AOC says 'it would be an honour' to be vice president for Bernie Sanders

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said “it’d be an honour" to be vice president for Bernie Sanders after endorsing the Vermont senator in the Democratic primaries, while noting she’s not old enough to take the job.

The freshman New York congresswoman made the comments during a Spanish-language interview on Monday with Noticias Telemundo, in which she spoke about why she was supporting the 2020 hopeful and lambasted Donald Trump as a “racist” who was afraid of “strong women, of Latina women”.

“Well, I can't [be vice president], because I’m not old enough”, she said about the idea of joining Mr Sanders on a potential Democratic ticket against Mr Trump.

“I’m only 30, someone has to be 35”, she added, “but it’d be an honour" to be vice president.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez previously endorsed Mr Sanders at a major campaign rally in Queens, New York during the summer following a heart attack the senator experienced along the campaign trail. As the youngest woman ever elected to Congress and one of the most prominent freshman voices on Capitol Hill, Mr Sanders’ campaign saw her endorsement at the time as a crucial vote of confidence from the party’s younger, more progressive wing.

Mr Sanders has also previously hinted at having the 30-year-old congresswoman join his administration if elected in 2020.

The pair were similarly asked about a joint ticket during a sit-down interview with CBS News immediately following that late-October rally in which Ms Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Mr Sanders.

“I think I’m too young for that”, she replied.

Mr Sanders added: “There you go, she’s answered.”

He then jumped in again when the interviewer asked Ms Ocasio-Cortez if she’d work in his administration, saying “Yes, you would”.

While US representatives can be elected at 25 years old, a president or vice president must be aged 35 or older to assume the White House, as well as a natural born citizen. There are far fewer restrictions for joining an administration, however, and no age or birthplace requirements.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez, who was born in the Bronx, New York, would be eligible to join Mr Sanders’ ticket — or run for the White House herself — during the 2024 elections.

