AP calls Iowa caucuses for Trump, as DeSantis and Haley vie for second place

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a caucus site at Horizon Events Center, in Clive, Iowa, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. | Andrew Harnik. Associated Press

Almost immediately after results starting coming in from the Iowa caucuses, the Associated Press said Donald Trump would win the night.

Republican presidential candidates traveled across a frigid Iowa Monday, making their final arguments for why voters should support them to take on President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

Frontrunner Trump appeared at a caucus site in Clive, Iowa, where he told caucus-goers, “I think I deserve your vote.” He is expected to win the caucuses by 20 points or more, far ahead of his main rivals, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley.

The early call in the race doesn’t bode well for DeSantis and Haley, or for Vivek Ramaswamy, who said he expected to do better in Iowa than polls predicted.

Contributing: Suzanne Bates