AOC is the right’s new villain. And in Queens, they love her for it

Mystery novelist Radha Vatsal was playing detective.

The Queens resident had recently heard about an upstart young woman who was taking on the district’s longtime Democratic congressman, Joe Crowley. Ms. Vatsal wanted to learn more about her, but couldn’t recall her name.

“I was like, ‘Ocasio something,’” says Ms. Vatsal, who’s lived in the neighborhood for 17 years. “I just remember my experience of googling it and trying all different variations, and nothing would come up.”

That was in April of 2018. Later that month, Ms. Vatsal’s mystery woman would secure four times the number of signatures she needed to get on the ballot in New York’s 14th district. In June, she’d stun political observers by drubbing Mr. Crowley in the Democratic primary. And in November, she’d become the youngest woman ever to be elected to Congress.

Today, a search of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez turns up countless headlines, videos, and tweets. A recent Gallup survey found that at least 70 percent of Americans now know her name.

The congresswoman’s exploding fame has given her a platform to lead the charge on policy ideas around fighting climate change, expanding health care, and abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, and made her a darling of the Democratic Party’s left wing.

It’s also made her a lightning rod – the target of constant, cutting criticism focused on her policies as well as her youth and inexperience. Detractors have called her out for opposing Amazon’s plan to build a second headquarters in New York, dismissing her views on economic policy as naive and ill-informed. She saw blowback last month with the rollout of the Green New Deal – the stimulus package meant to address both climate change and economic injustice that’s one of her key policy initiatives – when her office released a fact sheet that didn’t match up with the plan’s legislative text. Since being elected, she’s drawn fire from fact-checkers over statements she’s made about the Pentagon’s budget and the Middle East.

According to Gallup, more Americans nationwide now regard her unfavorably than favorably (although the rise in her unfavorable rating has come mostly from Republicans).

It’s a lot to take so early in a political tenure. With the 2020 elections on the horizon, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s style strikes even some Democrats as too confrontational, at a time when party brass are working to unite a diverse coalition.

“If I were her consultant, I’d tell her: ‘You’ve got to recognize you’re in this game for the long haul. You have to do all the heavy lifting and the homework that’s required, all the relationship-building and coalition-building in order to be seen as a serious legislator,’ ” says Elizabeth Sherman, who teaches politics at American University in Washington, D.C. “She’s in danger of squandering her credibility.”

But supporters in her district – and she won 78 percent of the vote in the general – say she models exactly the kind of leadership that underrepresented communities desperately need in this nationalized, hyperpartisan era. It’s more than the fact that she’s a young woman of color with savvy social media skills in an institution still dominated by older white men. There’s real value, they say, in having a representative who balances national attention with local needs. She faces down criticism without blinking and makes a point of voicing her constituents’ ideals at the highest levels, even when those ideals go against the party line. And she still shows up to a neighborhood library event on a Saturday afternoon.

“What she’s doing is kind of reframing the conversation,” Ms. Vatsal says. “She’s put an anchor here. We may end up in a different position, but at least someone has staked our ground.”

THE RIGHT FLAVOR OF LIBERAL

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is a Bronx native, but a lot of the support she saw in the primary came from Queens – specifically, Jackson Heights.

Bordered on the north by LaGuardia Airport and the south by the 7 train as it rumbles down Roosevelt Avenue, the community is a blend of the working class and the well-educated, native-born millennials and immigrant families. Restaurants bear signs in multiple languages. Collectively, Jackson Heights residents speak more than 160.