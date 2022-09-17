AOC says GOP lawmakers who flew migrants to Martha's Vineyard committed 'crimes against humanity'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Republican lawmakers are sending migrants to Democratic cities.

They blame Democrat policies for a rise in migration and say they should be responsible for them.

AOC called the moves "crimes against humanity" and likened it to "trafficking."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed the GOP for sending migrants from the US southern border to Martha's Vineyard.

"It's appalling that far-right politicians seem to have decided that fall before an election is their regularly scheduled time to commit crimes against humanity on refugees," Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet.

"Don't normalize this. Lying to & trafficking people for TV and clicks isn't politics as usual. It's abuse."

On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for sending two planes to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. The planes had about 50 people on them. The move is part of an effort to force other states to take responsibility for them.

"Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha's Vineyard today were part of the state's relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations," Taryn Fenske, the communications director for DeSantis, told Fox News Digital.

In recent weeks, other Republican lawmakers have sent migrants to cities like Washington D.C. and New York.

In a tweet, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said two buses from his state arrived at the Naval Observatory in Washington D.C. on Friday night.

"VP Harris claims our border is "secure" & denies the crisis," Abbott said in the tweet. "We're sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border."

