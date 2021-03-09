AP Exclusive: Schools boss quit after porn found on computer

FILE - In this March 1, 2016 file photo Tommy Lewis, director of the Navajo Department of Dine Education, speaks at a public meeting, in Leupp, Ariz. Lewis, whose career spans decades in tribal communities and northern Arizona resigned from his latest post in Coconino County after officials discovered pornographic material on his work-issued computer, according to records obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca, File)
FELICIA FONSECA
·4 min read

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A longtime educator whose career included high-profile jobs on the Navajo Nation resigned from his latest post as an Arizona county schools superintendent after officials discovered pornographic images on his work-issued computer, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.

Coconino County announced the resignation of Tommy Lewis Jr., 67, as its superintendent of schools in late January with a two-sentence statement that cited personal reasons. A county spokesman later confirmed Lewis was under investigation for potential criminal activity in response to questions from the AP.

While the images found on Lewis' computer violated county policy, the investigation in Arizona ended with no charges. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, which took the case after Coconino cited a conflict of interest, said none of the material involved the exploitation of children.

However, detectives determined one of the images was taken up the skirt of a woman in New Mexico, and referred that case to the police department in Albuquerque, according to the sheriff’s office. They found the photo on a flash drive Lewis left in his computer.

An Albuquerque police spokesman didn’t immediately know the status of the case.

Lewis has not responded to multiple messages from the AP left on his cellphone and through email requesting comment, including on Tuesday. Public records showed he apologized for violating county policy but said he is not a criminal.

“I am very sorry and shameful,” he wrote Jan. 21 in an email to the Coconino County Board of Supervisors and the then-county manager. “Thank you for giving me an opportunity to work with you. I wish you the best.”

A week later, Lewis texted the county's human resources manager, asking for the flash drive and saying he didn't understand which agency was investigating him or why.

“I did not commit any crime,” he wrote.

Lewis was tapped as the county superintendent of schools in November 2019 after the former superintendent left for another job. Lewis was elected to a four year-term this past fall, which meant he couldn’t be fired for violating county policy.

According to public records, a random internal security scan conducted by the Coconino County Information Technology Department flagged potential illegal activity on Lewis' computer. The records show attempts to access explicit or pornographic websites more than 100 times over several weeks after Lewis was elected. The attempts were blocked by county software.

However, the county also found pornographic images, including images of potentially underage females, in documents and downloads on Lewis' computer.

Department director Matt Fowler called the content “questionable” and possibly illegal, and notified other county officials and law enforcement.

“We have ruled out that it is by no accident that the sites were accessed,” county spokesman Eric Peterson said, referring to the unsuccessful attempts to view pornographic websites. “It wasn’t a virus or malware; they were intentionally accessed.”

The superintendent oversees an agency that provides teacher training, does advocacy work and plays a part in elections for school board members. Lewis worked in a building that housed an alternative high school but didn't supervise any students, Peterson said.

Lewis submitted his handwritten resignation on Jan. 20 at the request of Coconino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Matt Ryan, who told Lewis about what was found on his computer and that law enforcement was involved. Lewis responded by saying he was guilty of violating the county's policy and was sorry, saddened and embarrassed, according to minutes of the meeting.

The board later appointed Cheryl Mango-Paget as Lewis' replacement. She will serve through 2022.

Lewis, a longtime Flagstaff resident, is well-known in Native American education circles. He served as the president of Diné College on the Navajo Nation from 1992 to 2000 and played a key role in changing the name from Navajo Community College and securing funding. He also has been a principal and a teacher, according to his resume.

He was the first superintendent of the Navajo Department of Diné Education in 2006 but was pushed out after a year in a leadership tangle. Lewis claimed he was unjustly fired from his position and later reached a settlement with the tribe. Lewis returned to the position in 2015 and held it until he took the Coconino County job.

Lewis also had served as president of Northwest Indian College in Washington state and superintendent of Greyhills Academy High School on the Navajo Nation. He received bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees from Northern Arizona University.

