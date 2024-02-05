AOPC website victim of cyber attack, officials say

Feb. 5—HARRISBURG — A cyberattack has shut down portions of the Pennsylvania court's website, according to state officials from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

In a press release issued by Chief Justice Debra Todd, the website was shut down after the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said a denial of service cyberattack occurred when malicious actors flooded the host or network with traffic until the site could not respond or simply crashes preventing access to legitimate users.

"Our court information technology and executive team is working closely with law enforcement including the CISA, the Department to Homeland Security, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations into investigate the incident," Todd said in the release.

"At this time there is no indication that any court data was comprised and our courts will remain open and accessible to the public."

The attack is currently affecting court web services including PACFile, the use of online docket sheets, PAePay, and the Guardianship Tracking System, the release said.

Officials said they will release more information as it becomes available.