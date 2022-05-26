AOC says Texas school shooting proves more money for cops won’t stop slaughter

AOC says more cops won’t stop school shootings — and the Texas massacre proves it.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted out an article detailing that the town of Uvalde poured a river of cash into policing but still failed to prevent or even cut short the rampage.

“After decades of mass shootings, there is still (zero) evidence that police have the ability to stop them from happening,” AOC tweeted. “Gun safety and other policies can.”

The progressive firebrand noted that the small mostly Latino town west of San Antonio spends 40% of its budget on police.

It even has its own dedicated school police force.

“This is what happened,” she tweeted, pointing to a critical assessment of the cops’ failure to end the rampage.

Ocasio-Cortez, like most Democrats, supports much stricter gun laws including thorough background checks and an assault weapons ban.

They say that most mass killers use AR-15 or similar assault weapons, which have the capability to kill far more people quicker than other weapons.

Conservatives say it’s unconstitutional to restrict gun ownership and security should be bolstered at schools.

AOC spoke out as law enforcement authorities faced mounting questions and criticism about their handling of the school massacre.

Although the timeline of the attack remained murky, at least 40 minutes apparently elapsed between the time teen gunman Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and when a U.S. Border Patrol team shot him to end the bloodshed.

During the siege, frustrated onlookers and parents urged Uvalde police officers to charge into the school, but they refused.

Critics say some of the 19 children and two teachers slain in the rampage could have been saved if cops took faster action. Ramos barricaded himself in a single classroom and methodically started shooting children and teachers.