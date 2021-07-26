AOC says she wants 'to abolish our carceral system'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said she wants to "abolish" the U.S. carceral system during a campaign event for Ohio congressional candidate Nina Turner on Saturday.

"I want to abolish our carceral system that's designed to trap Black and Brown men," the democratic socialist told a rally of Turner supporters in Cleveland. "I want justice. I want peace, and I want prosperity. That’s what I want."

OCASIO-CORTEZ DEFENDS TWEET PROMOTING IDEA OF ‘PRISON ABOLITION,' PUSHES ‘JUST ALTERNATIVES’ TO INCARCERATION

Ocasio-Cortez was in Cleveland for a canvassing event supporting Turner, a progressive former state senator and co-chair of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign.

Turner is looking to represent Ohio’s 11th Congressional District – a seat vacated by former U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge when she became secretary of Housing and Urban Development in March.

Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday characterized Turner's fight as one between grassroots and corporate politics.

"This isn't about Nina versus any opponent; this is about the people versus big money," the congresswoman said, WJW reported.

"This is a deep blue seat. It's a deep blue seat," she reportedly said. "Districts like Ohio’s 11th should be leading the country on issues. They are opportunities, they are very rare opportunities, very rare districts like this one that can take and be visionary."

Local Democratic Party chairwoman Shontel Brown, a moderate, is Turner's biggest opponent in the crowded Democratic primary that takes place Aug. 3.

"The contrast in this race could not be clearer," Brown's campaign said in response to Ocasio-Cortez’s comments, WJW reported. "Shontel Brown is the only candidate who from day one can work with the Biden administration and our house majority to deliver good-paying jobs, affordable healthcare, and affordable prescription drugs to northeast Ohio."