transparent, as well as interpretable, meaning that they should arrive at their decisions through processes that humans can understand and trust. What effect will transparency have? In one study, students were graded by an algorithm and offered different levels of explanation about how their peers’ scores were adjusted to to get to a final grade. The students with more transparent explanations actually trusted the algorithm less. This, again, suggests a digital divide: Algorithmic awareness does not lead to more confidence in the system. But transparency is not a panacea. Even when an algorithm’s overall process is sketched out, the details may still be too complex for users to comprehend. Transparency will help only users who are sophisticated enough to grasp the intricacies of algorithms. For example, in 2014, Ben Bernanke, the former chair of the Federal Reserve, was initially denied a mortgage refinance by an automated system. Most individuals who are applying for such a mortgage refinance would not understand how algorithms might determine their creditworthiness. What does the algorithm say to do today? Maria Savenko/shutterstock.com Opting out of the new information ecosystem While algorithms influence so much of people’s lives, only a tiny fraction of participants are sophisticated enough to fully engage in how algorithms affect their life. There are not many statistics about the number of people who are algorithm aware. Studies have found evidence of algorithmic anxiety, leading to a deep imbalance of power between platforms that deploy algorithms and the users who depend on them. A study of Facebook usage found that when participants were made aware of Facebook’s algorithm for curating news feeds, about 83% of participants modified their behavior to try to take advantage of the algorithm, while around 10% decreased their usage of Facebook. A November 2018 report from the Pew Research Center found that a broad majority of the public had significant concerns about the use of algorithms for particular uses. It found that 66% thought it would not be fair for algorithms to calculate personal finance scores, while 57% said the same about automated resume screening. A small fraction of individuals exercise some control over how algorithms use their personal data. For example, the Hu-Manity platform allows users an option to control how much of their data is collected. Online encyclopedia Everipedia offers users the ability to be a stakeholder in the process of curation, which means that users can also control how information is aggregated and presented to them. However, a vast majority of platforms do not provide either such flexibility to their end users or the right to choose how the algorithm uses their preferences in curating their news feed or in recommending them content. If there are options, users may not know about them. About 74% of Facebook’s users said in a survey that they were not aware of how the platform characterizes their personal interests. In my view, the new digital literacy is not using a computer or being on the internet, but understanding and evaluating the consequences of an always-plugged-in lifestyle. This lifestyle has a meaningful impact on how people interact with others; on their ability to pay attention to new information; and on the complexity of their decision-making processes. Increasing algorithmic anxiety may also be mirrored by parallel shifts in the economy. A small group of individuals are capturing the gains from automation, while many workers are in a precarious position. Opting out from algorithmic curation is a luxury – and could one day be a symbol of affluence available to only a select few. The question is then what the measurable harms will be for those on the wrong side of the digital divide. This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Anjana Susarla, Michigan State University. Read more:Teens without smartphones encounter a new digital divideReaching rural America with broadband internet serviceDigital health devices are great, but their prices are widening the health gap Anjana Susarla does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • How Zayn Malik Celebrated Gigi Hadid on Her 26th Birthday

    New mom Gigi Hadid shared an Instagram pic of the sweet gift her boyfriend Zayn Malik got her for her 26th birthday.

  • The Trump Organization's longtime CFO reportedly said he keeps his distance from the 'legal side' of its financial matters

    The 2015 deposition, in which Allen Weisselberg discussed leaving the legal side of money matters to others, hadn't previously been reported, said the Daily News.

  • A Texas couple who deleted Facebook posts bragging about being at the Capitol riot was arrested for assaulting police officers, FBI says

    "We fought the cops to get in the Capital and got pepper sprayed and beat but by gosh the patriots got in!" Jalise Middleton said in a deleted post.

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • North Carolina city officials push for release of body camera video of police shooting

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant, authorities say; Griff Jenkins reports on the latest.

  • Justine Bateman on the Reaction to Her Book and Why Fear of Aging Is Worse Than Looking Older

    The actor and director on the reaction to her book, FACE: One Square Foot of Skin