AOC uses ‘ogre’ emojis to troll Cruz over Trump meeting: ‘Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups’

Senator Ted Cruz and former President Donald Trump dine at Mar-a-Lago (Twitter)

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has clearly still not forgiven Senator Ted Cruz for backing Donald Trump's attempts to fraudulently overturn the 2020 election and the Capitol riot that resulted from those efforts.

On Wednesday, Ms Ocasio-Cortez lashed out at Mr Cruz after he posted a photo of himself dining with Mr Trump.

"Had a great dinner tonight with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago," Mr Cruz tweeted. "He's in great spirits! We spent the evening talking about working together to re-take the House & Senate in 2022."

Ms Ocasio-Cortez used the opportunity to remind the public of the insurrection at the Capitol and the attempt by Republican lawmakers to dispute the results of the 2020 election.

"Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups over a bouquet of flowers," Ms Ocasio-Cortez wrote, retweeting the image.

She included a pair of emojis of Japanese demons, called “Oni”, alongside the image of the two politicians.

Other social media users responded to the photo by recalling the time Mr Trump insinuated Mr Cruz's wife was ugly and suggested that his father was involved in the JFK assassination.

Jeff Jacoby, a right-leaning columnist at the Boston Globe, tweeted out a video of Mr Cruz from the 2016 Republican primaries in which the Senator calls Mr Trump a “pathological liar”, a “narcissist”, and a “serial philanderer”.

“You young kids won't believe it, but there was a time when Ted Cruz wasn't a Trump bootlicker,” Mr Jacoby wrote.

Despite his harsh words for Mr Trump and the former president's repeated and humiliating attacks on him during the 2016 primaries, Mr Cruz went on to become one his most loyal supporters.

Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups over a bouquet of flowers 👹👹 https://t.co/klW3pSRxp8 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 5, 2021

Mr Cruz was one of the leaders of the Senate Republicans’ attempt to stall the electoral vote count on 6 January to confirm that Joe Biden had won the 2020 election. The Capitol insurrection occurred during that count.

He and other Republican lawmakers opposed the count, alleging massive voter fraud had taken place and resulted in Mr Trump's loss.

There has never been any evidence of widespread voter fraud uncovered in the months since the election.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly called for Mr Cruz to resign for what she views as his role in inciting the riot that left five dead, including a Capitol police officer.

"Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot. Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion," Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in January.

