AOC, Ted Cruz clash on Twitter after call for his resignation from Senate

The Democratic firebrand rolled her eyes at Cruz’s comments about Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz sparred on Twitter Thursday.

Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic firebrand, responded to Cruz’s release of a statement on Twitter, in which he called Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building by supporters of President Donald Trump “a despicable act of terrorism and a shocking assault on our democratic system.”

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (left) and Republican Texas Sen Ted Cruz (right) went at it on Twitter Thursday after her call for Cruz to resign. (Photos by Jim Lo Scalzo -Pool/Getty Images and Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

She directly replied: “Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot.”

“Both you and Senator Hawley must resign,” she continued. “If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion.”

Cruz called the congresswoman a liar.

“@AOC You are a liar,” he wrote. “Leading a debate in the Senate on ensuring election integrity is doing our jobs, and it’s in no way responsible for the despicable terrorists who attacked the Capitol yesterday. And sorry, I ain’t going anywhere.”

“When you and your socialist buddies try to massively raise taxes, when you try to pass the green new deal & destroy millions of jobs, when you push for amnesty when you try to pack the Supreme Court w/ activists to undermine our Constitutional rights…I will fight that every step & stand with the People,” Cruz maintained.

Ocasio-Cortez then reminded Cruz he’d sent out a tweet asking for donations amid the deadly chaos.

“Oh – you’re accusing me of lying? Isn’t this you?” she asked. “Your campaign sent out this fundraising message as people were sieging the Capitol. You claimed to be ‘leading the fight to reject electors.’ Clashes started around 1:20 pm. This message was sent after the Capitol was breached.”

The text message AOC retweeted from the Texas lawmaker read: “I’m leading the fight to reject electors from key states unless there is an emergency audit of the election results. Will you stand with me?” along with a link to donate to him.

Cruz later responded, “1. Yes, my campaign sends out automated fundraising messages — as does your campaign & every other. 2. When the attack happened, w/in minutes I told my team to halt fundraising. 3. Your LIE is that debating an Election Commission in the Senate somehow supports terrorist violence.”

Still, even after Wednesday’s six-hour siege in the U.S. Capitol, Cruz, along with eight other Republican senators, maintained their objections to the certification of the Electoral College vote results, a presidential election Trump lost.

Ocasio-Cortez ended their Twitter fuss by, again, calling for Cruz to resign.

