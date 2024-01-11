AOC trashes Republican lawmaker over Hunter Biden ‘white privilege’ dig

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wednesday trashed a white Republican colleague for saying Hunter Biden is the “epitome of white privilege” after the presidential son crashed a congressional hearing.

The firebrand progressive lawmaker denounced Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., for playing the race card in attacking Hunter Biden.

Ocasio-Cortez, who represents parts of Queens and the Bronx, said Mace has no business purporting to speak about racism when she joined GOP allies in disbanding a subcommittee focusing on civil rights.

“(It) gives the whole game away,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We give flowery words, but at the end of the day, participate in the structural erosion of the rights and representation of people that are marginalized.”

Dallas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who is Black, made her feelings about Mace even plainer.

“Y’all don’t know what white privilege looks like,” she said.

Mace delivered a stinging and R-rated attack on Hunter Biden after he made a surprise appearance at a Capitol Hill hearing at which Republicans moved ahead with contempt charges for his snubbing demands for a closed-door deposition.

“You are the epitome of white privilege. Coming into the oversight committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed,” Mace said angrily as Hunter Biden sat in the gallery.

“What are you afraid of?” Mace demanded. “You have no balls.”

Once known as a maverick who occasionally criticized former President Trump, Mace has recently veered sharply to the right.

Responding to the barbs from her Democratic colleagues, she asserted that she has long been a voice for racial justice and represents a racially diverse Charleston-based district.

“I take great pride as a white female Republican to address the inadequacies in our country,” Mace said.

The back-and-forth was mostly a side show to the hearing on Hunter Biden. He has agreed to testify but wants to do so in public, while Republicans insist on grilling him behind closed doors.

The GOP-led House oversight and judiciary committees both passed contempt charges on party line votes.

If the full House votes to hold Hunter Biden in contempt, it will be up to federal prosecutors to decide whether to proceed with criminal charges.

_____