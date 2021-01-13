AOC: 'I thought I was going to die' in U.S. Capitol attack

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared personal details of her experience during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an Instagram Live broadcast on Tuesday night. Ocasio-Cortez told followers that, while she could not share some details due to security risks, she believed that her life was in serious danger during the violence.

Video Transcript

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me. And I do not know if I can even disclose the full details of that event due to security concerns. But I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die.

And you have all of those thoughts where-- you know, at the end of your life, and all of these thoughts come rushing to you. And that's what happened to a lot of us on Wednesday. And I thought I-- I-- I did not think-- I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive, and not just in a general sense, but also in a very, very specific sense.

And I think it's an opportunity for a lot of us to talk about trauma as well. One thing that I can say is that in the aftermath of this, there have been a lot of counselors and there have been physicians in the House talking about the importance of, you know, some of the rapid response that happens, and that what we can do in our minds and our brains after you are exposed to a traumatic event. And I think what's really important is that because whenever any person has an encounter where they think they're going to die and they go through that process, that is-- that is a traumatizing event.

And you don't have to-- things don't have to get that far for something to be traumatizing. I once really excellently heard trauma-- and I'm so sorry to whoever is the author of this thought, because I don't remember who said this. But I once heard trauma described as too much, too fast, too soon. And so when psychologically, a development happens that is way too much, way too jarring for an individual if it happens, or if something happens that happens way too fast or if it happens way too soon, that could be a traumatizing event for a person.

And I think what's really important is that there are degrees of it. But for a lot of people, whether you are a service member who served in our armed forces abroad, whether you are a person that maybe experienced domestic violence, any traumatizing event at all could-- Wednesday's events could have been very triggering for you, too. And you don't have to have been there. You could have just seen it on TV. You could have just heard about it.

But if you at all feel unsettled in a deep way that your intuition is kind of telling you something's not right, go check in with somebody. There's no problem with that. There's no shame in that. It's health care. Mental health care is health care, which is why, by the way, why we fight for mental health care to be included in health-care provisions and bills like Medicare for All.

Latest Stories

  • Panic buttons were inexplicably torn out ahead of Capitol riots, says Ayanna Pressley chief of staff

    Congresswoman’s chief of staff says she was ‘deeply concerned’ by ‘Trump’s aims to incite violence’

  • Police warn of new plot for 4,000 armed insurrectionists to surround US Capitol

    Police have warned of a plot in which 4,000 armed insurrectionists could descend on Washington in the coming days, encircling the US Capitol. It was one of at least three armed plots detailed in a phone call between US Capitol Police and Democrat members of Congress, according to politicians on the call. Meanwhile, it emerged that the FBI had warned extremists were planning for "war" the day before the storming of the Capitol on Jan 6. FBI agents were aware that plotters had shared maps of the tunnels under the Capitol online, and arranged locations to rendez-vous in states including Kentucky and South Carolina before heading to Washington. But still the National Guard was not called in beforehand. The disclosure came as 15,000 National Guard troops were activated to protect the Capitol in the lead up to Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan 20.

  • Chicago man arrested for allegedly threatening violence at Biden's inauguration

    A Chicago man has been arrested after allegedly threatening violence at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois announced Tuesday that 45-year-old Louis Capriotti was arrested and is facing a federal charge of "transmitting a threat in interstate commerce."Capriotti, officials said, allegedly left a voicemail for a U.S. House member on Dec. 29 saying that those who "think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that [expletive] White House" on Jan. 20 are "sadly [expletive] mistaken" and threatening, "We will surround the [expletive] White House and we will kill any [expletive] Democrat that steps on the [expletive] lawn.""Our office takes the security of our public servants very seriously," U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch said. "Individuals who cross the line of free speech by making unlawful threats will be held accountable."The news comes after last week's deadly pro-Trump riot at the Capitol building, which occurred as lawmakers met to certify Biden's win. The riot, The Wall Street Journal reports, has prompted officials to step up security for Biden's inauguration, and a House Democratic aide told the Journal there are plans for the "largest perimeter ever established around the Capitol" to be erected. The arrest also comes as CBS News' Ben Tracy reports Capitol Police briefed lawmakers "on a plot by militia members to surround the White House to protect President Trump, kill Democrats at the Capitol, and surround the Supreme Court." More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • McConnell Reportedly Pleased about Impeachment, Wants to Purge Trump from GOP