Recommended Stories

  • FBI releases video of suspect who planted pipe bombs at DNC, RNC headquarters

    The FBI stepped up its search for a suspect who on Jan. 5 planted explosive devices near the Democratic and Republican committee headquarters in Washington, releasing a new video on Tuesday and calling on the public to watch it and submit any tips that may lead to that person's arrest. The bombs, which were later defused by law enforcement, were placed sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the night before then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election. Although more than 300 people and counting have been charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, the FBI has still not managed to identify the suspect who planted the bombs.

  • Elon Musk shares rare family photo of Grimes and their son in his new Texas city called ‘Starbase’

    Billionaire has hinted he wants to rename and incorporate SpaceX facility in Boca Chica, Texas

  • Meghan and Harry's revelations not yet fatal for British monarchy

    Prince Harry and Meghan's TV interview in which they talked of racism, neglect and feuding inside the royal family is the biggest challenge to the British monarchy this century, but supporters say it will survive, at least while Elizabeth is queen. Meghan and Harry's accusations underscore just how hard the taxpayer-funded institution, which traces its roots through 1,000 years of British and English history, has found it to adapt to a meritocratic world and intense media scrutiny. The monarchy, headed by Queen Elizabeth, will try to ride out the turmoil and then quietly reform - as it did in the abdication crisis in 1936 when Edward VIII gave up his throne for American divorcee Wallis Simpson, or in the public anger following the death of Harry's mother Princess Diana in 1997.

  • Equality advocates, business leaders urge SC lawmakers to pass hate crimes bill

    South Carolina is one of three states without a hate crimes bill.

  • An FBI official told Congress the bureau can't monitor Americans' social media. That's not true.

    Current and former FBI officials say there is confusion within the bureau itself about the rules for monitoring what Americans say on social media.

  • Henry Cuellar: Biden admin came to my district and thinks they know the border better after a few hours

    Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas., discusses how his district was not notified of Biden sending a delegation to investigate the border.

  • Prince Harry Revealed This Senior Royal Stopped Taking His Calls

    It's no secret that Prince Harry's relationship with his family has gone from bad to worse since he and Duchess Meghan stepped down from their duties as senior royals in the spring of 2020. But Harry's disclosure during Sunday night's blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey that he had been estranged from his father, Prince Charles, for a time came as a surprise to royals fans and insiders alike. Read on to find out what was at the root of their rift, and for another revelation from the Duke of Sussex, check out Prince Harry Says the Royal Family Is "Scared" of the British Tabloids.While speaking with Oprah during the two-hour CBS special, Prince Harry revealed that Prince Charles stopped taking his calls for a time. “I had three conversations with my grandmother, and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls," he said. "And then [Prince Charles] said, 'Can you put this all in writing?'”"Charles has always had a close relationship with Harry and he loves Meghan," a royal source told Best Life. "When Harry and Meghan left the U.K. and his relationship with William was in tatters, the Queen was hopeful that Charles would help heal their rift. It's sad turn to learn that Harry and his father weren't speaking for a time." RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. When Oprah asked what brought on Charles' silence, Harry said, “By that point, I took matters into my own hands. It was like I needed to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It’s really sad that it’s got to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, my wife’s, and for Archie’s as well.”Harry said Charles is taking his calls now, but he still feels stung by his father shutting him out for a period. “There’s a lot to work through there,” he said. “I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and Archie’s his grandson. But at the same time, I will always love him. There’s a lot of hurt that’s happened, and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship. They only know what they know, and that’s the thing: I’ve tried to educate them through the process I have been educated.” And for another telling moment from the interview, check out Meghan Compared Herself to This Disney Princess During Her Oprah Interview.Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.

  • Prince Charles seen for first time since Oprah interview, as palace remains silent on racism allegations

    The Prince of Wales visited an NHS vaccine pop-up clinic after the Sussex’s tell-all interview

  • Prince Harry Talks Changed Relationships With Princes Charles And William

    The Duke of Sussex revealed in an interview with Oprah that his father had "stopped taking his calls" and that his family was "trapped" in the monarchy.

