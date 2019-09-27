AOC Wants to Launch a New War on Poverty

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) yesterday released the text of various bills designed to make America, in her terms, “a just society.” One bill, the “Recognizing Poverty Act,” pursues that goal by effectively increasing the number of Americans officially counted as poor. The bill directs federal bureaucrats to establish a new “up-to-date adequate family income level,” i.e. “poverty line.” The legislation defines the new poverty line as “an amount equal to the income that would be sufficient to make ends meet.” Whatever that means, the amount would include “expenditures on food, clothing, shelter, utilities” along with “new necessities such as internet” and “other needs identified.” In case that leaves any doubt, the legislation notes “the poverty line proposed under this subsection shall not be less than the poverty line” in effect today. Presto — the number of “poor” would have to go up. As under AOC’s proposed $94 trillion Green New Deal, you can be sure more federal benefits would soon follow for the newly poor as well as the currently poor, even those “unwilling to work.”