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly pleased about efforts by Democrats to impeach President Trump a second time, saying he believes the move will make it easier for Republicans to purge Trump from the party.McConnell has said that he believes Trump committed impeachable offenses and has indicated that he wants to see the specific article of impeachment being put forth by House Democrats, the New York Times reported.House Democrats filed an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his rhetoric before and during the deadly riot at the Capitol last week when Trump supporters broke past security and forced their way into the halls of Congress.The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on impeachment. Two Republican House members, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, have already announced they will support impeachment. The White House expects up to a dozen more Republicans to defect as well.Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reportedly asked fellow Republicans if he should ask Trump to resign in the wake of the violence. McCarthy has indicated that he would support a censure of the president over the riot and has meanwhile decided not to urge his fellow Republicans to vote against impeachment, despite the California congressman's personal opposition to it.The violence at the Capitol on January 6 ended with five dead and prompted bipartisan condemnation of Trump's exhortations to his supporters at the rally in front of the White House earlier in the day.“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” the president told his supporters at the rally, but he warned, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”On Tuesday, Trump denied responsibility for inciting the violence.“They’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence. And everybody to the tee thought it was totally appropriate,” the president told reporters.

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Navy Career of 'QAnon Shaman' Ended After He Refused Anthrax Vaccine

    Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, a 33-year-old Navy veteran, refused to take the anthrax vaccine while in the Navy.

  • Operation Warp Speed chief adviser resigns, Biden's transition official says

    Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned but will be available to the incoming Joe Biden administration as a consultant for about four weeks, a Biden transition official told Reuters late on Tuesday. Slaoui's role leading the COVID-19 vaccine development for the government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, according https://cnb.cx/3bAxEce to CNBC, which first reported the development. The Biden team has not asked Slaoui to stay past his current contract, which includes a 30 days' notice before termination, CNBC said.

  • Trump, Pence and Reid react to death of Sheldon Adelson

    Billionaire casino mogul and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson died Monday night at 87. Sheldon was true to his family, his country, and all those that knew him. “Sheldon Adelson not only lived the American dream, he embodied it; a philanthropist whose generosity knew no bounds and helped shape countless worthy causes; and a businessman who changed an immeasurable number of lives.”

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • China expands lockdowns, local political conference delayed

    Lockdowns have been expanded and a major political conference postponed in a province next to Beijing that is the scene of China’s most serious recent COVID-19 outbreak. Residents of the city of Gu’an just south of Beijing have been ordered to stay home for seven days starting from Tuesday. Similar measures have been ordered around the country, particularly in the central city of Wuhan where 11 million people were placed under lockdown for 76 days last winter as the pandemic was just beginning.

  • Republican members of Congress refuse masks during riot lockdown

    While members of Congress were in lockdown during last week’s siege on the Capitol, Republican members were captured on video refusing to wear masks. Since the attack, at least three House members have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • 3 arrested after allegedly using 'homemade rope' to escape California county jail

    The men were all arrested “without incident” on Tuesday after escaping from Merced County jail, the sheriff’s office said.

  • Israel launches major air strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria

    Israel launched an air attack against Iranian-linked targets in Syria near the main border crossing to Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday, one of the biggest strikes yet in a campaign that has escalated in the Trump administration's final weeks. Israel has been stepping up strikes against Iranian targets in Syria, part of aggressive posture adopted before President-elect Joe Biden takes office next week in what could bring a reassessment of Trump's "maximum pressure" policy on Iran. Syrian news agency SANA and Syrian state media said Israel had struck sites in Al Bukamal, the Syrian city that controls the border checkpoint on the main Baghdad-Damascus highway.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Capitol rioter caught hitting officer with fire extinguisher in viral video

    As the public continues to learn more about the Trump supporters who took over the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, new footage has emerged that shows a rioter hitting an officer in the head with a fire extinguisher during the melee. According to the New York Post, the clip obtained by Storyful shows a sea of MAGA supporters aggressively pushing past a barricade as U.S. Capitol Police tries in futility to keep them corralled on the west side of the building. “They broke through, it’s on!” one man is heard yelling at the beginning of the video.

  • US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953

    A Kansas woman was executed Wednesday for strangling an expectant mother in Missouri and cutting the baby from her womb, the first time in nearly seven decades that the U.S. government has put to death a female inmate. Lisa Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m. after receiving a lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. As a curtain was raised in the execution chamber, Montgomery looked momentarily bewildered as she glanced at journalists peering at her from behind thick glass.

  • Congresswoman defends not wearing mask during riot lockdown

    Three Democrats who have since tested positive for coronavirus have lashed out at Republicans who chose not to wear masks.