  • Judge ends shooting case against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend

    A judge in Kentucky has signed an order permanently closing a criminal case against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, who shot a police officer during the deadly raid that killed Taylor. Prosecutors dismissed an attempted murder of a police officer charge against Kenneth L. Walker in May, about two months after Taylor's death. Taylor was fatally shot by police who burst through her door with a narcotics warrant on March 13, 2020.

  • Only one New York governor has been impeached. Some lawmakers hope Cuomo will be the second.

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been besieged by bipartisan calls to resign or be impeached over dual scandals that have rocked his administration in recent weeks.

  • US admiral says China fired its carrier killer missiles last summer to send an 'unmistakable message'

    The head of Indo-Pacific Command said the move was intended to sharpen China's "warfighting skills and send an unmistakable message."

  • A top House Republican says the GOP has gone 'off the rails' and risks becoming a 'regional party'

    GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger in a new CNN interview warned that the GOP could lose future elections if the culture within the party doesn't change.

  • Democrats may be about to change the relationship of families to the government forever with a monthly check program

    The stimulus bill includes a child tax credit for parents to receive up to $3,600 per child. Making it permanent would nearly halve child poverty.

  • EU rejects accusations of 'vaccine nationalism'

    European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday rejected charges of "vaccine nationalism" levelled against the EU, saying that while Britain and the United States have outright bans on exports of COVID-19 shots, the EU had not stopped exporting. The EU has found itself under fire at home for a vaccine roll-out much slower than those of former member Britain or the United States, and abroad for so far doing less than China, Russia or India to supply vaccines to poor countries. Britain had a quick retort for the comments by Michel, who represents the 27 European Union member states, saying it has not blocked the export of a single COVID-19 vaccine.

  • The Pacific's smallest countries are 'critical geostrategic ground' against China, top US commander says

    The Pacific Islands, sparsely populated but strategically located, have outsize influence in the competition between the US and China.

  • Germany is main target of Russian disinformation, EU says

    Germany is the top target of Russian disinformation campaigns in the European Union, a report said on Tuesday, as ties between Moscow and the West hit new lows over the poisoning and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The EU's disinformation watchdog, which is run by the bloc's External Action Service, said in the report it had documented 700 cases of deliberately fake or misleading reporting that aimed to spread disinformation about Germany since launching a tracking database in late 2015.

  • James Corden says he wants his wedding present back after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed they got secretly married 3 days before their royal wedding

    Corden was among the guests at the royal wedding in 2018; however, the couple told Oprah Winfrey they married in secret three days before the event.

  • The queen abruptly changed her plans ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit after they stepped down as senior royals

    The couple was invited for an overnight stay to see the queen, but at the last minute royal staff emailed them to say they could no longer visit.

  • Harry and Meghan have put Palace aides in the firing line – but their criticisms may be justified

    Princess Diana famously referred to them as the “men in grey suits”. Harry and Meghan simply cited “the institution.” Yet with the spotlight now falling on the people who advise the royals – as well as the “principals” themselves – are criticisms of Palace staff justified? Notwithstanding the alleged comment about the colour of Archie’s skin, said to have been uttered by an unnamed family member, the professionalism of everyone from the Human Resources department to the Queen’s own private secretary, Sir Edward Young, has been called into question by the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview. The “if in doubt, blame the staff” mantra might seem a convenient foil to a couple who have been accused of “outrageous bullying”, but there is some justification to their exasperation with interfering aides working within an outdated system. Take one look at the make-up of the Lord Chamberlain’s Committee which runs the royal household, and it soon becomes clear why Meghan may have felt misunderstood by the Palace powers-that-be: there has never been a woman – or non-white person – among its leadership. The blame game has already begun behind Palace gates with both Sir Edward and Prince Charles’s private secretary, Clive Alderton, pictured below, described as “dead men walking”.